Tropico 7 - Creative Director Daniel Dumont Interview @ Gamescom 2025

We speak to Creative Director Daniel Dumont about the newly announced Tropico 7.
"Hi and welcome back to Gamescom 2025.Right now we are looking at a strategy game, it's the newly announced Tropico 7, where you of course play as a president in a Caribbean country and there are many, many options in terms of how you want to govern your island."
"And I'm here with Daniel, who is the creative director on the game.Can you tell us a bit about what are your overall vision for the game?What is some of the new stuff compared to the previous game?Yeah, so in principle Tropico is a city builder and an economy simulation and a dictator simulator or political simulation."
"And a lot of new stuff is based on the political simulation part.So we have a lot of buildings like in the other parts, but we did a lot on the political simulation.And political simulation, we added terraforming and some new buildings, yeah."
"Yeah, and can you perhaps explain a bit more about how politics function, because you're of course the dictator, so you shouldn't really have any problems, or should you?Yeah, sometimes there are elections and it's important that you have a nice approval by the people so that they vote for you."
"And to control the approval of your people, we have introduced a political map.On the political map you can see where on the political map you are located, so what is your political position and where are the factions located and where are all the people located."
"And you can try to manipulate the people so that they concentrate at a certain political position and then you can, for example, follow their demands and fulfill their tasks to increase the approval of the people with the same political position as you have.Yeah, and one of the things about El Presidente is that he really cares about his people and he cares so much that he keeps tabs on everyone."
"So can you tell us a bit about how the individual people are simulated and how much info you can view on them?So all the people are simulated from the beginning.So when they are born, they will have to go to school, for example, they can go to the university, they have to find a work, they have to find a partner, they can have children and they will develop also their political position."
"You can click, you can select every citizen, you can interact with them and you can see what he's doing, is he satisfied, does he have enough to eat, for example, where does he live and is there a building, is there a doctor nearby, for example, what about his faith satisfaction, do we have enough churches and everything."
"So we have to take care about their satisfaction and about their political opinion as well.Yeah, and of course, as you mentioned, you can build structures, you can also trade with other nations and stuff, but you can also do direct political things, such as changing the constitution and doing these laws and legislation and there are some pretty funny options. Can you tell us a bit about this dimension?Yeah, so you have to decide which constitution you want to have to activate and by selecting the constitution, you change the position on the political map and depending on your position on the political map, you can activate surrounding edicts."
"So if you are, for example, playing as a communist, you cannot activate an edict, which is on the capitalist side of the political matrix or chart, but you can activate everything that is around you.For example, you can activate the edict free wheels, that means that even poor people are allowed to drive cars, for example, because you pay for them."
"You can have an edict like the tropical hat, which enforces every citizen to wear a certain hat, which the communists like this, but for example, the capitalists don't like it and stuff like that.We have lots of funny edicts in the game based on the situations we had in the last year, so what the people or society or dictators did or did not."
"There are a lot of real links to situations that happened in real life and always funny.The game is full of humor and satire and we wanted to put an eye on everything, so that you can look at it and smile.Yeah, and there's a lot of options for, as you mentioned, the internal politics, but as you are a very small island nation, you also need to manage your relation with the foreign powers."
"So can you tell us a bit about how diplomacy works and also how it changes through the time?Yeah, so when you start the game, you can start in the colonial era, and in the colonial era, of course, you have to deal with England, but you can change the era to the world war, where you have exes and allies, and you can advance to the cold war, where you have the western and the eastern powers."
"And in the modern time, you have to deal with countries like USA and China, India and other countries, and it's important that you have a good reputation with them, because if the reputation of a country drops to a very low level, then it can be that they start attacking you."
"For example, they can blockade your harbor, they can also send a small invasion, or when you still don't deal with them, they can even start a big invasion, which means game over.So you always have to take care about what they think about you.They will have tasks for you, you can fulfill them if you want, and to increase it, you can even invite them to your embassy, for example, and you can have trade contracts with them, which they like."
"Of course, others won't like it, and if you have a high reputation, you can have an alliance with them, but you also get gifts from them, or you get better prices for trade contracts.Yeah, and this being a simulation game, you can of course create a map and then play for as long as you like, build and make the perfect society, but in terms of campaign and story content, how much is going to be in the game?We will have about 15 missions in the game, each will last about 3 to 5 hours, and 5 of the missions are linked together to one campaign."
"So you start the campaign in the colonial time, and the campaign will lead you through all the time eras and tell you how the game is working, but there are also 10 other missions, which are completely independent and just with crazy and funny situations and storylines.Yeah, and finally, when is the game going to release and on which platforms?It's planned to be released by the end of next year, and we will release it on PC, on Xbox and PlayStation."
"Well, thanks for your time and enjoy the rest of the Gamescom.Yeah, you too, thank you for being here."