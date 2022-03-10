GOTY to beat? - We chat with the developers behind Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 at Devcom 2025

Raphäel Joffres, Florian Torres, Michel Nohra and Armande Lecointre took some time out of their busy schedules at Devcom to talk to us about the already much beloved Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.
"Hi friends, I'm at the first day of the DEFCON prior to Gamescom, and I'm here in this bubble environment.This is crazy, because I asked, you know, I wanted to interview the developers of Expedition 33, Claire Escourt, and I was hoping to get a couple of them, but I think I got the whole Expedition here."
"So this is going to be fun, and I have to thank you for joining us.And then you, of course, do very different roles, so we will talk about different topics, one each, to make this work.So let's do it.Alright, so first and foremost I wanted to ask you about the design independence you guys got when designing this game."
"It was one of your points during your panel.How does a studio achieve that independence, and how important it was to this project?I will hold it.Sorry."
"So, yeah, I guess, I think that's the main part that allowed us to iterate quickly on different features.So it was key, I think, to the success of the game, because the more we iterate, the more quality we get.But it was mainly, it was already enabled when I joined the company, because there's a small team of engineers, and they couldn't do everything, so they basically let us do what we want."
"They provide us just tools, enough tools, so that we can do what we want with them.And that helped us bring a lot of creativity and a lot of efficient work that allowed us to build a lot of content in the game.Yeah, that's exactly that.This is, in fact, the point of my conference."
"As a small team, because as a programming team, we are only four programmers, so that's quite small for the scope of Expedition 33.And the whole point is to create systems and architecture systems that empower our designers to build the content.And this is the main philosophy that we applied when we developed the games.And as programmers, yeah, our main goal is to give all the tools to the designers and help them to set up the things, to validate the stuff, to fix the errors themselves."
"And yeah, this is how we did the game.And this is how we bring all the game designs to life and to give all the stuff to the designers.And I think that's precisely the name of your panel, like, with only four programmers.Exactly."
"I wanted to ask you about the counter and the parry mechanics.They are pretty well known.They're like one of the main highlights, gameplay-wise, from this game.So, talking about the counter specifically, it is a classic RPG with turn-based, very classic features."
"But the counter feels more modern.Is that something that was there from the design document from the get-go?Or something that you introduced or came up later into the development?I think it wasn't there in the first version, because there was only dodge, not even parry."
"But the parry system was already there in the mind of Guillaume, the creator, that wanted to add it.So it arrived later on, because it's harder to implement.And the counter came naturally afterwards, or at the same time.I wasn't there exactly for the exact timeline."
"But yeah, the moment it was implemented, it felt like it was at the right place, because it felt so good to get it.And I think that's how it feels for everybody that plays the game for the first time.The first counter you do, yeah, that's great. It clicks."
"Then about the parry.You have a response window, right?And it differs whether you choose a different difficulty level.And also, it asks the player to repeat a lot, because sometimes you get taunted."
"And then you have to repeat in order to learn the pattern, right?So, tell me a little bit about the window of response coming from two different difficulty levels.And also, if you felt that it was a risk that you asked from the players to do this repetition.Yeah, for the window, we kind of went for only one difficulty mode at first."
"But we felt like it was too difficult after playtesting.So, we added a larger window for the story mode that we implemented later on.But we still wanted players to enjoy the feeling of the parry and the counter.So, that's why we made it easier for people that were in story mode."
"About helping the player, we really tried to make it not as punitive as possible.So, we really worked on the audio side.So, the sound design helps the player to parry.So, actually in the game, you have kind of a short audio cue which is present throughout all the game."
"And which tells you when you need to parry, when you need to dodge to actually defeat the enemy.And so, we did a lot of effort at the end of the production to make it consistent.And it was pretty funny, because after the game was launched, we saw a lot of players starting to understand there was some audio cue helping it."
"We saw some videos on YouTube of players explaining, okay, this is how you have to parry, this is how you have to listen to the sound design.And we even made an update in the game on the audio settings.So, you can put the SFX louder in the fights than in exploration."
"So, players can, if they want, put the SFX louder.So, it can help them to play the game.And it's not as clear as it was back in the day with Zelda The Wind Waker.That it was like..."
"And then you have to... Not yet there, not yet there.What else can you tell me about the sound design in general and the music?I've heard beautiful things about the soundtrack when it comes to chorus and songs that are sung.But what can you tell me about what you wanted to convey with music and sound here?So, it's really interesting because the sound and the music of the game was composed by..."
"Was produced by people who were really young at it.So, Lorian, the composer, it was basically his first real game.The sound designer, it was also their first game.So, everybody has kind of a fresh ear about what they wanted to do."
"But the audio direction, it was kind of a blend of some Japanese anime influence and also some modern production techniques.So, as Maxence, our principal sound designer, likes to say, it's a blend of Fire Force and dubstep production techniques."
"So, we were kind of aiming at having this kind of Japanese vibe but with a more Western production technique to it.And so, we really tried to give a proper soul to the game and to the SFX.And also, the game was very influenced by the creative director, Guillaume, because he likes a lot to talk about audio."
