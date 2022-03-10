GRTV News - EA reveals the Early Access launch date for Skate

The anticipated game will arrive in a few weeks.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News.Today we're going to be talking a little bit about Skate, because yesterday the release date for the game was revealed."
"Now it won't be the 1.0 launch, it's not going to be like the complete version of the game, but it will be an early access version that you'll be able to play within the next three weeks?Something around that time."
"So yeah, Skate is on its way.It's set to launch much sooner than you may expect, and with that being the case, let's dive on in to see, well, let's see exactly what will be in store for when the early access launch happens."
"So yeah, Skate will launch into early access much sooner than you may expect.EA and Full Circle has revealed the launch date for the anticipated title with it just a few weeks away.So yeah, recently EA and developer Full Circle promised that they would share the firm launch date for Skate very soon, specifically today, or well, yesterday."
"Well this has just happened, and it has revealed that the anticipated reboot is much closer than you may have expected.Set to launch into early access as soon as September 16th, soon fans will be able to flip, trick and grind around San Vansterdam on PC, Steam, Epic Games Store, EA App, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series XS consoles too."
"Skate will be launching as a free to download game, meaning you won't need to spend a dime to check it out, but there will be additional ways to spend money to enhance the experience with cosmetics.As for what to expect from Skate, the press release explains, Set in the vibrant city of San Vansterdam, Skate is a multiplayer skateboarding destination offering a massive open world where players discover unique skate spots, land insane tricks and connect or compete with friends online."
"With four unique neighbourhoods, Hedgemont, Gullcrest, Market Mile and Bricswich, each offering its own distinct vibe and challenges, the city is a huge playground for skaters.From parks and plazas to rooftops and massive ramps, every corner is packed with skateable spots, including the House of Rolling Reverence, a former church transformed into a trick haven for skaters."
"The game has been built with the community and will continue to expand and improve with the feedback presented by its fans throughout the Early Access period.It's unclear how long Early Access will last, but we are told that there is much more to come from Skate."
"I'm not going to play it now, but if you want to see the Early Access release date trailer, it's there and there's the lovely key art as well for Skate.Now this won't be all we'll have for Skate, so stay tuned for more, but the good news is that if you are excited for this game, of which I am, because, again, I've always found myself, when it comes to skateboarding games, more in the ballpark of Skate rather than the Tony Hawk games."
"There were some Tony Hawk games that I've really enjoyed, like, for example, Underground.Underground was one of my favourite Tony Hawk games.But as for the Pro Skater series, I always thought that Skate kind of edged it, just about beat it and offered a more, slightly more authentic and more interesting skating experience because it had all the additional sort of vibe and culture ideas incorporated into it in a way that the Pro Skater series doesn't particularly have."
"So yeah, it's going to be interesting to see when this game comes out and how it's going to shape up.Again, it's going to be Early Access, so don't expect a full, completely built game here, but you should have all the core build and blocks in place and be able to just dive in, shred and flip and trick around Sandvanser Dam and otherwise, you know, help Full Circle continue to improve and build up this game as it eventually reaches that 1.0 launch date in, I don't know, a year, 18 months."
"That's typically the time period that developers look to stick in Early Access for.But again, as we know more about that, we'll be sure to get you posted.And for more on Skate, again, stay tuned, we'll have plenty of impressions, especially coming at launch as well, when we look at the game, well, Early Access launch, when the game actually is available for the public."
"But yeah, that's all the time that I have.So I'll see you all in the next GeoTV News tomorrow."