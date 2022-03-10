Dear Me, I was - Interview and gameplay impressions with Taisuke Kanasaki and Maho Taguchi

We got to experience both joy and sorrow in a short demo of the new interactive adventure from Arc System Works
"Hi friends, I'm at the Gamescom. It's the first day, I'm completely tired.It's my final appointment today, but it's very, very special, because I just played a little adventure story-driven game called Dear Me, I Was."
"And here I have the pleasure to have both the director and the artistic director, and the drawer, of course, and the artist, which, of course, I knew from Another Code and Hotel Desk, so it's a pleasure.Dear Me, I Was, moved by this story."
"But first of all, how did it come up?You worked together in Another Code, if I'm correct, so how did you come up with this idea to work together on this specific game?Everything began when we started to work together on a game called Another Code Recollection."
"I was actually already very close to Kanasaki-san, so we had the opportunity to work together, and something happened when we discovered the game Florence.We were really interested and shocked by the absolutely beautiful visual environment and style of the game, which gave us the idea to work on a similar style of game, and this is where it all started."
"So yes, as it was previously explained, we wanted to create something with this kind of atmosphere close to Florence.I also wanted to express my own style, and to make sure we would be able to create something that would express what we both wanted to express, and this is how it happened."
"Kanasaki-san, would you say this is the most essential representation of your art?Because, of course, when we remove all the dialogue, all the puzzles, all the 3D characters, it's all told through your moving drawings.So would you say this is the most essential expression so far of your art?I don't know if it's the ultimate form of my own art, but what I can say is that we have made a lot of research to make sure that the way the story was intended to be developed would be carefully and successfully transmitted through the visual style."
"So we had a lot of discussion with Taguchi-san, and this is the conclusion where we went to.I think this work is actually the answer that we found together.You keep interactivity to a minimum, same as with Florence, so it's very few times the player has to interact."
"Some of the times are very meaningful, such as, for example, when sending the letters back and forth.So is this something that you wanted to keep very minimum, but very meaningful?Yes, actually the question was that if we added too many interactive elements, we thought it would not be useful for the story development."
"It would look like too much of a game, but this time the concept was to develop a full story based on Mr. Kanazaki's art style, and this is why we have decided to go in this direction.I have to ask you, for fans of Hotel Desk and Another Code, now that you nailed the style and the rotoscope watercolor production, would you like to go more complex next, like to do a more fully-fledged adventure game, or would you follow this path with new episodes and new stories, perhaps in the same universe?Actually, it was the second time I was using the rotoscoping system, and the first time was on my previous title, Hotel Desk."
"This time, I'm not sure if I should really actually focus on using this technology again.I think in the future I would like to collaborate again with Taguchi-san and maybe work on a larger content adventure, but we don't have yet any information."
"So at this point, of course, I would like to collaborate again with Mr. Kanazaki, and I hope we have the chance to work again on a new storytelling.But at this point, I have actually no idea if it would be a small project or a bigger project.All I want is to be able to provide an exciting new story and a lot of emotions to our users."
"Fantastic. I wanted to ask you about the story and the themes you touch on.I think it's a very brave story in the way you deal with several topics that we are not used to seeing from Japanese media, let alone video games.Do you feel the same? Do you feel that you've been brave to tell this type of story?Yes, of course. I think games are, among other medias, one of the absolutely great ways to express this kind of important topics of life, and I would be really happy to be able to work again on such a story on video games."
"And I have to thank you for being that brave and bold.What about the Switch 2? The game is also released on the Switch 2.You can play with both the analog sticks and also the mouse mode.Do you think it's a special moment to release on the platform, and a special platform for you to release on, given that many of your fans come from Another Code and the Hotel Desk IPs?Yes, of course. In Arc System Works, we are trying to set a lot of new challenges all the time."
"This time the challenge was to be able to offer something new for the new platform on Nintendo, on Switch 2.And we thought the timing was really perfect to develop a new game.So this is how, actually, we went to develop the DLMI on Switch 2.So it is also true that the game being only sold on Switch 2 is a problem for people that still don't have the console."
"We are aware of that, and we are trying to work very hard to be able to offer the same experience on maybe other platforms, but at this point, it is still difficult to say, to inform anything.All right, final question. How difficult is it to rotoscope little kitties?So yes, it was actually very difficult to catch the cat movement."
"And to be honest, I even had to use my own cat for the movies because it was requiring more and more budget.So we had to try to adapt and to find the best way to film it and to design it properly.But it was really difficult to catch the good motions and the good timings.It required a lot of work."
"Fantastic. Thank you so much for your time.Thank you for being back with your beautiful art.And thank you for telling this story.Looking forward to seeing and playing more from you."
"Thank you. Have a nice show.Arigato."