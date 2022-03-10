Darkness threatens Azeroth - World of Warcraft: Midnight interview with Blizzard Entertainment

We spoke with art director Ely Cannon and technical director Frank Kowalkowski to learn more about the next chapter of the MMORPG, which will be launching in full on PC in 2026.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to Gamereactor.I don't need to tell you where I am right now because the backdrop does it for us.I'm here at the Xbox booth, at the Microsoft booth, to talk with a couple of the guys from Blizzard about World of Warcraft Midnight."
"Now I'm here with Frank and I'm here with Ely to talk about the game.It was obviously revealed in full last night, so tell me, what's the reception been? Are people excited about it?Really good, yeah. Very exciting.And now that we're here, this is the second part of the World Soul Saga, so what can we expect from this?How are you changing the dynamic of the story that you're crafting?Well, it's the next part of the story, right? So we're really leaning into the light and the dark portion of it."
"Really thinking about what is the extreme of light, what is the extreme of dark and how do they play off of each other.So tell me a little bit about the trailers that we saw last night.So we saw the big fancy cinematic trailer that everyone loves, everyone loves a World of Warcraft cinematic trailer.What was happening in that scene and how can we expect that to set the scene for the coming expansion?Right, so that's a siege on the Sunwell, obviously."
"And what's happening there is it's kind of the last moments, right?Lor'themar is holding the line, the Blood Elf armies are really trying to keep it together, but falling and falling and falling against all the Void forces.And here we see Liadrin making a plea to the light for help."
"And at the last minute, the paladins of light coming in to save the day and really beat down the forces of the Void.And yeah, carry us forward.So tell us a little bit then about this, Frank, and how this idea of light and darkness, how it plays into the expansion, how it sort of really defines what we're doing."
"Well, I mean, light and dark is one of the core aspects of World of Warcraft, right?The Void and the light are kind of locked in this eternal struggle, and Xalt has very clearly let us know where she's aligned.And so it's up to the players to work with NPCs like Liadrin to defend that Sunwell against those encroaching forces of darkness."
"So we want to see this theme play out consistently in both the zones and in a lot of the content the players are going to be going through, this constant theme of Void and light.And tell me a little bit about these new zones.Well, actually, there's a couple of new ones and there's a reimagined one, right?So tell me a little bit about what we can expect from these."
"Yeah, right. So we have Eversong, we have Zul'Aman, we have the Voidstorm, and we have Harindar.Harindar being effectively the current home of the Harineer.It's where all the World Tree roots come together and meet.So we get to kind of see what the source of the World Trees is."
"Eversong is really a reimagining of the original zone, trying to hit the nostalgic notes of the original, but bring it forward into the modern game.Really represent it in the modern fidelity of all the other zones we've done.But also a reimagining of Silvermoon City, one of my personal favorite cities."
"I think the original hit the fantasy, but maybe not the level of design that we do in modern cities.So we're going to finally see the Blood Elves have a home city that really is up to modern standards and really feels like an awesome place to go and explore and adventure in.And there's tons and tons of content there for people to enjoy, including a new Murder Row dungeon."
"Very exciting. And another one of the big things that was announced was obviously a new playable character type.So what can we expect from that?Excuse me?Sorry, there was the reveal of a new sort of playable race type, was there not, I believe?Oh yeah, the Harineer. We kind of encountered them a little bit in the War Within."
"And we're going to get a lot more involved.Like Eli said, we're actually going to go to their home.We're going to get to engage with them a lot more.And after the players interacted with them and kind of completed the campaign, they're going to have an opportunity to play as one of the Harineer."
"And how does that shake up the experience?You get to play as a Harineer.You get to play as one of these really ancient races that have kind of been there.And yeah, it's just a fun new playable race for people to express themselves."
"Hopefully find something that they think is fun and exciting to play.And we love to provide those options and those opportunities for players to find new ways to engage with World of Warcraft.So another one of the key parts obviously that's coming to World of Warcraft is the housing element.I think it's something that players have been desperate for for a long time."
"And you sort of teased how it's going to play into the expansion a little bit with the trailer and seeing the little nice village and all of a sudden the lights go out.How is housing coming into the game and what can players really expect from this?Housing is something that we've wanted to do for a very long time."
