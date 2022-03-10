GRTV News - Cloud Imperium compares Squadron 42 to Grand Theft Auto VI

Is Cloud Imperium cooking the GTA killer?
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always, going through the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and whatever you love, we're always here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole."
"So if you like what you're seeing and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from.For more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more."
"Today we're talking GTA 6, no we're not, we're talking Squadron 42, the game from Cloud Imperium aka the, sorry let me get the name up here, just completely slipped my mind, Star Citizen developer that is also working on a massive single player sci-fi experience I guess you'd call it, I'm not really sure whether this is just going to be an action game or an RPG or something similar."
"In any case, it's a huge game, it's got a lot of big actors, Mark Strong, Gary Oldman as you can see down there, there's a lot of big names attached to Squadron 42, Mark Hamill's another one and it seems that Cloud Imperium has a lot of anticipation for this game and high expectations for it as a recent interview with the Canadian newspaper La Presse shows Chris Roberts the director for Squadron 42 believes it could even challenge Grand Theft Auto 6, well I wouldn't go so far as that I'd say, we're hoping it'll be almost as big an event, other than GTA 6 it's probably the biggest budget triple A game says Roberts which could be true, I mean Cloud Imperium had a lot of money from Star Citizen as you probably know, it's Kickstarter drew millions upon millions of dollars towards the game and Cloud Imperium has been working away at it, delivering a lot of spaceships, a lot of expansion to this really really ambitious game that they've made with Star Citizen, it looks like Squadron 42 will be kind of as ambitious in a weird way because as I say there's a lot of actors here, I'll just play some of the live gameplay here and you'll be able to see in a way the detail and the cinematics that they've pushed through here, whether that will actually equate to a game that you want to play as much as something like a Grand Theft Auto 6, we don't know, it's quite bold to be honest I think for Roberts to come out here and say that he wants the game to be as big as GTA 6 because GTA 6 is kind of seen as the end times in a way I guess for a lot of games, we know that 2026 is going to be a huge year for games and both Squadron 42 and GTA 6 are planning to launch in that year, I believe in the same interview with FAS Chris Roberts said that he didn't want to launch exactly at the same time as GTA 6 because that would create a clash but it's very interesting to see who's going to top out the rest of that year because we did think that this year was going to be the year of GTA and therefore it might have been a quieter year for everyone else who wasn't named Rockstar but it seems that 2026 is going to be an absolute battleground for game releases and we'll just have to see whether something like Squadron 42 can hold a candle to what Rockstar is looking to accomplish and if Rockstar can hold a candle to what Squadron 42 is looking to accomplish, they do at least seem like vastly different experiences so at the very least they're not going to be going head to head in the same way that GTA 5 and Saints Row 4 went head to head for example as that kind of killed off Saints Row as a franchise in a way but yeah let me know what you think about Squadron 42, are you as excited for it as you are for GTA 6, are you more excited for one of these games, let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye."