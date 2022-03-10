Gamereactor

  •   English


Log in member
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos
John Carpenter's Toxic Commando

How much of an impact did John Carpenter have in the creation of Toxic Commando?

We asked Saber during Gamescom.

GR Misc

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

All Of You - Official Trailer

All Of You - Official Trailer
Sisu: Road to Revenge - Official Trailer

Sisu: Road to Revenge - Official Trailer
Black Rabbit - Official Trailer

Black Rabbit - Official Trailer
Play Dirty - Official Trailer (Prime Video)

Play Dirty - Official Trailer (Prime Video)
Alice In Borderland Season 3 - Official Trailer (Netflix)

Alice In Borderland Season 3 - Official Trailer (Netflix)
The Savant - Official Trailer

The Savant - Official Trailer
The Woman in Cabin 10 - Official Trailer

The Woman in Cabin 10 - Official Trailer
Bone Lake - Official Trailer

Bone Lake - Official Trailer
It's Me, Mario! - Episode 2 "Top Hat"

It's Me, Mario! - Episode 2 "Top Hat"
It's Me, Mario! - Episode 3 "Shell Games"

It's Me, Mario! - Episode 3 "Shell Games"
It’s Me, Mario! - Episode 1 "Mario's Mustache"

It’s Me, Mario! - Episode 1 "Mario's Mustache"
Netflix Just Got Real - Official Teaser (Netflix)

Netflix Just Got Real - Official Teaser (Netflix)
More

Trailers

More

Events

More