Gamescom 2025 - The final day

Gamereactor: The final day at Gamescom 2025.
"Hello everyone, I'm Alex here with Gamereactor, we're at Gamescom, we're walking in for our final day, Alberto's here. Hey, how are you doing? I'm so tired right now. We're all tired, we're very tired, but we're also excited for another day at Gamescom, especially because for you Alberto it's a shorter day, for me it's a shorter day, less appointments today, which means I can really go at them. Anything you're excited for today Alberto? Just to see the last game and this edition, and yeah, saying goodbye to one of the best editions I can remember, I mean I've only been in two, but probably this is the best one, and I mean I'm tired but not that tired as the first time, so I think everything is cool, the gang, all the team, Gamereactor team was so cool, and we do a lot of effort and work, and I think that's it, that's the best we can wish for. It's definitely top two for Alberto, you know we're going to be getting loads of content as well out of this, so be sure to be checking Gamereactor for previews, interviews, some more stuff that's coming as well. Unhinged Alex is back in the recaps as well, check him out, I don't know where he comes from, but yeah, and hopefully I can sort this hair out."
"This is my five Pokemon, before I'm on camera bruffling. Okay see you guys, bye bye."