"You release a buggy game - now what?" - We talk bugs and fixes with Technical Director Alexey Drobyshevsky at Devcom 2025

The Technical Director behind Pathfinder: Kingmaker talks us through the release of the game, where it was found to be quite unplayable, and how the studio went on from there.
"Hi Gamereactor friends, I'm at the DEFCON in the days prior to Gamescom and I'm talking with some of the speakers that are gathered here and this is very ad hoc because we didn't have anything arranged with you beforehand so thank you so much for joining us Alexey, it's so nice of you You're having a panel later today, is it going to be a buggy panel, is it going to work?Well I hope it's going to work, but it's a panel about bugs and it's the first time ever I'm giving a talk so I might mess this up, I don't know I love the name already, I think if I'm correct it's like You release a buggy game, now what?So what do you do, what are you sharing?Are you talking about your recent games or more like your experience with games that you released in the past?So I'll be talking specifically about our first game Pathfinder Kingmaker which released in not just a buggy state, it was literally unplayable not figuratively, literally unplayable and we released to falling Steam reviews and we were scrambling to fix it For more than a month we released a patch basically every other day And I will be talking about this and mostly about the technical issues and the solutions we had to manage that, to find out what the bugs are to fix these bugs, mostly the technical stuff Which was the nastiest, more disgusting sort of bug that you had to face and to battle and to squash in the end?So that one will be opening my talk too Spoiler alert! Imagine you release the game and immediately you start seeing on Steam reports that the game just wouldn't start at all It just hangs on the loading screen And we were seeing this like an hour after the release and it never happened internally And we went and looked at the logs and nothing was wrong And so in the end the fix that we made like, I don't know, maybe 6 hours after launch It was very simple, we've added a message to the loading screen First time loading, maybe very long, please wait And people waited like 10 minutes and it loaded Alright, and by that time were you a technical director already or a programmer?I started at Alcat Games as a technical director Back then it wasn't much of a title because we had like 4 programmers, me included What can you tell me of that?The transition between being a programmer Perhaps for all the developers gathered here that might be looking up to what's next for them They start as programmers and then you have this sort of overall vision and then you can take care of teams and have this different position towards what needs to be done technically What can you tell me about that evolution in your role?That's like a question worthy of its own talk, you know One of the things that was always great for me, is not technical, is being friends with people So I got into game development because I played tabletop role playing games with a guy who then later on went to work in games and we need a programmer Oh, I know a guy, I'll call him And I got into games and after that every single company I joined was because some of my friends worked there already And I think that's like the most important of my sources of career motion It's not like nepotism but having friends really helps Now that you talk more personal and you mentioned these crazy bugs and these crazy issues you had to face when you released that game What about the emotional side of things?Did you guys freak out?How do you sort of, you know, when you have these problems you have to fix it right away?Were everybody freaking out?How do you approach it emotionally or psychologically?Yeah, we were freaking out It was like a rollercoaster because we were at the very same time we were late and released our games and the people were playing it It was really cool because a pretty famous streamer started playing it like on their own, we didn't like sponsor it or anything and we were like watching him and we were fixing bugs specifically before he gets to that place That's life fixing, right?How do you think the perception by gamers has changed when they see a bug, when they see that the game is not as polished and now you guys have different models For example, now many games released in the early access stage for them to polish together with the developers and with the community So how do you think that perception changed since you guys released that Pathfinder game up until now?I don't really know if it's changed much Actually we had kind of a similar trajectory with our other games not as bad, our other games released in a far better state but they also had lots of bugs We have very complex games that always gonna have bugs and I think we were always honest about that and we were always very proactive about fixing them and showing our community that we are fixing them So that kind of worked out for us then that's still working out for us now So I don't know if it's changed Some of the bugs can become a meme and that's marketing-wise that's interesting to the games as well so perhaps that's a change of perception as well Okay, let me ask you about Owlcat and the scale of the studio, it changed a lot, it grew it's much bigger now You guys are handling several projects some you can talk about, some you cannot talk about So how do you guys handle?How do you guys balance with teams?As technical director, how do you manage with projects?How are things going at the studio?Well, there's my favorite saying that is shut up and do the impossible That's your motto Yeah, that's I guess how I handle it I just go in and yeah, we grew several times our original size and it was hard and it required learning new stuff, new skills Well, I learned them, I made some mistakes of course but persevered and well, here we are now I guess we'll still be here for a long time You look like you will be here for a while And then both Pathfinder games released Of course you said the first one was buggy but then both were highly acclaimed and loved by both the press and the community So is there anything else that you would like to share about those projects or about any other project at the studio both technically or personally?That's a great question There are so many things about these projects One of the things that might be interesting is that we made these projects because these are the projects that we internally love We made the games that we also wanted to play like really, really wanted to play And I think that's a big part of why people loved them even though they were flawed, even though they were buggy because there's that spark in there even under all those bugs and whatnot That's a beautiful message I hope this was a good warm-up for you before your panel So thank you so much for your time, Alexey and enjoy the show Thank you again"