GRTV News - A Nintendo Direct is rumoured for mid-September

Could this be where we find out the firm launch date for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond?
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, it's been a little bit of a break from doing GRTV News due to Gamescom last week and bank holiday weekends and all that good stuff but we're back and we're back at it and today we're going to be already looking ahead at the next potential event that could be on the horizon. Now we're not talking about Tokyo Game Show, we know that Tokyo Game Show will be happening at the end of September but there potentially is a chance for something to happen before that based on a Japanese company as well so let's dive in and take a look. So yes, rumour, next Nintendo Direct to take place on 12th of September, will we finally get a release date for Metroid Prime 4 Beyond?So while the hangover from Gamescom and the recent Masahiro Sakurai-led Direct Mini about Kirby Air Riders still lingers, Nintendo still has a big game planned for this 2025 that has yet to set a release date. We're referring of course to Metroid Prime 4 Beyond and it now looks like someone may have found out when we'll get a release date for Samus Aran's new adventure."
"This all comes from the insider account SwitchForce which has posted a cryptic message on X that the next Nintendo Direct will take place on September 12th. Remember that this account, although recent, also got the date of the previous Nintendo Direct right as and its current reliability is high.If true, Nintendo may not reveal the official announcement until 24 to 48 hours beforehand so stay tuned from the second week of September to see if we get a new digital event from Nintendo and potentially news about Metroid Prime 4 Beyond. If you can't wait to find out more about the game, check out our first impressions after playing it at the Nintendo Switch 2 launch event."
"Now I will say that I am steadily losing faith a little bit that uh that Metroid Prime 4 Beyond will launch in 2025. I think that if they do an event in September there's no reason why it can't launch in 2025 but the issue I have with it a little bit is that uh you know Kirby Air Riders is coming in in November, you know that Pokemon's coming in October, really September was the perfect month to launch Metroid Prime 4 Beyond and it's not coming in September or at least it's not and due to the scale of this game you would think that even if they do do an event in early September they probably won't launch in September because they need to make sure that it has that a little bit of a run-up up until you know people so people are aware of when to get the game."
"That basically leaves either sort of cramming it in late October early November or alternatively saving it for like a December launch which you don't really see things do December launches very often because it doesn't typically work out all too well. So I think it's a little bit of a shame that it doesn't typically work out all too well um so that you know if this if this is a release date it wouldn't surprise me if it's you know the game is coming out in three weeks four weeks time or something like that which does seem quite out of the ordinary for Nintendo the way they do things especially when you're considering that you know Pokemon has had its release date for a long while Kirby got its release date a couple of weeks or a week ago so um it's a very unusual situation here and I'm at a point with this game where if it got pushed to 2026 early 2026 it would not necessarily surprise me just because I don't know why it still doesn't have a release date and that's the really bizarre thing about it but I'm hoping it won't be I think that we could be looking at a game here that's going to be coming out sort of uh when this direct ultimately happens because I think this direct will happen because they need to put a release date in this game or at least tell more people about when it's supposed to be coming um it wouldn't surprise me if the release date is actually quite imminent but we'll stay tuned again as Alberto put in the news piece Nintendo doesn't confirm directs until 24 to 48 hours before they happen so this isn't one of those things where we have this uh this this rumor going around and then Nintendo is going to confirm it in a couple of days and say yeah September 12th is when the directs going to be like no you're gonna have to just hold your breath on this one until Nintendo is ready to to to confirm or deny it so um yeah stay tuned for more and uh and otherwise yeah that's all the time that I have in today's episode of GeoTV News I will be back now tomorrow for the next one of the week so thank you for watching and I'll see you all on the next one"