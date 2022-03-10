GRTV News - Sandfall promises more from the Clair Obscur series

Noting that Expedition 33 is just one story in the wider world.
"Claire Obscure Expedition 33 is not the end of the franchise. So there is no doubt that Claire Obscure Expedition 33 is one of the best games of the year. It has not only charmed the press but also the players. This has resulted in a unanimously acclaimed role-playing game that is flying off the shelves. But what happens next?Well, developer Sunfall Interactive has made no secret of the fact that DLC may be on the way and that they are considering releasing it for Switch 2. But at some point they may have to move on. And then what happens? Well, then it seems it's time for a sequel. In an interview with Mr Matty Plays, thanks to Gamer, director Gillian Brosh says that Expedition 33 is just one story in this universe and that the series is called Claire Obscure. And he makes no secret of the fact that this is not the end. This is what he says. Claire Obscure is the franchise name."
"Expedition 33 is one of the stories we want to tell in this franchise. Exactly what it will look like and what the concept will be is still too soon to announce. But what is certain is that this is not the end of the Claire Obscure franchise. Of course, we want to avoid Claire Obscure Expedition 33 spoilers for anyone who hasn't played it yet, although you certainly should read our review. But it will likely be a fairly standalone story even if the next game shares the same universe. What are your thoughts on this? Should Sunfall Interactive create something entirely new again next time or are you excited to return to their unique world? Share your thoughts in the comments below. Now, to me this is a rather interesting situation because there are technically lots of other expeditions that Claire Obscure could offer us, but only Expedition 33 was any success. Unless you look at potentially doing a story, a very early prequel based on sort of the first expedition, the one that sort of laid the groundwork for Verso and his father and all those lot. But I would say that potentially going back and doing Expedition 52 or something, while these things all exist in the universe and you can find lore tidbits that talk about what they went through, it necessarily wouldn't work for the simple reason that it didn't end very well. Not that Expedition 33's one ended as many would have liked, but it still was ultimately a success you could say. As for what else you could do in the world, I'm not too sure."
"I mean, it's quite an unusual world, the idea of painted realms. Maybe they take us to an entirely different realm. Maybe they leave behind the one that we know in Claire Obscure Expedition 33 and take us into a different painting, a different universe that has been cooked up by these main characters. But again, the key thing to note is that Sandfall Interactive is not done with this series and that there will be more from Claire Obscure in the future. I would assume though that we're a while away from anything like that, because again, Claire Obscure only launched earlier this year. And Sandfall, while this success will lead them to expansion, they will grow and they will add more people to the team, I wouldn't expect that to mean that we're going to get a new game in the Claire Obscure series imminently. It's still going to take several years."
"But yeah, if you play Claire Obscure Expedition 33 and you are excited by it, the good news is that there's more coming, so stay tuned for that. And as we learn more about it, we'll be sure to keep you posted and updated. But anyway, that's all the time that I have, so I'll see you all tomorrow on the final GRTV News of the week. Take care everyone."