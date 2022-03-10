Picking our favourite Jackbox Icebreakers - Jackbox Gamescom 2025 Interview with Andy Kniaz

We chat with Vice President of Business Development and International at Jackbox Games Andy Kniaz about all the exciting stuff coming from the king of party games.
"Hello everyone, I'm Alex, I'm here at Gamescom, I'm here with Andy.We're going to talk some Jackbox, which is probably, as I've said before, one of my favourite franchises, especially in recent years, because of the fact that it's such a good social experience, and especially over the last few years with pandemics and things like that."
"But you guys are also always on the roll, we're not just talking the favourites like Quiplash and Trivia Modiparty and things like that.You guys are coming out with some brand new stuff for Jackbox Party Pack 11.Can you talk to me about how you guys keep innovating on stuff like that?You've been the Party Pack Kings, the Party Video Game Kings for quite a while."
"How do you keep things fresh, and how do you keep things always moving forward?I think the idea at Jackbox is that really those good games can come from anywhere.We literally have a Slack channel in the office that just says random game idea, and so anyone can go in and basically type something in."
"And really, that's fodder all year long.Game iteration doesn't just happen in a limited period, it happens all year, it happens from everyone.I think the other key piece to that is not only is the innovation happening on the game design side, but we also have engineers and other people who want to innovate, say, on the controller and do new things there."
"And then I think the other thing really is that our players really keep the innovation.You have to imagine that the games in and of themselves are changing because of the user-generated content and the way that people are interacting with those games."
"So I think those three things really kind of key it off.Are there any sort of times where players have really surprised you then, I guess, with the things that they've been able to do that have sort of inspired things at the office?Pause. I've got to think about that one."
"That players have been able to do that have inspired things at the office.Yeah, I think that there's a lot of fan-generated content.We see things come across where as long as fans can express themselves, like you'll see a TKO shirt or something like that, I think that really keys off the creativity."
"We really try to make the games really an avenue just for people to be funny.I think that's where we focus on.So I think anything where we can amplify the players' humor as much as possible and give them something kind of to walk away from that experience, I think that's really key."
"And we're very lucky to have a lot of engaged players who really will, through fan art and just kind of the interaction that we see and playtests and things like that.I mean, a lot of times our games are refined over and over and over again through playtests with fans, with our audience, and that kind of refines things amazingly over a period of time."
"If you were around for the entire development cycle, the game starts off as one thing and finishes as another much better because of the fans and their involvement.What do you think brings players back consistently to these games?Because there's a lot of them out there."
"There's a lot of variety, and they're different experiences every time from the party packs to the individual games themselves.What do you think keeps players always coming back to Jackbox?I think the key is exactly as you touched on."
"It's different every time based on the people who are playing it.You can have a different mix of players.I can play Fibbage with my parents, and I can play Fibbage with my friends, and it's a completely different game every single time."
"I think the variety of the games themselves also, there's something for everyone, right?As you mentioned, trivia game, drawing game, hidden identity game, all of that kind of means that there's not one game that everyone needs to play."
"There is really something for everyone, and our game's accessibility, I think, is key.Speaking on Jackbox Party Pack 11, and specifically the games that you guys have, there's a lot of new stuff here, I think, and it's quite a lot of exciting stuff."
"Is there a point in the office where you guys are like, okay, we've done this, that, and the other before, let's try something entirely new, or let's try and take this social deduction game on a new step?Because there's no repeats as far as I remember from Jackbox Party Pack 11."
"It's all new stuff, and yet there must be sort of a push and pull thing with some fans always want the favorites, but there's also a good portion of fans that will want something fresh.How do you balance that, both those wants, I guess?I think, yeah, you're absolutely right."
"First off, Party Pack 11 doesn't have any sequels.This is a pretty novel time for us.I think we always try to at least pick one game that really, really pushes the envelope, that tries something completely brand new."
"That's Hearsay, probably, in this pack, right?The ability to record sound effects is kind of a first-time thing.I also think, though, that there are twists and turns that we do.You'll see a trivia game in the pack with something like Legends of Trivia, and you'll see a social deduction game with Suspective."
"So they're kind of...The theme changes, the gameplay changes, but the overarching theme of the game kind of remains the same, where we'll have a trivia game, and we'll have a word game, but within that, within that kind of tight confine, we innovate."
