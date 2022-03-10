Chatting to Karlach from Baldur's Gate III - Samantha Béart Interview at Gamescom 2025
It's voice actor Samantha Béart's first time at Gamescom, so we caught up with her to talk Karlach of Baldur's Gate III (of course), but also upcoming, important roles.
"Right, hello everyone, I'm Alex here, I'm with Gamereactor and I'm here with someone who needs no introduction, but I'm going to give them one anyway.
This is Samantha Bayart, actor, Baldur's Gate 3, Karlak, currently starring in, or looking forward to starring in Absalom, as well as Fading Echo."
"How's your first Gamescom? Because we were talking a bit before, and this is your first Gamescom, which I'm quite surprised about, considering, you know, we're two years from Baldur's Gate now.
You should have come down to Germany by now.
I know, and I apologise to the German people and to the international community."
"Please don't cancel me again.
I've just come back from San Diego Comic Con, and this dwarfs it, about three times over.
Yeah, it's wild, because I've been doing, you know, people have been kind enough to interview me all day, and we've got to work out how to meet and where, and sometimes you're given numbers, and those numbers don't tally up with what's in my mind."
"The halls, the things like that, I just said I'm by the hot dogs stand, I'm the tall ginger guy.
I was once told by a tour guide that I am the secondary flag if anyone ever loses themselves.
But anyway, about Gamescom, we're talking about games as well.
You've got, as you were talking about before, Absalom's got a release date now."
"Tell me about it. Why should people be excited about it?
I have already played the demo, actually, so I'm already excited about it.
You don't need to convince me, but maybe some other people.
I'm going to convince you, if I can just take the mic like a wrestler for a bit."
"So Absalom's coming out October the 9th, that's just been announced, which is very cool.
They're one of four playable characters. They're called Cider.
They have a telescopic arm, and they like punching wrongdoers.
Sound familiar? Maybe it is."
"They're very lithe, very lithe and light, and not so full of trauma.
It's been great times.
So that's by Dotemu and Supermonks, who made Streets of Rage 4.
So if you like Streets of Rage 4, I would say if you like Golden Axe, those sort of cool side-scrolling beat-'em-ups, it's going to be for you."
"There's even a little bit of story in there.
It's a legacy of Baldur's Gate 3.
So it's been great to be an actor.
They just want more narrative, and we have that to give."
"There's also Tron Catalyst, which I'm in quite briefly. It's cool.
And there's Fading Echo is coming up.
Should I talk about that?
Please do. Please do."
"So Fading Echo is going to be an indie game made by New Tales.
They're based in Lyon in France.
They're former Blizzard devs.
Jasmine Buller, you might know from TTRPGs and the like, will be writing it and acting in it, and Matt Mercer and Laura Bailey will also be in it."
"So we've got some critical role goodness.
It comes from a TTRPG, actually.
They've decided to make it into a video game.
My character 1 has gravity-defying blue hair, and she has a tendency to turn into water when she's solving puzzles."
"It's anime-based. It's really cute.
I can't wait for you to see it.
We're going into playtesting soon, so do check out socials.
There will be a way to sign up there."
"Brilliant.
Have you been checking out anything on the show floor yet?
Seen anything that you'd like to see?
There was something I'm NDA'd for, and they wouldn't let me watch the trailer because I don't have a media pass."
"Oh, no. How did you get in here?
I've got to tell you how.
So when one of your actors, I'm under NDA, but last session I did, they said, go introduce yourself, and they're like, but you don't have a media pass."
"Right. Oh, my gosh.
Do you ever do that where you're like, you know me?
Yeah, do you know who I am?
Absolutely never. They don't know who I am."
"Well, I mean, we've talked about, I think, you know, a bit of games here, but I did also, as I said to you before, wanted to talk a bit about sort of like storytelling and literature and things like that."
"You did literature.
I'm also a sort of former literature student doing something entirely sort of unrelated in a way.
Us now."
"Boom. Look at us now.
Do you think in that sense that that gives you some different perspective maybe when you're acting and how you can bring that to sort of the characters that you play?
