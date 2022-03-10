EA Sports FC 26 - Gameplay demo impressions and interview with the game producers
After a gameplay demo of the latest game in the franchise we got to sit down with two of the producers from EA Sports.
Audio transcription
"Hi friends, another year at Gamescom, another year with the EA FC guys.
Thank you once again for joining us. It's been many years talking football, both here and in Vancouver and in LA and everywhere else."
"So, we've been trying out the latest demo for FC before it releases next month.
The first main new thing we saw was these two presets that you guys have.
One is more authentic, the other one is more arcade-y, but also more competitive perhaps.
So, what is the main feedback you're getting from the community about these presets?
I think the feedback is really good."
"I mean, we're watching the closed beta forums and feedback very closely.
Especially, I would say, on the career mode side, the players are really enjoying that they now have something specifically for the mode.
So, authentic mode is specifically built for the offline community, like career mode."
"I think they're really happy that now we have this split, because in the past maybe some of the changes we've made for competitive would affect career mode players in a negative way.
So now, we can consciously make that decision."
"Is this change for competitive? Is it for authentic? Maybe is it for both?
But we can make that call, which we didn't have that option in the past.
I think simply, in the previous years, it was very difficult to balance the game in a way that everyone could be happy."
"So, career mode wanted more authentic career mode players, then FUT players wanted simply something faster, more skill-based.
So, it was, how can we do it?
So, sometimes the changes we made were very liked in the career mode, sorry, in the FUT space, but then career mode people may not be happy with them."
"And sometimes the other way around.
So, we had to simply, it was time to create two separate experiences that we can tailor specifically for the needs of every player.
Right, and talking about tweaks, there are tweaks to shooting as well."
"Now you can shoot, like, low shots are different now.
Two presses, if I'm correct.
Do you fear we are losing some variety here, or it's more convenient now to try and approach the goal?
I think with the specifically low driven shots, if anything, we're actually providing a bit more variety, because now with the double tap, so time finishing is now removed."
"That used to be the double tap.
Now with the double tap, you execute low driven shots.
What's really great about the FC26 is now you have different types of low driven shots.
So, when you, for example, want to have this finesse shot, or even a header shot, you can actually double tap, and it's going to be a low driven version of that shot."
"Same with, like, the power shots, etc.
So, I think we're now giving more options to the players, in terms of, like, how they want to finish, you know, what type of a shot they want to take."
"Yeah, and I just quickly add that it was, for us, time finishing was very difficult to balance, with all the player attributes, with the mechanic, what's the window of time where you need to press the button again."
"And then, for the pro players, it was quite easy to just get it green all the time, so there was not a lot of skill, really.
So, we decided, okay, let's just focus on giving you more shot variety, which now is the low trajectory, with the mechanics that we knew back in 2018, and they were very popular."
"People knew and loved, right?
Exactly.
Alright, let's talk about the team dynamics, in general.
So, two things.
One thing is first touch."
"If you've worked on first touch, to feel differently based on the player's stats.
And then the wingers.
We sort of perceive that there are new runs, new options for pass provided by the wingers."
"Is that correct?
So, on the first touch part, I would say between dribbling and first touch, they both come very close together, right?
Because you have to receive the ball before you can dribble, right?
And we work very hard on the responsiveness of it."
"So, for both dribbling and first touch, responsiveness is key.
What I like to say is we really want to respect players' input.
So, when you move your left stick in any direction, we want the players to do that, right?
And really, the same applies to other features."
"Like, for example, we call it one-frame passing.
You can literally change the direction of the pass at any time.
So, in the past, maybe the first touch would happen before you would pass the ball."
"Now, it can be a first-time pass, literally a millisecond before you change your decision.
What I can tell you as well about the second part, on the wingers, the movement, yes, now there's more flexibility for each player to make different runs."
"Before, they were really following the player role.
Now, they can, if there's open space, they will take it, they will make different runs.
And also, what we are hearing from the community right now in the closed beta is that they want even more attacking support."
"So, as we speak, the team in Vancouver, they are working directly on the positioning system to make sure you receive more support from your teammates off the ball."
"All right, let's talk about touching the ball with the hand.
