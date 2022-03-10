Turning up the heat! - World of Tanks: Heat Gamescom 2025 interview with Wargaming's Luke Nicholls

We spoke with the head of community on the upcoming action project to see how this faster-paced and more arcade version of the famed multiplayer game came to fruition.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to Gamereactor, as you can probably infer by the wonderful backdrop we've got right now.I'm currently at Wargaming's booth to talk a little bit about the upcoming project that you guys have very, very, very recently announced.So for anyone unfamiliar, Luke, tell us a little bit about it."
"Well, we just announced at Opening Night Live our new standalone title, World of Tanks Heat.It's a fresh take on tank combat, faster paced, dynamic hero abilities, a bit more crazy, really, really fun to get in and it's been great to see people's reaction at the venue.So why did you decide that you wanted to go down this route of a more sort of arcade version of World of Tanks?I think we're trying to address a bit of a different audience with this, right?World of Tanks obviously is and remains a huge focus for us and we're really looking forward to the next 15 years."
"But, you know, to address a bit of a younger audience, people coming from more of an FPS background, for example, we thought we'd do something a little bit different and a little bit more dynamic, fast paced and maybe accessible and familiar to people who come from that kind of background.And we think it's going to do really well.And what does the idea of using, again, we take the term hero shooter, but what does the idea of using heroes allow you to do that you couldn't do in former World of Tanks?Right. So in World of Tanks, we have agents, right?Each agent has their own personality, backstory and unique abilities."
"They then pair with their signature tank to combine essentially to form the hero you control on the battlefield and enables you as an individual player to have a lot of impact on the course of battle.Because obviously with ability timing, we have ultimate abilities that you can charge up, right?There's a lot of cool plays you can do, a lot of synergy."
"So it gets really, really fast paced and really, really hot.And how does the tank elements, you know, how does that combine with the idea of the heroes?Because obviously anyone that's familiar with World of Tanks will know the massive tech trees and how the progression works there.So how does the tank element work alongside the agents here?Yeah, we are not going a route with big tech trees, right?We want all of our vehicles and all of our agents to be able to compete in battle together."
"So there are no tiers.It's more about expression of gameplay variability when you progress, right?To be able to modify how your tank works rather than just make it stronger.And the tank aspect is still something that will be familiar to players of World of Tanks, right?We keep a lot of the World of Tanks DNA in our title."
"Things like the awesome physics that we have, you know, the penetration mechanics, things that make tank combat really unique and shine.We've still got that in there.So you can get good at controlling your hero and you can be expert at controlling your tank.Learn about the enemy tanks and just, you know, get better this way, which is really interesting."
"And talk to me a little bit about the game modes as well because they're a little bit different to what World of Tanks players will be familiar with.So we've got three game modes in our build currently.We have Conquest, Domination, and Kill Confirmed.So classic FPS shooter modes."
"We also have, and it's not in this build right now, but we also have a plant and defuse game mode, which will be familiar to many people, right?So we take kind of proven game modes from FPS shooters and we adapt them to make them work for tank combat.And it gives a really nice dynamic result.We also have respawns in most of our game modes, which is a big difference to the traditional World of Tanks."
"And allows you to, you know, maybe make a mistake or make a big play, even if it means you're getting knocked out and still being able to continue in battle.You know, when you're designing an agent and you're, you know, you're choosing the tanks that reflect that agent.How do you decide, you know, this tank is best suited for this person?Is it, you know, is it tied to the lore, the type of person they're from, you know, what country they harken from?We don't have countries as such in our game."
"We're set in an alternate post-World War II reality, right?So we have some factions in our game lore.I don't think we need to get into that right now.But when we look at it, we try and fill a gameplay niche, right?We have three main classes for our agents."
"Assault, Defender, and Marksman, right?You have your more close combat damage focused, your more tanky, and your more long-range focused agents.But inside that, we try and give them unique abilities that create new opportunities for tactical gameplay.And then we pair them with a vehicle that makes that work."
"And for some of our agents, and maybe in the future for all of them, you can then also progress and unlock another tank or more tanks to switch that and find new combinations.And World of Tanks Heat is going to be quite different to other World of Tanks games because it's launching on all platforms and there's going to be that cross-platform support, right?Yes, we built World of Tanks Heat actually on a new proprietary in-house engine."
"And it's built from the ground up to support this.And we will be launching on day one with PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and also Steam Deck with cross-progression and cross-play, which we're very excited about.It's a first for Wargaming."
"Do you have a timeline for the release?Not one that we can share yet, right?When it's done, it's done.We have some work still to do and some polishing to do."
"We have a really active super test program that we're testing the alpha with.We do accept applications right now, so if you're interested in joining the development journey, do hit us up on whatheat.com.So as a final question then, the game will eventually be in the hands of fans."
"And when that day does come, what's one part of the game you're really excited for the players to experience for themselves?I think it's the feeling of controlling a tank and then being able to unleash your ultimate ability and just wipe half the enemy force off the map if you time it right.I think the big plays is what I'm really looking forward to."
"Well, for more information on the game, stay tuned to your local Gameractor.Thank you for joining us today. Take care, guys."