Yeah, so one of the things about storytelling as a performer is it's very collaborative, and I think games is the most collaborative format, even though we're very siloed from each other, which is something I'm personally trying to change in terms of us maybe talking to each other a bit more like film, TV, and theatre do."
"I think as a student, I will look at the big picture, and I'll try and see where I fit in as a chess piece, because I'm a chess piece playing a part in it, and it's through your character's perspective, but even then."
"So it's about, for me, it's going, you know, the question, what do people say about me is a really interesting one because it gives you that edge.
So when we did Excavation of Hobbs Barrow, for instance, and I had the entire script in front of me, Thomasina didn't know she's a snob."
"I wouldn't have known that at all, but I started reading what other people said about me, and so then she had that edge, that superiority, and so she's not a complete victim."
"Some of this she's brought on herself, and if I'd just had my lines, I wouldn't have known that.
So I'd like to, yeah, like someone who's come from reading novels or reading scripts, it's really good to see the big picture because that is the story, you know, as much as the actor likes to think that, their main character and everything."
"It's great to see where you fit in in that storytelling.
Is there an element of you sort of, like, negotiating with narrative people as well and stuff like that?
Do you get to sort of add more of a, perhaps, a take on things?
You know, you feel like you've got the ability to maybe chat about a character's motivations a bit more, a character's dynamics with other characters, and how does that sort of play into how that works with the design team as well?
Yeah, so in games, normally you just go in the studio and record, and as I said, like, the best work you're going to get out of us is if we understand where we fit into the whole thing."
"So I'll be asking lots of context questions, not to get a bigger role or to satisfy my own ego, but to actually serve the text better, believe it or not.
I will give a better performance if I know, like, why I'm doing stuff."
"But that's the usual actor stuff.
If you're working with someone long-term and the opportunity's there, absolutely go for the collaboration, but your job as a performer is not to make it better."
"You don't know what that big picture is, mainly because you've not been given it.
But it's not your job. Your job isn't to interpret.
Your job is to solve the problem."
"If the text is clunky, you've got to justify it.
You've got to make sure that sounds good.
And maybe, like, you do a really bad read.
They'll rewrite it anyway. We have ways and means."
"But, you know, most of the time, it's really good writing, so that's not the problem.
It's doing it justice, offering something maybe a little bit different, you know, that sort of thing."
"And I'd say specificity is the soul of narrative, so let's be specific about why we're saying things.
Is that what draws you to projects nowadays, then?
I imagine there's a lot of phone calls for Samantha Baer."
"There must be. Come on.
We paid this.
The question, I suppose, is, yeah, what draws you to projects nowadays?
Is it that strength of the writing and the ability to let yourself know that you could really dig into that character?
Yeah, I think I'm very lucky to be stepping into this right now, as Baldur's Gate 3 has sort of shown that players really do want, or some players really do want a strong narrative."
"And they also, like, want to play games with their favorite actors in it.
So I'm in a very good position to be in right now.
But a lot of the decision-makers aren't the people playing Baldur's Gate 3.
Every new project is a new connection, and you have to sort of start from the start every time."
"But in terms of why I'd accept jobs, yeah, the writing needs to be excellent.
I would say my taste as a gamer is pretty broad, to be honest.
So, like, I'm not into sims, sim games, right?
But they don't require lots and lots of narrative, so I'm lucky in that aspect, although I did one recently that has a really big storyline, which is great, and it will go between chapters, you know, of castle building and defense, that sort of thing."
"But, yeah, it's storytelling and it's fantasy, and I've always been sci-fi and fantasy, so it fits me really well.
I wish I could say, oh, yeah, I'm batting off the offers.
I've got a good month coming up, got some work coming up."
"That's nice. It's a blessing.
But, yeah, none of it, you can't take any of it for granted.
They always say, film performers always say, your last job was possibly your last job."
"And that's true.
Is there an element when you're sort of, I guess, performing as well, what's that divide like between something that's so mocap-heavy like Baldur's Gate 3 and something that I'd imagine you weren't in the studio doing the fighting moves for Absalom, but I don't want to say anything, considering that it might be a case of you were doing that."
"But, yeah, what's the sort of, like, main difference in how much, I guess, you can really throw yourself into that acting performance?
