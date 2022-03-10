Kia EV6 Revisited - EV Hour

Magnus returns to the very first car that he reviewed as part of the EV Hour series, all to see how the latest model improves and iterates on the impressive formula it originally presented.
"The Kia EV6 was one of the very first cars I reviewed on this channel, and I've since grown older and wiser.Two years, but still."
"I still value a good gadget, but I find myself being softer on that position if there is good Apple CarPlay integration.I value comfort and utilitarian design more than I did in the beginning, meaning that Well, shapes like this, a proper sort of estate, is much more appealing this time around."
"So I thought it would be a good idea to give this another go around, because updates have been happening, and I find myself weirdly drawn to the EV6, because it perhaps is one of the best value-for-money vehicles that you can buy on the market today.Let's take it for a spin."
"Welcome.Let's take it for a spin.There's still very little to complain about regarding the exterior of the EV6, where its red-dot design award-winning looks are wholly justified."
"Also, you get 150 kilowatt charging, a range that's typically more than 500 kilometers, a big 490 liter boot, nice big rims, it's all there.There's nothing wrong with what this puts down.I haven't completely changed my mind about the Kia EV6 cabin, but I do have added context and insight, because I think, with this second go around, that it might not just satisfy regular buyers that uses this as a family vehicle, but even gearheads like myself."
"And there's a few different things.First and foremost, we have wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which is great.The screen is a little bit small.I would have loved it to be bigger."
"I would also have liked it to be controllable through a little gizmo here on this wide center console.This isn't particularly pretty, but it is incredibly functional.I have seat functions down here, my gear shifter, and even a little button here to activate the really nice parking cameras that I thoroughly enjoy."
"In fact, this does seem to be a pretty good mix of function and aesthetics that I do think Kia has thought long and hard about adding and altering and improving over the past couple of years.This little extra screen here, which can change depending on what it is that you do, right now it is in the climate section and the climbing setting."
"I think it works wonders.I truly do.And it's a lovely place to sit as well.These seats are fantastic.This GT seat right here is very, very, very comfortable, even though there is this rather gaudy central white racing stripe down the middle."
"But overall, a fantastic place to be.And while it, again, isn't strikingly pretty or minimalistic, it is very functional.And maybe I've just softened up to that part of car interior design, but it's good.It really is."
"I've said this in a number of different videos, but one thing that has been great for brands like Kia is that the transition to electrical power has been the great equalizer in a number of different aspects.Sure, it has taken some individuality away from particular models."
"So you could argue that an Audi now feels much more similar to a Kia, the same way that a Mercedes feels much more similar to, well, a Toyota, because the delivery is the same.But in that particular sense, what you could argue is that whereas cheaper brands previously were able to get away with putting less capable, less powerful engines, this has like 550 to 600 horsepower, depending on the spec and model."
"So this is no slouch.And compared or combined with electrical steering and fantastically responsive brakes, these estates such as the Kia EV6, both in this GT spec that I'm driving now, but also just the regular EV6, can feel sporty, immediate, responsive."
"It really has done wonders for brands like Kia because there's no immediate sense when you're driving this that you're driving a budget-friendly car.And there is a lot less difference between this and something like an Audi e-tron GT than there probably was before the arrival of electrical power delivery."
"Which is good, by the way, because that means that this car is actually fabulous to drive.At least I think so.There are some small things that I could nitpick, obviously, and I think I have here with a couple of days to go before the end of the review period."
"But overall, I think this car is great.Honestly, range, fit and finish, performance, responsiveness in the steering and the brakes, the utility of the boot and the cabin space, and even some parts of the interior, which I still think is the biggest letdown of the whole package."
"But overall, just look at it.It's cool.And it's cool on the inside as well.And if you're the kind of family man or woman who needs a car like this, like an estate, but don't want to pay what a BMW i5 Touring costs, or an Audi A6 Avant e-tron, well, this is just a really good contender."
"And that's all I can say, basically.Thank you for watching."