This is football, but let me ask you about goalkeepers, if there is any tweak to their behavior.
Are they dumb sometimes?
And the players, regular players, and handballs, if there is any tweak to that as well."
"Who wants to answer?
I can start this time with the goalkeeper.
Very important area of focus for us.
So, the community told us we need smarter goalkeepers."
"So, we focus on three things.
The positioning of the goalkeeper now uses machine learning.
And it's going to be more reliable positioning.
The animations when you deflect the ball, the deflections are going to go out of play, not necessarily back into a dangerous area."
"And also a lot of new animations.
And those animations give you new types of outcomes, new types of saves.
The goalkeeper simply looks better."
"So, a lot of improvements went in FC26 for the goalkeepers.
Now, the other question is not necessarily...
Yeah, the handball one is an interesting one, because, again, that comes with maybe more authenticity, right?
Side of things."
"And, yeah, some players like that option.
We still have it.
It's an option that's turned off by default, but you can put it on if you want to."
"And some players do, right?
Whether playing in kickoff or in career mode, and the handball is there, was always there, probably will always be there."
"It would be very hard to balance that for a competitive gameplay.
We want the fair outcomes, right?
So, it makes sense that maybe for online play we don't have that option, yeah."
"And perhaps finally, one thing that's always controversial is defense.
But we saw great improvement here.
Both, you know, with tackles, you keep the ball, it's not always rebounding to the opponent."
"So, is that something that you are getting from other players playing the close beta?
Yeah, this is a huge one.
We spent, honestly, a lot of hours analyzing those cases from FC25."
"That was one of the top pieces of feedback we heard from the community.
And we really want to reward the players.
If you time your tackle well, you should get the ball back, right?
Whether you get the ball or your teammate, we don't really want to see situations where you did everything right and you didn't get the ball, right?
That might still happen here and there, it's not 100%, but I think we made huge improvements, and that's something that's very noticeable the first time you play the game, whether it's a tackle or maybe interception, you know, for the most part, you're gonna keep the ball, and I think it's a huge change, yeah."
"You mentioned you are tweaking some things, as we speak.
The game is releasing in one month's time.
What's left to do?
You guys are going to release on many platforms, including the Switch 2."
"I'm not gonna ask you about the Switch anymore.
Every single year the same, but this is more feature-packed, more feature-full, like comparable to the PS5 and Xbox series."
"So, what can you tell me about the current status and the platforms?
You mean the current status for just the regular game?
What's left to do in the final stretch, because you are tweaking things?
And then, what can you tell me about the feeling with platforms?
So, what's left to do is two things."
"First, a lot of the polishing.
You still find certain bugs, like, for example, tacklebacks.
There's still a few cases that we need to fix, so we reduce it dramatically in terms of how often you don't get the ball back."
"So, that's one, for example.
As I mentioned, positioning is still tweaking.
We're still tweaking through passes as well, making sure we better respect where you are aiming."
"It's a fine balance in between too much assistance and too little assistance, with very manual passing.
So, those are three areas that we are working on right now."
"Just to add something there, I just want to mention that we really want to be even more agile than in the past.
We really like listening to the community, so we have the new FC feedback portal where players can receive, sorry, leave feedback for our team."
"That helps us really to prioritize what should we focus on.
So, we'll have live tuning updates in the future as well, not only for bugs, but also for balancing the game."
"We'll have our regular title updates as well.
And, not sure if I mentioned before, but what's really good this year is, and that's huge for the carry mode community, is that, yeah, we can patch the game, like, update it for competitive or for authentic if we want to."
"If that's what's right for the game, we can do that, and that gives us this huge ability that we didn't have before.
And throughout platforms as well, that I mentioned."
"I guess you're feeling great about being in more platforms now, finally.
Yeah, I mean, Switch 2, if you have a chance, we have it on the floor as well."
"Please play it.
It's basically the same gameplay experience.
Frame rate is slightly lower, but other than that, it's exactly the same gameplay experience, yeah."
"Fantastic. Looking forward to playing that version, the other versions as well.
Good luck with that final stretch, and see you probably next year."
"See you around.
Talking football always.
Thank you so much, as usual.
Thank you."