That's a very good image for me."
"You always have to do your own efforts.
You always have to make your own weird death noises and you think, maybe I should patent this one day and just give them a file."
"OK, that's what I'm going to sound like.
Yeah, normally at the end, because screaming.
Screaming and dying.
What... Let me think."
"Hmm.
It's technical.
It's a technical difference.
So, for Karlak, because I had the body, a lot of Karlak's in the body, right?
So, you've got the voice only."
"When you have audio only, then you have to push all of that into that voice.
It's concentrated.
Film can read your thoughts.
If you're not thinking those thoughts, it's dead in the eyes and we can see it."
"So, it's a different way of...
I call it face acting, of course.
Voice actors call it face acting.
But, yeah, it's just a different technical skill, if that makes sense."
"I didn't do...
I tell you, I did Karlak's fighting moves.
But, yeah, they would have shown me what it looks like and then I have to make an appropriate noise for that in many different volumes and distances."
"You talked about a love for sci-fi and fantasy there.
Is that something that you think is maybe fostered as well into the way that you look at roles and in terms of acceptance of these wider worlds? Because I think often what people really appreciate, especially in performances, in things like fantasy and sci-fi, is a commitment to treating the world as if it's real."
"Do you think that's sort of bolstered maybe by your lifelong love of these two genres?
I think to actually go right back to the start and talk about literature, I think sci-fi and fantasy really is a reflection of the world we're in. It's really interesting when it goes over people's heads."
"People discovering Rage Against the Machine are left-wing.
You're going, was there no clues in the lyrics? It's that sort of thing.
It's always a comment on the world we live in."
"Brushstrokes. Injustice.
What it means to be alive.
That's why I love Blade Runner.
Blade Runner's about what does it mean to be human?
Karlak is what does it mean to live a good life when you know you haven't got very long?
It's a question we all have to ask ourselves."
"Why is she so popular?
I love that element. It appears to be very distant from our real lives but actually can get very real.
It is about what it means to be a human being more than anything else. I think that's the magic of sci-fi and fantasy."
"It is about that experience. So many people have shared that experience. We've come on the two years anniversary of Baldur's Gate recently which is kind of wild to say I think."
"It does feel really wild to say but what has the reception been like?
It's a consistent look. This game is still hitting top ten numbers on Steam concurrent player counts. People are still going through it. My friend recently was texting me about going through all of the achievements for one last run."
"You've already got 500 hours in the game but people go again. It's not enough as you say. What's that been like to see over that course of those two years?
You're right. It's been unrelenting."
"It's been quite the rollercoaster.
Luckily the fans are wonderful people. They're wonderful, smart, considerate people.
I get to meet them en masse at conventions and things. I adore that exchange because it really is an exchange."
"In theatre everyone gets up and claps at once and goes home whereas in this they come up one at a time and clap at you a bit.
It's quite overwhelming and it never gets old. It never gets old. It's a real blessing to be in that position."
"There's so much to it. There's so much to Baldur's Gate 3. That's why people keep going back. I also think there was this arms race at the beginning to do the perfect storyline and upload it on YouTube. I think people went back and went hang on a sec if I do this."
"I think there were a lot of passive roles going on as well because people got some unexpected storylines or reactions. I think there's just so much hidden in there."
"There's still bits people haven't discovered.
There's still some lines I'm going, I wonder what will happen when someone finds that bit. Then you've got all the origin storylines as well."
"So Karlax speaks to herself in a way she doesn't when she's in the party.
I hear that Will storyline is really interesting as well because of the whole patron thing with Gael."
"You get a Tressim that you don't get. Who doesn't want a Tressim?
It's so replayable. They've got dark stuff. It's so replayable."
"People love to come to the table and confess how many hours they've done in Baldur's Gate. I'm going to absolve my child.
It's your time, don't worry."
"You're fine, no need to apologise.
We know there's going to be no continuation of Baldur's Gate 3 from Larian as a game.
It's clear that Dungeons & Dragons and Wizards of the Coast especially are very fond of, particularly I think Karlax and Astarion are very much at the forefront of that."
