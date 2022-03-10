Anno 117: Pax Romana - Interview with Game Director Jan Dungel

We talk to Jan Dungel, Game Director of the upcoming Anno 117: Pax Romana, who shares some of the ideas behind the game, the different factions and the plans post launch.
"Hi and welcome back to this year's Gamescom.Right now we are looking at a strategy game in a pretty famous series.It's Eno, a city builder, and this time we are going back to ancient Rome."
"But not just Rome per se, but also a specific period in the history of Rome.And maybe you, Jan, as the Game Director, can introduce us to the setting of this game.So it's actually the year 117, and that's the peak of the Roman Empire.So this was actually the Golden Age, when the Empire was actually the biggest, largest..."
"It was a relative peace, so it's perfect for our, you know, resource management and so on.Yeah, so that's the setting. It was also a very wished setting from our fans, so actually it was like one of the most beloved settings.So, yeah, that's it."
"Yeah, and when speaking about the Roman Empire, you often think about, of course, Rome itself and the Italian mainland, but as you mentioned, the Roman Empire this time was very, very large.So can you perhaps talk about one of the other regions that are present in the game?So I can already mention two regions, and as you say, it's also very good for us, because they kind of expanded to a lot of regions."
"And the very first region we are actually introducing in the main game, or in the release, is the region of Albion, which is inspired by Britannia.So it's a very northern Celtic region with a different population, very different climate.But also, as you might know already, we said what we want to do in post-launch, and we said that in the first year we want to also do Egypt."
"So we know that already there will be Albion, then the province inspired by Egypt, and of course Latium. And yeah, that's maybe not the end to it.Yeah, and of course in many city builders you view the things from above, you plan your city, but in the end it's all about the people."
"So can you perhaps tell us a bit how the people work as a mechanic in the game?Yeah, so that's what we also like about Albion the most, because they were very different people.So it was Celts, and they had very different traditions than the Romans.And we felt like, okay, this is actually something very cool to exploit, because imagine yourself to be the Roman governor, you know just Italy, the sunny beaches and so on, the lavender fields, and now the empire is asking you to actually handle some rebellion in the northern region, where the people actually are not mostly even the Romanized or Romans, they are Celtic, they bear the birds and the beards and the tattoos, and they even wear the statues, they are super suspicious."
"So I always imagined it had to be like going into the mortar, just not having orcs, but just having these Celts there, so very, very challenging.And that is actually very cool, so we wanted to show actually what is it to be a governor, and how you will approach their civilization."
"If you, let's say more, keep their traditions and just collect the taxes for the empire, because also the Romans were quite adapting these cultures, and they were quite tolerant to maintain these provinces.But you can also, of course, Romanize them, you can offer them aqueducts, baths, and just make them more closer to the Romans."
"Yeah, and one of the main challenges, as you mentioned, is that the local people have different customs, but it's also a very different land in terms of the geography and the unique challenges.So can you describe a bit how that affects the gameplay when going to Albion?Absolutely, so yeah, I would say the islands are very, they are smaller, they are also more rugged, there are a lot of hills, it's completely different weather, like a lot of rains, it's quite misty."
"And the biome we're focusing on is marshes.So, as you might know, we are inspired by Britannia, and in southern England there are a lot of marshes, so that biome is very natural for Celts, because they just have all the food there, construction material, they seamlessly adapted to that environment, they even walk in stilts, like in the marshes."
"That's something that the Romans don't want to have, yeah, they are actually the master of terraforming.You might know that the Rome was built actually on the marshes, and the Romans first dried out these marshes with some canals, and that's what they're doing here again, to reclaim the land, to build like this, like heavy buildings, like aqueducts, which would normally just sink into the marsh, and just to reclaim the land for big fields."
"So it's a very different approach to how actually they utilize these islands, and it will be also visible from far distance zoom, yeah.So if you're Celtic, you rather keep what is there, like the forest is perfect, marsh is perfect, you use everything, what is there.If you're Roman, you probably will adapt it to your idea and to your way how you want to have it."
"Yeah, and so there are many ways to like, say, adapt the land, adapt the people, but sometimes it will turn into conflict, you cannot avoid it, especially not in this stage of history.So can you tell us a bit about the combat features of the game?So yeah, the conflicts, there will be always some conflicts, because you cannot please everyone."
