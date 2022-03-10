The ultimate Saber game? - John Carpenter's Toxic Commando Gamescom 2025 interview with Tim Willits

We caught up with Saber Interactive CCO Tim Willits to learn more about the upcoming action-FPS, which combines vehicular combat with hordes and hordes of undead to slay.
"Hello, everyone, and welcome back to Gamereactor.Today, I'm here with Tim to talk a little bit about, surprise, surprise, John Carpenter's Toxic Commando.Now, I've had a chance to play the game very recently, actually, about half an hour before getting to talk to you today."
"Surprising, actually. Very action-packed.Yes, you are a Toxic Commando when you play this.Yes, this is an action co-op game that's very Saber.If you've played World War Z or you've played Space Marine II, you can kind of understand the games that we make really well."
"And I'm glad you enjoyed it.Yeah, well, it's funny you bring that up, World War Z and Space Marine, because I noticed that, especially the bit of the demo where we get into the church and all of a sudden the zombies are climbing up and all that.I was like, there's the similarities."
"Yes.So what was that like, going from aliens and zombies?Well, I suppose zombies are zombies, isn't it, right?Well, so technically they're infected in Toxic Commando, but yes."
"So this game runs on our proprietary Saber technology.And we have what we call the Swarm Engine.And we invented that with World War Z.We perfected it in Space Marine II, and now we blow it up in Toxic Commando."
"What's great about Toxic Commando is the swarms come from multiple different directions.We have more specials.We also have even a more advanced AI director that kind of orchestrated the combat in our previous titles.So you really have a more dynamic, bigger swarm battle experience."
"With the game being sort of, I'm not going to say open world, but it's more of like an open level, right?Does that pose some challenges on you, I guess, with the swarm mechanic and making sure that the infected come from the right directions?Yes, you are absolutely correct."
"We've really blown things out with Toxic Commando.And the environments are much larger.We have much more randomness to it.So when you get to swarm battles, for lack of a better word, they can come from different directions."
"And we really use the environment much differently.If you played World War Z, you knew that those zombies were coming from that alley.But in Toxic, they could be coming from wherever.And it really adds a dynamic experience."
"Talking about dynamic experiences, one of the core parts of the game is the vehicular warfare.Being able to get in a car with a bunch of dudes and just slay things out.What was that like, putting that in the game?I suppose in a way it might have also put challenges on the swarm mechanic and the way the infected work."
"Yes, you are definitely correct.So one of the key components of Toxic is our vehicles.So if you are a fan of SnowRunner or MudRunner or RoadCraft, those are also signature Saber games."
"We have perfected the vehicle simulation world.And so we brought that learning, that technology, that gameplay into this world.So we blended what we've done in SnowRunner, what we've done in World War Z and Space Marine, into really a unique experience."
"So yes, when you have some of the vehicles, and you can have multi-vehicles, it's fun to run over the infected swarms. It is pretty cool.Would you describe it in a way that it's kind of like the ultimate Saber game?That is a good question."
"It could be the ultimate Saber game.And we've had some mega hits.Space Marine 2 was a mega hit.And World War Z, over 30 million people have played that."
"So we've taken everything we've learned from those games, including SnowRunner, and we put it into this experience.Now obviously Saber's DNA runs through this game, but there is the man's name attached to the top of this, John Carpenter."
"So what was his involvement, and how did it shape the experience?Yes, it was a great honor to work with Mr. Carpenter.We at Saber, when we were working on this game, we wanted to capture the 80s action vibe, early 90s movies."
"And no one did it better than John.So we approached him with the idea.He helped with things like setting, some of the story.He wrote music."
"And then we have some homage to some of his movies.We couldn't license them all, but if you're a fan of Carpenter movies, you'll see some Easter eggs around, and that should give you a smile.Now I got to play, I'm assuming one mission, one level, but what does the whole experience look like?How are you constantly looking to challenge players?Yes, so it is a session-based game."
"But unlike World War Z, there's a connected story.So you can play story mode, or you can play the different difficulties.So if you're a fan of our previous games, you know that we have a deep, complex progression system."
"So in Toxic, you can play one of four different classes.And each class has a different active ability, different equipment set, even different passives.And then, of course, we have our famous upgrade matrix, that I like to call it, that allows you to be rewarded for continuing to play."
"And it's four-player co-op.But if you play by yourself, you'll have three bots.You know, if you play with three people.I like to play with three people and one bot, because the bot will always revive me."
"Because my friends, you know my friends, they will leave you.So it's definitely fun from one to four.And also, it's worth saying, it's fully cross-compatible.So your PlayStation fans can play with their Xbox fans, can play with their PC fans."
"And one of the things I've noticed as well with saving games, I guess more so with Space Marine recently, is that the game can be absolutely brutal at times when done correctly.So are you going down the same route with Toxic Commando, where if the players want a real challenge, they'll get a real challenge?I may get yelled at from someone for saying this."
"This may be the most difficult of World War Z and Space Marine 2.I think playing this on the most difficult skill may actually be the most hardest.You know, if that's a proper way of saying it."
"Because it will kick your butt.But you know what, start in story mode.Find some gamer friends that you can connect with.And ramp it up. Go for it."
"Work your way up to it.Another thing with the saving games as well, you guys tend to make games that have quite a long life cycle to them.Is that something you're going to look into as well with Toxic Commando?Yes. So we learned a lot with World War Z."
"We're continuing those lessons with Space Marine 2.And this game has a very similar framework.So you can expect us to follow a very similar path.Because it's worked well for us."
"We're not trying to... There's no microtransactions.We're not trying to nickel and dime people.We're not trying to take extra money.We're making free content. We're making paid content."
"We're getting everyone in the same pool.It's done well for us. We'll continue that.So for those looking to play the game, what sort of time frame are they looking at to be able to jump in?We haven't announced the date yet."
"We're still trying to figure that out.But it will not be that late into 26.It should be relatively soon-ish.And we know the platforms at least."
"It's going to be PC, PS5, Xbox Series X and S.With that coming up, eventually when people can get their hands on the game, what's one thing you're really excited for them to experience for themselves?That is a great question."
"Just the craziness.In World War Z, we're limited by human zombies.And in Space Marine 2, we are limited by the universe.But in this game, we are limited by our imagination."
"We have such crazy, over-the-top, wacky stuff.It is ridiculous.So I hope people find some friends they like.Don't take it too seriously."
"Jump in. Blow some stuff up.I mean, that's the ultimate pitch really, isn't it?But yeah, John Carpenter's Toxic Commando.We'll see it. We'll get to play it for ourselves."
"Sometime in 2026, so stay tuned for that.And otherwise, for more on the game, stay tuned to your local Game Restaurant region.Thank you, guys."