"What's that like? And as well we've seen an Astarion book been teased of a continuation of that plot. What would be your dream continuation of a similar Karlax book?
I can tell you there has been a Karlax book."
"They're heroes of the Lost Realms. She's on the front cover with Minsk. And for Karlax she always wanted to be a hero. I think this is a really cute thing to do. I haven't got a copy of the book. This is marketing. Just generally."
"We talked about I wasn't allowed to see a trailer.
Please send me a book, Wizards, if you're watching this. Apparently she narrates it as well. What I'd love for her, DLC, let Karlax go to the damn pub."
"Something I wanted to circle back to is we were talking about performances and the difference between mocap and as well just sort of I think being an actor in general and especially with sort of video game adaptations becoming so big and there's a lot of people weighing in on what's the best way to do it. How do you involve actors who are in the original in this adaptation? Is it a Last of Us approach? Is it a Fallout approach?
Is it this or the other? I just wondered what your general thoughts on it were and as an actor who has been trained for not just video games, is it in a way sort of like almost feeling like Hollywood's trying to pigeonhole you into that?
Oh, I don't think Hollywood's very interested at all."
"I think what Hollywood will do is try and find a bunch of British voiced actors to do. Because I was like, hang on a sec. There's plenty of American actors that could do it and they'll get a really tall bodybuilder woman to play Carlack or something. No, they've got to do it in a passable British accent."
"They still don't know how I could play it and Neil's too tall to play a Starian so they'll have to do some magic trickery.
He's like six foot two to four."
"I'll get cancelled. Six four, let's just say.
He's a very, very, very tall man and he's playing someone five eight. They love to say I'm too short to play Carlack so I'm just going to keep pointing out that Neil's too tall to play."
"And that's fine. We'll get around that if that happens. But you know what? There's like I know Larian has said there's more material in Baldur's Gate 3 than there is Game of Thrones."
"Do we need a TV adaptation?
I respect the format the artist chose to use to tell the story and I don't yeah, of course I'd love to do film TV. It doesn't really matter. Again, it doesn't have to be Baldur's Gate at all but I respect the medium the artist has picked and why do we put visual media on this pedestal that it's the one to reach? You know, I've got a friend who gets so excited when a book gets adapted into film whereas I get really annoyed because you can't capture that and you can't capture that individual experience. The problem with video game adaptations is of course the appeal of video games is that they're interactive and that we have completely different experiences and the idea of being on rails and being given a story is kind of unappealing and it's just very hard to Last of Us works because it has a very strong narrative core that you just you have to follow along. There isn't going to be too many big decisions that will change it but it's not like Baldur's Gate. I'm not sure how that works."
"I don't know how it works either.
I think I agree with you. I think there's no real way to do it right.
Going from sort of like digital games to real games you're a big fan of TTRPGs what's been exciting you at the minute in terms of like on the table stuff?
Wow! So I mean I just got placed right at the top. I got very lucky. People really work hard to get an audience to get seen by certain groups and they're always like Brennan Lee Mulligan like it was normal. That was my first live actual play. I've been playing D&D for some years but you know not like that."
"And of course we're in great hands and then you know 20 Sided Tavern which is I would say the version that some of my colleagues are playing which is panto version."
"We get costumes. The audience vote on it.
It's actually really interactive.
That's actually touring around America for the next year and then I got to play Call of Cthulhu which is a much easier game with lovely Mark Mear, Shep, around the UK and again just met some really wonderful people and that's a really great game because ain't no magic. You're going to die."
"You're going to go mad and die very quickly.
You're going to see a slug on the wall and it's going to kill you somehow. You're going to understand it."
"Yeah and then that's it.
Samantha before we sign off is there anything else you'd like to plug? Books, movies, games, TTRBGs?
Just something you like maybe?
I like Gamescom. Let's just say that. Let's say that. There's a lot coming up."
"My head's going through the rolodex of NDAs right now. I'm so busy.
Oh poor me. But I'm loving Gamescom and I will promise I'll get out the business area tomorrow. There's like ten more stadium sized rooms to explore and I have two days to do it. So a challenge accepted. Yeah it's really cool. Vibes are immaculate."
"Loving it here. So I'll send some love to Gamescom."