Celebrating 10 years at sea - World of Warships Gamescom 2025 interview with Wargaming's Christian Bergmann

"Hello everyone and welcome back to Gamereactor.As you can tell by the incredibly imposing warship that we've got behind us, I'm currently at the Wargaming booth at Gamescom talking to Christian about, well, clearly about World of Warships."
"So first things first, for anyone who has maybe not been keeping up to date with the game, for anyone that's a little bit out of the loop, what's been happening in World of Warships and why should people be excited to keep playing it?Well actually we're just celebrating 10 years anniversary so you can imagine a lot of content has been building up over the last few years and right now is actually a fantastic time."
"If you haven't played World of Warships yet or you're just returning, you know, might have missed the last few years to actually come back because we're trying to give you currently the vibe of nostalgia, right?We're visiting some of the big milestones of the past years with a special port that is all of the little Easter eggs, you know, that you would expect but also a lot of free content actually that you can, you know, use to unlock things that you might have missed in the last few years."
"10 years, it doesn't feel like 10 years, does it?But it is, it's here, it's a big milestone for you guys.So tell me a little bit about some of the more intricate things that are coming in this.Obviously 10 years, you mentioned some of the things that are going to be coming but there's got to be some things that are really going to entice the players who have been around the long run, that know the game familiar and that, you know, they're looking for new ways to experience the game, new ships to earn and stuff like that."
"Yeah, actually, so we have like two, three different avenues for players to explore.We have been trying to provide more PvE experience.This is something that we've been building up over the last few years and our players really like it."
"So we already started right now to provide a really cool historical event, actually, for the end of World War II, which we have very new operations, you can play them every week.You can even earn a free ship for this, just by playing it."
"It's a very nice narrative design, which a lot of our players are actually enjoying.But at the same time we started a big event that is lasting from August until the end of the year, it's called Grand Voyage.And you can actually earn basically a free tier 10 ship."
"If you know what a warship is, it's basically the highest tier that we have for special ships and premium ships.And you can earn it completely for free, even competitive ships, which is very nice.It doesn't matter whether you're a new player, a returning player, it's a great way to get your favorite ship, actually."
"And if you've been playing for a very long time, we have special rewards actually set up that will land with our update 14.8 in September that will give you a free tier 8 ship or a free tier 10 ship, depending on how long you've been playing the game."
"And even for alpha and beta testing, we have special rewards set aside.It's a great time to log back in, play the game, and explore some of our new modes because we also brought, actually, I would call it a nostalgia mode.It's called Blast from the Past, where you basically unlock the game in a way, in a mode, that you would play it like, oh, this was the content that was available from 2015 to 2017, you know, and kind of go step by step with the ships that were popular back then and kind of each week level up to where the game is actually right now at."
"Reap the rewards, basically.You mentioned there about the sort of campaign, well, the PvE missions.When you're creating these and you're creating these sort of storylines for players to follow, obviously, one of the key things about wargaming is that it's very historically focused."
"So do you look at that and go, these are some interesting theatres of war, these are some interesting operations, and these are things that we want to make sure, almost educate players about?Yeah, absolutely. I mean, it's one of our core pillars, actually, in the way we develop the game."
"All of the ships are either historical or, for example, based on blueprints and variations of those because it's a big important part for us and also in terms of the way that players can experience the game.So right now, all of these operations are tied to the end of World War II and how to explore it.And actually, you follow the story of somebody, of a commander, visiting the end of the war and what actually happened with a lot of historical footage as well."
"So it's a great way how to actually learn about the history from back then and it's something that is very dear to our hearts.So World of Warships is quite widely available, so can we expect all this content everywhere?Well, so this is available on PC, World of Warships PC, because we're celebrating 10 years."
"And otherwise, we actually have the game available also on consoles, so that's World of Warships Legends, actually, just celebrating six years anniversary, actually, which is also available on mobile and coming to Steam in a beta test.And we have World of Warships Blitz."
"But since these games are, you know, kind of like tailored towards the different platforms, the content actually is a bit different, so that is not available on these other versions.Now, I bring it up because it's interesting with having the same, again, it's World of Warships, but it's different versions of World of Warships."
"So do you look at those other ones and go, we've done this and this on the PC version, this is where we're going with the PC version.Do you think perhaps we can eventually introduce these to the console, to the mobile version, things like that, you know, a bit of sort of cross-support in a way?Oh, yeah, absolutely."
"But we still try to, you know, tailor the experience to the specific platform.You know, like console gaming is a bit different, so it's a little bit faster, it's a little bit more action-packed, while the PC game is a little bit slower, more tactical, I would say.But, yeah, absolutely."
"We use a lot of the content, actually, especially when it comes to the ships, the historical models, right?It's the core of the game.You will find this in the other games.When it comes to the specific events, I wouldn't say, like, you will be able to find this specific operation, for example, in Legends, but you will find operations with similar concepts, actually."
"Now, you guys have done some really quirky and cool crossovers and collaborations across the years.It's a 10-year milestone.Have we got anything lined up?Oh, so actually, what I can tease you from yesterday, actually, because we had them on stage, we actually have a really cool collaboration with Sabaton coming up for the World of Warships franchise."
"So you will see this on PC and on Legends, coming in 2026.I cannot tell you what's actually going to be inside, but that's one that I'm personally very excited about.And otherwise, you know, this is unfortunately always like an NDA topic, what's going to come up for us.But there will be plenty of cool collaborations."
"You know, we've been working with Star Trek in the past, Transformers.A lot of the animes, like, you know, Blue Archive or Azur Lane, it's very popular, actually, with our audience.It was a surprise for us, even in the beginning, that this is such a popular theme for, you know, a game based on ships, history, naval battles, right?But yeah, plenty to come."
"Now, you've got a lot of things coming as part of the 10-year milestone, but what's one thing that you're really excited for fans to check out?Oh, really excited? I would say play Blast from the Past.I think it's a really cool way how to, you know, re-experience the game and get all of your stuff while doing that."
