What even is a

Rock Square Thunder CEO Janusz Tarczykowski tells us all about the unique premise for their upcoming horror game.
"Alright, so we are at Gamescom Day 1 and I paid a visit to this little space and I love this place already.The game is called I Hate This Place but we are at the Bloober Team booth in Gamescom.And I've played a little bit, I don't have much time but it looks interesting to me in how it's not a twin stick shooter."
"I like the pace to it. So what sort of gameplay feeling do you want to convey with this style?I definitely want to convey the survival horror experience, even inspired by games like Signalist recently or Crow County.We love this kind of retro vibe of all the Resident Evil titles.So the part of exploration is very important and you can use both stealth and combat."
"So if you want to be a bit smarter, more like I want to figure out how to avoid enemies, figure out how to do things without triggering all the combat.That's fine, you can do that and we support that play style.We also support the play style of you being more action oriented.If you just love having your shotgun out and killing all the enemies, all the mutants, etc."
"You can do that as well and we support that as well.Of course that requires the skill in shooting.So if you're bad at that survival horror, you can waste too much ammo, etc.But if you're good at shooting, you can do that."
"You can use a lot of different tools like explosives, a lot of grenades, different weapons.You have typical pistol, shotgun, etc.But also things like a spear gun, where you can impale your enemies.Or like a taser, which both help you in the level because the taser can turn on electrical things from a distance."
"But also it stuns your enemies.So you can use a lot of different tools to...Strategize your way, right?Exactly.If you want to go more stealthy, as you said, how do you prevent your steps from going tap, tap, tap, tap?Oh yeah, so..."
"You play that?Yeah, there's a big part of the game where you can see the visual indication of the noise you make.And if you're crouching, then you're very quiet.Basically there are a lot of enemies that are blind and if they cannot hear you, then basically you can avoid them."
"But there are some caveats, like there's broken glass in the game.Even if you crouch on the broken glass, it will still make noise, right?So it's not only just crouching, but also avoiding the noise-making stuff.You can also use the noise to your advantage."
"You can use things to throw and lure enemies to specific points.Even lure enemies somewhere and then throw a grenade to kill a bunch of them instead of fighting them one by one.You can be smart about how you approach things.Yeah, and this sort of type of blind enemy, is the one that killed me?They look like very The Last of Us-y to me."
"Are they inspired by that?They cannot see you, they can hear you, and then you can deceive them somehow.Yeah, they're more inspired by the comic book that we are based on.I hate this place."
"There was this kind of enemy that we just liked a lot and we just wanted to use that.Of course.The visual style in general, I guess, comes from that.We wanted to give homage to the game being based on a comic book."
"So the art style is kind of comic book-y.What's unique is that the game is a prequel.It's based in the 80s, let's call it 1985, this time period.Which gives a specific kind of Stranger Things vibe."
"The very first image you see, that house and the front of the house, it really reminded me of that one.Yeah, exactly.The front of the house is also based on the comic book.Because the comic book, the story is based around the ranch."
"So this ranch is a very important place for you as well.Because you have the hub that is in this ranch.And you have this kind of open-world component that you go back to your hub, you build things.I was about to ask you about the world structure."
"So what can you tell me about that?You have the hub, then the dungeons.And then what is the gameplay loop like in terms of what you bring back from the dungeons?How do you progress?Yeah, basically you meet some NPCs in the world."
"And they give you a lot of both the lore exposition, but also quests.And whenever you choose, because it's non-linear, you can choose to go to the specific thing.And a lot of quests that are required for you to finish the game bring you to the dungeons.And dungeons are kind of like self-contained survival horror experience."
"So if you imagine a survival horror game.So the dungeons, because we have this open world which is a bit different.But then when you go to the dungeon, you have your kind of typical survival horror experience.But there's also interesting levels called ghost levels."
"Where basically you are traveling to a kind of a ghostly dimension.Okay.And there you cannot...Like challenges?Exactly."
"And there you cannot fight at all.And you're actually more like a detective in a way.Because you are figuring out how this ghost died.So you're walking around at a very kind of weird, abstract level."
"And you are gathering clues.And then you figure out, okay, this is how this ghost died.But we never tell you this is exactly how it happened.We just give you the clues."
"And then you can pick what you think is the right answer.That's interesting.Is that something in the comic book, Dasz?Maybe not so much in the comic book."
"But it's something I like about games like, for example, Dark Souls.We love this community where people are figuring out what exactly is the story.Because I think people really these days especially appreciate where you don't treat them as kids."
"You treat them as adults and you give them something.And you're like, okay, now you can figure out what has happened.We're not going to tell you everything up front.So we wanted to give this experience to the player."
"And lastly, the thing that got me confused and I thought at first sight that it was going to be like a twin-stick shooter is more like the perspectives.It's pseudo-isometric, like top-down view you're using."
"I guess it makes sense with the world structure that you just described.At the same time, it's a survival horror where you get some tense moments.Let's put it that way.So why don't you tell me about that?About the way you guys chose this perspective and how it is helping you to sort of have this experience here."
"Yeah, I think it's something that a lot of people are loving these days.Gamers like us who grew up on games like Resident Evil, all this stuff.And there's this resurgence of this style of the game.It's something that you can do that's quite unique because there's a lot of third-person, first-person survival horror games."
"But there isn't too many isometric horror games.And this gives you this kind of old-school vibe, kind of nostalgic.Even games recently like Signalis, Darkwood, or Crow County have done something like this."
"And we love this vibe, so this is something that we also do.Give our own spin on that.And it feels good in hand.I've tried it on the Steam Deck."
"But you guys are about to release pretty much in a couple of months, right?Correct?So why can't you tell me about that?Which platforms and what's left to do in the final stretch?Yeah, we're releasing on November 7th."
"On pretty much all the consoles and the PCs.So Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, GOG, Epic, etc.So all the major platforms.And the last couple of months are basically the Polish time where you're testing things out, you're tweaking, you're balancing."
"So this is the most important.In a way, it's the most important part because now we have the full game that's finished.But at the same time, you can still give this magic to make the game really stand out and make people really love it."
"Is Polish time something you use as a pun?Being based in Krakow as well?It is a bit, but yeah.Enjoy the Polish time.Take it to the best shape possible."
"And I'm looking forward to playing it.For example, on the Switch too.I think it felt good in handheld.So yeah, looking forward to it."
"Thank you so much for your time.We hope you'll Steam Deck and it's really great.Thank you as well."