"We have talked about it almost since World of Warcraft shipped.And so players are going to get an opportunity in just a few short months to actually get in, go find their plot, find their spot in World of Warcraft and begin building their house and going out into the world and collecting things to bring home and put in their house."
"And that's really one of the core focuses of the housing experience is not to just focus you inward at that thing but also outward into the world about all the things I can go out and bring home to help express myself inside of World of Warcraft.So we're really excited about both the opportunity for people to finally get this big thing that they've been asking for for all these years but also to go out and explore and reconnect with all the zones in World of Warcraft in order to get the cool things to bring back and put up on their wall or out in their front yard."
"And how will this build into the community element of the game?Because obviously the community is so key with World of Warcraft and guilds.How is the housing element going to fit into that?Yeah, so with housing you'll have a few options there."
"One is we're going to have neighborhoods.So you're going to have neighbors, other players that are out there.There's going to be NPCs walking around.We want these neighborhoods to feel very lively."
"And so from a social standpoint you will have other players.Eli and I can choose to live next to each other.Guilds can also have an opportunity to build up communities together and make sure that they're in the same housing elements or in the same housing neighborhood so they'll be able to pop over to their neighbors if they want, stay connected in that way."
"And so we're really excited about building some of that social connection with people through the housing system.Now, Midnight is interesting because it is the middle part of the World Soul Saga trilogy you guys are doing.The middle part of a trilogy is some of the most important parts of it."
"You talk about Star Wars, it's Empire Strikes Back.It's the key one, right?How are you going into that knowing that this is one where you need to tie into the prior one but you also have to set the scene for the big conclusive one that's coming?Yeah, so everything we're doing now is really wrapping up 20 years of storytelling."
"So not only are we tying up the most recent stories but also leading into the rest of what we need to tell in the trilogy.So I think we're trying to be very careful to tell an evocative, engaging story here but also to set up the next stages for the story they want to tell."
"I won't tell you too much about what that is but I can tell you it's very exciting and the things that are coming are going to be really great.And the expansion is launching in 2026.Do you have a timeline that you're looking at as to when it's going to arrive?We'll announce that very soon."
"I can tell you players are going to get their hands on housing pretty soon here.So I think that's a good indication of where we're going to wind up landing but we don't have an exact release date to announce right now.And I suppose there's a follow-up question to that."
"Will we be getting the entirety of the World Soul Saga in the 2020s?Yeah.Yes, there you go.So you can expect the third part by the end of the decade all being well."
"But yeah, as a final question then.So we've had the reveal.We've seen a little bit about Midnight and it's coming.What's one thing that you're really excited for fans to experience for themselves when the expansion launches next year?I personally play mostly a Vengeance Demon Hunter and so I'm really excited about the new spec."
"I was a little skeptical.Demon Hunters run into the fray and they smack things in the face and they use spell and they sling that around but I really think the creative team did a really good job of having this Void-based Demon Hunter Devourer spec flinging balls of Void around."
"It's still Demon Hunter so there's going to be little things that pop off that kind of help charge you up but it's really super fun when you get in there.It still feels like a Demon Hunter."
"I think at its core that's the most important thing is it didn't feel like a huge departure I think from what players who love playing Demon Hunters like myself are going to feel comfortable playing."
"So super excited for players to get their hands on that as well.For me it's housing honestly.For so many years, so many of us, we've played for years and years and years and considered Azeroth part of our lives, part of really our home."
"And we finally get an opportunity as players to go in and really invest in that home, have your own place.And it's the first time we have true UGC content in the game too.User generated content."
"And that's just really exciting to me, right?Being able to express yourself to that level beyond just your character but in a very outward facing way.I think it's going to give people an opportunity to be extremely creative, extremely expressive and to connect with each other and find communities within the game that maybe they haven't been able to find before."
"Well there you have it.Obviously housing is coming up a little bit sooner than midnight but midnight will be in 2026.Expect further information about the expansion."
"It's just down the line a little bit.It'll be coming.And yeah, for more information on World of Warcraft Midnight be sure to stay tuned."
"See you local game reps or region.Take care everyone."