The Edge of Water - Interview with Diana Razman of Bigmood

We talk to narrative desiger Diana Razman at Bigmood about their award winning, upcoming game The Edge of Water.
"Hi friends, this is the Indie Showcase for the DEFCON, and the DEFCON Award happened yesterday already, and you guys got a nomination for the best graphics, so congratulations on that.Actually, I took a look at the game before coming to Germany, so it really struck to me, and it's very interesting and beautiful, so congratulations on that as well."
"So, Edge of Water is about walking on water.Yes, it is.How did the main concept come up?We wanted to make this very visually striking game, where you see everything that happens underneath the water."
"So having this top-down view, you just see through it, and all the life that happens down there.And what do you have to do? It is a puzzle adventure, if I'm correct, so how do you deal with puzzles, and with the environment, and with fish?So, all of them are actually connected."
"You can interact with sea creatures, and with their help you can solve these puzzles by making them interact with the environment, or interact with each other.How so? Give me an example.So, for example, I saw this big fish, beautiful looking, and you saw it, you were walking on top of water, of course, and you see them pass by, and what do you do? You talk to them?You sort of trigger them to do these actions?You use a mechanic we call the ocean tongue, where it's a movement-based language, so you make these motions in the water, and each of them kind of signify a different command."
"So, for example, you can say stop, go, come, or interact to different sea creatures, and they will react differently to your commands.Interesting. What else can you tell me about the world building, the narrative, what's going on here?Yes, so, as you mentioned, it's set in a world where people walk on the surface of water, and they cannot go underneath, and that is at the core of the story of their society, of their religion."
"They have a creation myth where they were created underwater, actually, by the sea goddess, but they betrayed her, and then she cursed them to not be able to ever return in the water.So, there is some sort of mystery to solve here as well, and who is the main character?The main character is Hedy, a teenage girl."
"She lost her parents because they were attacked by a sea creature, and now she believes that they came back to life as fish.So, it's not necessarily a mystery, because it's up to interpretation.We never say yes or no, so this is what the character believes, and if you as the player want to believe as well, then yeah."
"Alright, tell me a little bit more about you guys, about the studio, and about the status of the project currently.We are four people, we are based in Sweden, we are called Big Mood, and we just entered production with this project, or better said, we just finished pre-production.We are looking for a publisher to be able to support us with marketing and other things through this period of production when we just are ready to push out a lot of content."
"Is it your first game?As a studio, yes, but individually, our CEO, for example, has 10 plus years of experience.Alright, thank you so much for your time, Diana. Enjoy the rest of the show.You too, and thank you."