"And I think that's really important.That kind of constraint, where we kind of understand how to build the pack and how to keep that pack fresh, and what we need to do within the pack to innovate."
"And as I said, innovation really comes from everywhere.It comes from internally, it comes externally, and we put it all together, and we get Party Pack 11.It's pretty great."
"So I wanted to talk about Hearsay, actually, which is great that you raised it, because I found it really interesting, the technological advancements that you guys often make with Jackbox and things like it."
"Do those points stem from an idea of what if we can use voice recording in the game, or do you have a game first, and then you sort of think about the technological sides afterwards of how it can help?It actually comes in from both sides."
"We definitely have people internally that push for technological innovation, that want to do things with sound.Dodo Raimi is an example.Previously, something like Hearsay."
"We have people that literally are like, hey, you know what, I really want to work with sound effects.I think that could be really fun.And we leverage that, and we innovate technologically to make the game come true."
"So it actually happens from both sides.The good ideas come from everywhere.In terms of comedy as well, I think Jackbox has developed its own brand of specific style of keeping players interested with its own comedy."
"Where does that stem from?I talked to Allard, I believe last year, about the Chicago improv scene and how a lot of it stems from that.Do you guys also diversify in terms of where the comedy ideas come from?The answer to your question is really we draw the best talent that we can find from wherever we can find it."
"I think that the Chicago improv scene and the professional writers that we have come out of that improv tradition.And that training ground, Chicago is a gigantic training ground for improv and comedy."
"But we will draw people from all walks of life.And it's not just really our designers.You'll see people in our marketing team that have professional comedy backgrounds."
"It's really trying to put together the best mix of people.That Chicago improv scene, though, is kind of key.And it's robust with talent.And we know who's funny."
"And we have a good understanding.And sometimes the funny, how funny people are internally can actually be a little detriment to our games from a playtesting perspective."
"Because our people can make almost anything funny.I can sit down and play tic-tac-toe with someone in the office and they'll make it hilarious.But the fact of the matter is it's really their sharp comedic wit."
"And then people, as I say, through playtesting and through refinement, that we get the games that we get.In the ideation phase, then, when you're coming up with these games, do you have a major list that you guys are going through?Or is it each time a new party pack rolls around, are you thinking of a new party pack, you get a fresh batch?Or have we got years and years of Jackbox down the line that you guys are hiding away in some secret vault somewhere?I think it's really all of it."
"We have games through our pitch process, through our greenlight process, that are pitched and refined year over year until they get to be in a party pack."
"And then we have brand new ideas that sometimes take us off guard.As an example here, say, brand new game, never saw the pitch prior to really this year.Pitch comes about, a great game is created because of it."
"You have other games that get refined over a period of time.Something like Trivia Murder Party before it actually entered into a party pack.So it's a little bit of a mix."
"We definitely have a library of stuff that people want to get back to and want to refine.And then we have brand new stuff that is just amazing out of the gate.The Jackbox vault exists."
"Any robbers out there probably now have it on their number one list.Speaking of number ones, do you have one that you would say a party pack game or a party pack in general is the perfect Jackbox experience for the icebreaker?Because I think Jackbox is great with friends, but I think there's certain Jackbox games you wouldn't want to play with, say, colleagues for the first time or a distant family you might be meeting for years."
"What would you say is that perfect icebreaker?I really like the Enough About You mode in Fibbage.I think that's a great icebreaker.That's a mode where people divulge things about themselves and then you have to pick the true statement from the false statement, and it's all very funny."
"But at the end of the day, you really do wind up learning a lot about the people that you're playing with.It's pretty great.And just as we're talking about the future of Jackbox and Party Pack 11, last year you guys released the Jackbox Naughty Pack, which was a very interesting spinoff."
"I got to play the game.I like the game in a lot of its aspects.Would you guys consider doing similar spinoffs in the future and where would you think you'd like that traditional Jackbox formula to maybe take off into a new direction in the future?I think that we're always trying to innovate and we're always coming up with new ways to come up with new games and to package them kind of differently."
"I think it's something that we'll experiment with over time.I would never say never, but I think right now we're very focused on kind of the Party Pack franchise and maybe releasing single games and other things like that, trying to experiment a little bit."
"But you never know.When can people see Jackbox Party Pack 11 just to wrap up?October. That's all I can say.At this point in time, it'll be coming out in October, but I don't have an official date for you."
"No worries. Thank you so much for your time.Thank you."