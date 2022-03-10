Time is not on your side - Time Takers Gamescom 2025 Interview with director and CEO Yongmin Jo

We chat with Yongmin Jo, director on Time Takers, about the inspirations and unique nature of Mistil Games' new battle royale.
"Hello everyone, I'm Alex here. We're at Gamescom. I'm here with Yeonmin.We've been talking about Time Takers. It's a really, really exciting new shooter.It stood out to me immediately for its sort of interesting style and the look of time as a gameplay mechanic."
"How did you come up with that as a sort of basis for your game?So one of the things that he prioritizes when he designs a game is to make sure that it has a differentiation.And he was inspired by the movie In Time, the one with Dr. Jim Lake.So he found it very interesting that survival is defined on how much time you gain and lose and all the mechanics from that."
"So that's where his inspiration came from.That's really interesting you bring up in time because it was something that I was thinking about as well when I was watching the trailers.How did you equate that to sort of moving into a gameplay mechanic?And especially in terms of a shooter, how is that going to relate to people taking damage, taking away their time?Is that how it works? Because I noticed as well there's a respawn mechanic."
"So how essentially does time equate to life in this way as opposed to the movie, I guess?So the part from the movie where you could actually kind of deliver time and get time from other people, that was one of what he found was very interesting because he did find it being quite a risk factor.Not only that, also the risk factor always comes up with a lot of adrenaline and dopamines as a human nature."
"So he found that very interesting, he wanted to put that into a game mechanic in terms of just like you said, where you could actually control your life based on the time currency.So that's the main reason and there's also the element of betting about your life with time as well.He found that very interesting."
"If you actually see in the game, there's a thing called the link system where you could also transfer your own time to basically a decision.You have to make a decision to provide your own time to your own teammates and stuff like that.So all of those mechanics is how he put his ideas and inspiration of the movie into the game.I really like the fact that you've gone with the battle royale focus for this because a battle royale as a genre is quite a selfish one."
"People will take loot for themselves, they will want the win for themselves.But you've gone with a really team based focus here.Could you talk a bit about what was the decision making process behind that team based focus?And is there a worry that people might try and ignore it, especially at first?So one of the fundamental things that he considers in coming up with a game is to ensure that the users have a sustainability in terms of fun."
"Rather than building a fast fatigue, he wants it long lasting.So that's why every character in the game actually has their own story, scenarios.And there's a lot of mechanics where you could have a combo mixing with the skills and your teammates as well as the time energy.So when you think about all the things that you could discover and place in the game as an integrated experience from the map, from the harmony of the characters, the use of the time energies, all of that creates a lot of risks."
"And how he wanted to prevent a very selfish player within the game is the game mechanic actually presses you to have a...That's why we have to think of the link system to ensure that there is no player that gets out of the game, but they must play within the game.And if they play out of the game, away from the team, that generally creates a risk of losing."
"So that's how he built the design of the game.Thank you very much.Something as well I was interested in the design is how there's a lot of focus on freedom of player expression in how they want to play the game.So gun decision, character decision, all of those things."
"And yet at the same time there's also that decision will then have an impact on the wider game.How do you balance these ideas of one decision a player makes will offer them freedom, but it might necessarily take away a certain element that someone else wants to do?Firstly, he would like to thank you for such a good question, which I really agree to as well."
"I was actually pretty impressed.So he totally understands where you're coming from.So when you see the games in general, when he thinks about it, one of the biggest concerns is, when it comes to matchmaking, specific players will want to play assault."
"They want to play support.So that kind of tendency really brings a lot of concerns and issues with the matchmaking leading up to the actual gameplay experience.So the strengths of this game for time takers is when we pick a character that we want to play, normally there's no obligation attached to it because there's a freedom of choice of weapons."
"Also, there is a passive skill set, which we call app in the game, which every player can choose, which is provided equally to every single player.So whichever character that you choose to play, they could actually customize their experiences by themselves with the character skill sets, as well as the weapons, as well as the passive skill sets."
"So that's one of the big, shall I say, mechanics that he has formed for the game.So even when it comes to the weapons, you cannot choose the same weapon between the players, but you could request to another person.It's very much like that's what differentiates this game from the other games out in the market these days."
"I'd like to ask you about the characters as well.We have up there, you can't see him unfortunately, he is behind me, a chimp who flings banana bombs.We have a knight in the background. We have all sorts of crazy character designs.But how is that going to affect, I guess, the gameplay in terms of how each character plays?Because while it is a shooter, you might not expect a knight, for example, to run around with a machine gun or a chimp to be, well, he throws banana bombs, but he might not, again, have a machine gun to hand."
"So basically, the lore of this game starts from this one gentleman called Quinwell.So he created this universe where he brings in characters from different worlds and timelines to come to a specific timeline, and they will fight for the time energy.And of course, each of the characters have their specific skill sets."
"For instance, Arthur would defend himself and the team by setting up a shield in front.Bertie, which is the monkey, he would ride through the maps like a Tarzan.He also uses a banana grenade, shall I say.So each of the characters have their specific skill sets to use in the game."
"And just dialing back, because I know we're running short on time, but just dialing back to something that you said about the lore and how players can discover more of the characters' stories, is that something that you would see as a player can figure that out on their own?And from day one, for example, they'll be able to dive into Bertie's story and figure out all of his chimneys?Or will this be something that keeps players coming back over time as chapters or something like that unlocks?So when you look at some other genres, they do provide a lot of scenarios from the get-go."
"And he actually feels that could be a little bit too much for the players to absorb.So the basic idea is for the players to play, we will provide the basic stories of the characters and the world from the beginning.But there's going to be mechanics where based on how much you play the player, how much you level up, the extent of the experiences that you have with a specific character, he plans to unravel the backstories based on your experiences of that specific character."
"Thank you so much for your time, Youngmin."