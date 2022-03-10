Campus Life attempts to recreate the magic of learning at university - We talk with Product Owner Szymon Szymaniak

In Campus Life it's about reliving the feeling of being on a campus, strengthening social ties and learning. We spoke to Szymon Szymaniak from Frozen Way about how they approached this challenge.
"All right, this is Gamescom Live. This is the final appointment of the day, day one.I'm super tired. I did DEFCON before this, and this is the always busy, always loud, always interesting, always lovely in the area, arena.And I'm here joined by Simon, who's going to tell me about a very different life, which is Campus Life."
"This is a social sim, it's a game about, it's cozy, but it's also about the uni.Yes.So what can you tell me, you know, how did it come up? Why did you want to do a game about this specific type of life?To be honest, we've all been missing this kind of games when you were just thrown out to the university stuff, trying to live up your dream of college, friends, the drama."
"It's kind of in sync with all the funny comedies, American comedies from the early 2000s.And there were a lot of mobile games that also did that.When you were like trying to learn, you're doing all the like relationship politics and stuff.They were simple, they were mobile, but I loved them back then."
"So we wanted to kind of do that. At the same time, we really love Sims and other games of this kind.And we just noticed that there's not enough games that focus on a specific part of your life.And being on a university and having like this kind of an adventure in front of you and being able to choose different outcomes, different parts of how you want to behave in your time at the university."
"We thought it would be really something cool to give players a chance to actually try to live that.So we did concentrate on making Campus Life game with a lot of variety.You can go to your university time by being a really well-educated student or maybe concentrating on a fraternity and gaining notoriety or popularity within a given fraternity."
"Or at the same time, you can just concentrate on partying and being like this endless student who never finishes study, but is having the best time of his life.That's my type.So yeah, of course, there's a lot of customization options."
"You can make your character progress.What can you tell me about that, about the crazy things that can happen?Can you give me a couple of examples of crazy things you can do here because it's your university years, right?Oh yeah, I mean, I think the most crazy things you can actually do will be focused around the stories and the special characters like possible friends."
"Because you will be able to create relationships and to be able to actually do that and raise the relationship level with someone, not always ending in a romantic relationship, but just being friends all together.I think we want to give a lot of attention to that part of the game."
"We were inspired by, let's say, for example, a TV series called Wednesday.I'm sure you know it.Of course, we don't have like fantasy creatures in a game, so it's not Harry Potter-wise, but the amount of unique characters that there was included in the TV series was something that inspired us to actually try to do the same in campus life."
"So there will be a lot of crazy stories, a lot of crazy activities you'll be able to do with your friends just to make you love them more and probably, hopefully, feel your relation to them being kind of like a personal, of actually liking them and not just thinking about raising your level of relationship with them or something."
"So actually getting to know them and having some kind of connection with them.Who knows, perhaps if you go super successful, the Nevermore DLC can come next year or something.We have ideas. I won't comment, but we have ideas.How do you keep the scale according to the size of the studio?How do you keep the scale of the game under control?Because, of course, you mentioned the same several times, but this is a smaller scope."
"So what are the boundaries here?To be honest, we don't. I mean, we do a really bad job at keeping the scope manageable.So during the development, we needed to, unfortunately, cut some stuff because this kind of game, it's really easy to let your imagination flow and just start to add content on top of content because there's so many good ideas just laying there waiting to be included in this game."
"So we did a few iterations on the way that unfortunately ended in removing some of the parts.I'm not going to comment on what parts because we want to add them after the release.But currently, the scope of the game, I think it's really focused on the core gameplay loop.So the relationships, the time management, the actual skill-based progression for your character."
"And we really focus on you as a player being able to pick the path you want to go on during your adventure at the university.And we hope fully it will be really exciting and just a pleasant gameplay.When does the course start?I don't know if it's announced yet, so I cannot comment on that, I think."
"Sorry, I'm lost with all of the press releases we did just a few days before Gamescom.So I know the release date, but I don't know if it's public.You're not going to pass the test.No, God damn."
"Okay, if it's public, we will print it here.Otherwise, what's the status?It's almost done.Almost done?Almost done."
"Final stretch, you have to study a lot before release or is this polished?It's all polished and a few additions based on the playtest we did like a month ago.So we pinpointed a few things that we think will be like a great addition and it's still manageable to add them at this last stretch."
"You can read more about this in our latest devlog, I think.We published it a day or two ago for the Gamescom entry.So there are a few things that we mentioned there, like skill tree, for example.Like polish of the look of the characters."
"We decreased the head size a little.It's still big.It's still big, but it's smaller.And we increased the size of the models in general by 1.2."
"So all in all, just to fit better with what the players want based on the playtest we did.So we try to be this developer that actually listens, of course.Fantastic. Looking forward to joining College here.So thank you so much for your time, Simon. Enjoy the show."
"Cheers. Thank you so much.Thank you."