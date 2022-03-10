Gamescom 2025 - The line to play Hollow Knight: Silksong

The line to play Hollow Knight: Silksong has exploded on day 1 at Gamescom 2025, but we will persevere!
"Hi Gamereactor friends, I am Alberto Garrido and I'm here on the first day of August 20 at Gamescom.My very first task today is trying to enter here, which is the Nintendo booth where Silksong is playable."
"Now, the line is crazy, we don't have press invitation for this game, and there isn't any press booth to try it, so we have to mix and we have to run to mix with the crowd.And you can see that the line goes over there, under the street, and then goes inside, where is only 8 spots to try the game."
"So, I don't know how much time can I stay here before going to another appointment and some other games who deserve to be watched and played, but I will try to do my best to play Silksong and get my very first impressions of the game on a preview coming in hot, right?So, see you!"