"So even though you would be very nice to Celts, maybe the Emperor would push you sometimes like, you should be more Roman.But yeah, you're right, there will be conflicts, there will be also conflicts between the other governors, they all just fight for the better place, and maybe at some point they want to even replace the Emperor.So we will have a combat in the game, because in this setting of Rome, it was very clear that we need to deliver this fantasy of marching legions, and so we will have in the game the naval combat with the ships, but also land combat with the military units."
"And what you need to do in order to overtake some territory or the island, you need to destroy someone else's governor villa, and just to claim it to be your territory.So you need to probably take your troops with your ships, just like embark them on the shore, destroy all the defense towers.If they have defenses, you need to make some entrances, like maybe with catapults or with some artillery."
"You need to pass through your units, defeat whatever is there, and in the end you have to siege the villa, and conquer this villa in order to gain the island. So this is there.Yeah, and I played an earlier version of the game a couple of months ago, and one of the things I noticed was that you start on an island, and then suddenly you do not have the resources you need to progress with your city, and you have to trade."
"So how does the trade system work in this kind of setting?So there are, let's say, two types of trades you can do.One is like more the logistic between your islands.So as you said, there are different opportunities on different islands, so not all the islands have the same fertility."
"So for example, you can grow olive oil on some islands, but not necessarily on every other island.So that's something like when you settle the other islands, you can build this network of islands by creating the trade routes, the naval trade routes with your ships, which is a big part of Anon.But there is also the other trade, and this is like the trade with the characters and other arrivals and with other governors."
"And generally you have to have good relationships with those characters so that they allow you actually to trade with them, and then you can also see what they offer. You can buy their resources, you can visit their harbors.It's not just about the resources, they might have also some other interesting things you can buy, ships or some unique items."
"So that's another way how you can actually collaborate with other people in that province.Yeah, and another feature in the game is that you can go on these quests, and that can involve trading, or sometimes you are helping the townspeople, sometimes you are helping another governor and stuff like that.But how does the missions work? Are they pre-made, or is it a bit of auto-generated stuff? How do they work?It's both. So yeah, I think that basically we have two types of content, narrative content."
"And one is, what you said, it's more like simple quests, where we aim on the players which don't want to actually go so deep with some long story driven quests, which maybe they just need some money injection, so basically they go just to the island.And there they can, on Lighthouse, actually trigger this auto-generated quest which tells them, oh, I need these resources, can you deliver? And it's quite simple, it's quite fast, and it can help with your economy."
"But we have also the more complex quests and deeper quests, where you can interact with other characters, and you can actually even find out more about these characters, about, for example, people who live in your cities, or more about the emperor, and that can be quests which also take sometimes longer, which are several steps, and you can even decide in these quests sometimes which path you want to go."
"And that can have also, by the way, the effect on diplomacy or on your relationships.Yeah, and the game is going to release November 13th this year, and obviously we've been developing for quite some time, and I guess have faced many challenges, but also I guess discovered a lot of interesting stuff about history and the culture and such.What has been the most interesting discovery you have made during the development of the game, or some facet that you didn't know beforehand?There were a lot, but maybe I would say one, which is actually how much they were globalized."
"So, this is really unbelievable.So, as the history and the progress with findings and so on, they know more and more that they were actually very globalized.So, for example, in Italy, in Pompeii, they found the Buddhist statues, which shows the Buddhism actually travel in the center of their own.Or, for example, we know that the Britannia was actually governed by also six Egyptian governors, which shows actually how much globalized they were and how the trade was the thing."
"And I think that this is also what we're doing very good in our game, because a lot of games, they maybe focus on the city, but we also show on the whole network, on this exchange of ideas, on these questions of identity, culture, and I think that this is really working for us very well.Yeah, and then a final question.A couple of years ago, there came this trend where people were speaking about their Roman Empire."
"It's sort of been their obsession.So, did this trend in any way affect your choice of setting for the game?Yeah, absolutely.So, it was also a very good setting for us, because they built epic buildings, epic structures, but also, as you said, it was a very large empire."
"So, it offers us actually to go into other provinces, into different biomes.It was also about a huge exchange of goods and so on, and this is quite core of the Anno.So, we felt like, oh, this is a very good setting.And we always kind of had this setting in mind already for a decade."
"But there were also some other settings we wanted to do, and we chose to do some other settings, because sometimes we want to be quite different to the last Opus, but this time we felt this is the right setting to do after Anno 1800.And we don't want to be just around Anno 1800, but we wanted to do something fundamentally different.And yeah, we said like, okay, now it's time for them."
"We should do that.Well, thanks for your time and good luck with the final part of the development.Yeah, thank you very much."