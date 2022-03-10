Sherlock Holmes as you've never seen him before - we talk to Draw Me a Pixel's Freddy Malavasi at Gamescom 2025

Draw Me a Pixel is known for "There is No Game", and this spin-off now sports an elasticated version of Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson in a wonky point n' click adventure.
"Hi friends, this is the first day at Gamescom Proper and the first game I'm taking a look at, well, actually the second game is called Crashed in Time, but I'm slightly late which is, you know, goes with the title I crashed late, late into this appointment but it's very interesting because I love point-and-click adventures so thank you so much for joining us, Freddy and you guys are Draw Me a Pixel and we know you from There's No Game and this is a sequel spin-off, right?This is a spin-off, yes, absolutely Our game is not a sequel from There's No Game just a spin-off, when you meet again Sherlock and Watson from There's No Game Ok, so you can have that presence and also more, like, references so fans of the first game will get to enjoy those references but also newcomers can directly play Crashed in Time, right?Absolutely, you don't have to play There's No Game to enjoy Crashed in Time if you just discover the game for the first time it's perfectly fine Ok, and it's a point-and-click adventure and the main mechanic here is very interesting, very fresh which is that it's an elastic world so if this is a painting in the game you can go, like, stretch the painting and drag and drop and what sort of gameplay mechanics are we..."
"how are we going to use this mechanic in order to investigate, solve puzzles?Let's imagine a point-and-click with an elastic twist so you are just clicking around you grab, stretch and release the elements and so, of course, this is a new way to interact and this opens up a new way to play with the game What is the inspiration behind this?Because it reminded me of the old cartoons such as the Looney Tunes or Roger Rabbit and was it challenging for you to implement it into the game world?That's a huge question because, you know, I'm not the art director but I think the most important inspiration was from There's No Game that's quite..."
"I don't want to say that I think the art director was trying to inject the DNA of There's No Game in a new way, in a new shape for this new game Can you give me an example of this mechanic in the world, like, for example you're playing the first few chapters and you have to do this very specific thing with the world in order to..."
"Let's imagine you have to open a door you have a key on the ground you grab the key, you stretch the key and when you release the key, the key is ejected and so you try to aim the key lock with the key to open the door Can you also do that with characters?Yeah They're elastic as well?Yeah Like Elastigirl from The Incredibles?Everything, everything is elastic in the game And then you have to discover, of course because there is some way to interact with the environment, with the character This is not always the same..."
"You won't always act the same way with the character, with the environment so sometimes there's some surprise And what is going on in this world?What do you have to solve here?There's a character missing, if I'm correct?Absolutely You are playing in the own game of Sherlock and Watson and there's an NPC who just disappeared So why did he disappear?Is it a bug? Is it something else?So you have to look around with them And what is the lasting appeal of the adventure?Is it similar to There Is No Game?What can players expect in terms of the duration of the story?To be fair, we try to inject the DNA of the game of There Is No Game in this new game So you can expect a lot of fun We try to be funny I hope we will be funny And of course a lot of surprises We want to surprise a lot of gamers Ok, and what's the status of the project?When are you guys going to release?And on which platforms?Next year on PC, Mac, iOS, Android and Switch Fantastic Anything that you would like to mention about the game that we didn't touch on?I don't think so I think you've seen pretty much it Looks great, so good luck with the project I'm looking forward to playing it myself So enjoy the show Thank you Thank you"