GRTV News - Need for Speed future in doubt after Criterion rebrand

Is EA abandoning one of its most-popular racers?
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, entertainment, technology, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from, for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more, without further ado, today we're talking an interesting development with Criterion and especially Need for Speed, it's worth as well me mentioning that right now we have a load of Gamescom stuff coming in, because I've been away for a little while at Gamescom, it has been a little while since we've done some GRTV News but we're back to it today and while we have loads and loads of stuff pouring in, previews, interviews and news is coming from those pieces that we've made at Gamescom, I wanted to talk about Need for Speed today because I think that otherwise it would just be me regurgitating something that I've already said within an interview, whereas Marcus here has captured some pretty interesting stuff about the fact that Criterion, the former Need for Speed studio is now a part of Battlefield Studios, which is as I quote, driving innovation, technical excellence and bold design across one of the most iconic franchises in gaming, this comes as a part of a rebranding for Criterion as they are sort of no longer moving on Need for Speed it seems and we don't know whether that franchise is even going to be continuing anymore because it's becoming part of Battlefield Studios, so you might be thinking what's Battlefield Studios, well it's the new sort of brand that EA has which is kind of an umbrella term for a lot of different studios for EA's developers that are working on Battlefield at any one time, so for example DICE might be working on the multiplayer as they are well known for within Battlefield but we've got a new studio I believe working on the campaign entirely on its own and then there's going to be Criterion working on it as well with more technical aspects and things like that. We also know that EA is planning to have Battlefield be sort of an annual release at some stage down the line with there being multiple plans in place to have different studios working on Battlefield to the point where you can have a cycle that means once every year we're getting a new Battlefield game, whether that's for better or for worse, I'll leave that for you to decide but it seems that they are going after the COD model where Activision has different studios working on COD games, so you'll have Treyarch working on Black Ops, you'll have Raven Software and Sledgehammer working on their own things, Raven Software working on Warzone as well and you'll have Infinity Ward working on Modern Warfare and then you get different games from those guys at different times meaning that you can have annual releases even if they are slightly different formulas. In any case, as I said Need for Speed Unbound released 3 years ago and while we don't know that Criterion is not working on something new or another EA studio is not working on something new with regards to Need for Speed, it seems that the main focus at EA right now is Battlefield. It's never been the main franchise I'd say for EA, something like a Need for Speed but it certainly has been one that people definitely like and people do love racing games but we've also seen that WRC is also dead at Codemasters as well and we know that there's not a lot of big studios that EA could push Need for Speed onto. So yeah, it's a bit up in the air right now. What do you want to see happen with Need for Speed next? Do you care that much about the franchise? Do you care what Criterion is up to? Do you think Criterion can help Battlefield? That's a lot of questions."
"Let me know the answers to them and I'll see you tomorrow for some more TRT News. Goodbye."