"So, we worked a lot with him and we tried to have everything sound loud, but still sounds clear so people are not overloaded by music and sound design throughout the game.Now, let's talk characters.So, same as with other systems in the game and same as you mentioned before, you were only four programmers."
"How did you make all those characters, the whole roster of characters, work with such a small team?So, in the character team, we were four and we are three right now.And so, some of us are really, really efficient in our work."
"And we have to do some tricks to manage to do all this work in time.So, on the rigging part of my work, there is a fun fact that all the characters in the game share the same rig.All the human characters, the enemies, everyone share the same rig."
"So, we could use any animation on any character.And so, it allowed us to spare time.For example, there is an animation for the dualist death, for example, that is on most of enemies' death."
"And that's the same animation.And it's so easy to just put any animation on any enemy.And that sometimes we...And I love to do some jokes."
"Like, if you put animation on any enemy, I could make the Pantreas dance and do everything I wanted.And that was very funny to work on.Yeah, we have some cool GIF of enemies and the Pantreas that are dancing."
"Because we can put any animation on any model.Of course, you don't see it in the game.But internally, it's quite fun to try some animations on some models.I think that comes from here, the gestural who do breakdance."
"Anyone could do breakdance in the game.Now you know you should share some footage of that.So that we put it during our talk.It's going to be rolling, I hope."
"So, which is your favorite character and why is it the Pantreas?My personal favorite is Monaco and not the Pantreas.The main thing is that, as a gameplay programmer, I really like its gameplay.I think that the feeling to just be allowed to transform into the enemies and to play as the enemies is super powerful."
"And it's like a good trip for the player.And I really like this mechanic.And on top of that, I think the voicing done by Rich Gable in English and all the dialogues that are created for this character and so on is super funny."
"I love this character.I mean, ever on the gameplay side and also on the narrative side.And yours?I wanted to say Monaco."
"But I love working on the Pantreas and the physics of her dress.But, yeah, Monaco is the best.Surprise, breakdance in Monaco is the best answer.Getting back to technical terms, which would you say was the most difficult thing?I've heard from your panel that you did manual, sort of by hand, skill balancing."
"Or that engine integration was difficult as well.I don't know if it could have to do with the sub-mechanics that have been praised by the players because they are so complex and so customized.So what can you tell me was the most difficult thing technically?For me, it was probably getting a hand of the Unreal Sequencer."
"Because it's very far from my area of expertise to do camera movements more like artistic kind of thing.And I'm more of an Excel guy and a system game designer.So I like my logic and a bit less camera movement and slow motion and all that stuff."
"So, yeah, I think that was mostly it.But it was fun in the end.So I learned to enjoy it.Yeah, on my side, again, as a programmer, it will probably be the save system."
"So all the system that is in charge of setting the progression and loading it when you restart the game.This is super tricky, obviously, and also really critical because this is probably the only thing that should never fail in a game."
"You don't want a player to lose its progression or to be soft-locked, to be blocked in the game by that.So this was a really long development.You also want to, like, when you update the game, you need to probably update the save because you have some bug fixes that need to be applied to the save and stuff like that."
"So this is kind of a quite complex system.And, yeah, it needs to take care of everything about the game.Like, you need to take care about all the game flow.We need to save absolutely everything the player is doing."
"And this is probably the most tough and probably the complex system that we have in terms of gameplay.Which leads me to the trick question.Is the game technically portable to the Switch, too?We have some opportunities that, well, we will explore."
"But currently, I cannot confirm anything.And, yeah, we are exploring again what we can do.But, yeah, we don't have a good answer for you right now.And then, closing."
"First of all, I have to say congratulations.It's not goatee time yet.But, you know, you are on the cards.The reception has been incredible."
"So can you tell me how you guys feel in the team?It's been a few months now, but you're still getting praised.You've been a big part of DEFCON.You're going to be a big part tomorrow as well."
"So what can you tell me about the feeling in the team and, you know, the more personal side of things currently?Not just technical.I guess right now, it's starting to settle down."
"But it was a bit overwhelming at first.So now we're just looking forward to whatever comes next.Waiting impatiently to actually work on something new, I guess.But still loving the game and all the feedback that we get from players and still working on the next updates for Expedition 33."
"Fantastic. Like that?You want to add something?Yeah, that's fine.Yeah, I joined Michel with this point of view.It was overwhelming at the beginning because we were not expecting so much positivity and love."
"We wanted to do something good.And I think we were doing something good, but we never expected something crazy like that.So sometimes it's a bit difficult to realize it."
"And it's quite amazing to see fans because it's the first time I have fans.It's kind of crazy.But yeah, as I said, Michel, we are looking forward to the future."
"And yeah, we are super satisfied with what we have right now.Well, it can be better maybe at the end of the year, as you said, but we are super satisfied with what we have.Fantastic. Thank you so much for your time."
"Looking forward to whatever comes next from you guys, perhaps Expedition 34.And yeah, it's been lovely.And you know, again, thanks for having a big portion of your whole expedition inside this bubble thing at DEF CON."
"Enjoy the show.Thank you.Thank you."