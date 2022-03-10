Design pillars in indie games - Anders Lauridsen of High North Studios talks development at Devcom 2025

High North CEO Anders Lauridsen showed up with a peculiar slide at this year's Devcom, which read "something, something design pillars", but he emphasizes that those are crucial in development.
"Hi friends, I'm at the DEF CON, this is day 2 and I'm interviewing some of the speakers gathered here and one of them is Anders, thank you so much for joining us.So your panel was yesterday, if I'm correct?Yep."
"And it was called, I love the title, it was like something something design pillars, right?Yes, exactly.So what did you say? You just showed up on stage and said something something.It's not so far from the truth because one of my slides is literally something something design pillars simply because it was so hard to sum up in a very succinct like TED talk way what I wanted to say about it and the point was that design pillars are incredibly important also in indie games, especially it was for me."
"So this is just a short way of saying something something design pillars and everyone understands what I mean.They are important.So before we talk Skald specifically, which would you say was the main takeaway from that panel?Or that you felt people gathered there, developers gathered there wanted to take home?I think one of the things I've been talking a lot about lately is this idea of even as an indie developer looking at your game as a complete product and I don't mean that in sort of the AAA corporate way but thinking about the game as sort of a cultural artifact that people are interacting with beyond the minute-to-minute game loop and gameplay."
"This idea of the game being something that people sit and think about in their car and fantasize about not just actually the gameplay but sort of the existence.So for instance, I made a very retro style game that people are not making a lot of games like this anymore.So for a lot of people a large part of the sort of consumer experience of Skald was fantasizing about this game and taking them back to their childhood."
"Even more so than actually playing it, just the fact that this game was being created and someone was kind of reclaiming a part of the past was incredibly important to a lot of people in the community and that was sort of what made me think about this concept of how we fantasize about certain games and how that makes them sort of artifacts that are much bigger than simply the game we are playing."
"One example I use is that for instance with my old NES games, obviously I have a lot of good memories of playing them but the best memories is playing them with my best friend and watching him play them because he was better than me and he could go further in the levels and then he had to yell for his brother and his brother would come help us if there was something we couldn't do and then we would go to school and we would discuss."
"Do you remember that there is this secret bush in Zelda you can light on fire and there's a secret room?So this whole thing of sort of the game as an extended experience, a meta product in a sense I think is incredibly potent to use as indie game developers.Was that like the design philosophy you've followed for Skuld already some years ago?How did you approach it?Like you wanted this, as you said, NES or Commodore feeling with the graphics but also it was unsettling in a way, it was sort of a horror land story."
"How did you picture that sort of abstract idea of it?Other than the gameplay mechanics, game design document, blah, blah, blah.So sort of the abstract thing.I think it was definitely a thing where I used myself as the strongest sort of tool because I absolutely 100% made a game that I wanted to play and also a game I was missing because it didn't really exist in the marketplace and that is a very strong tool for calibrating your products."
"So all of the initial designs were made out of my own.Like I really wanted something that had that very sort of textured low fidelity graphic like you can almost lick the pixels.It's so sharp you could cut your eyes on them."
"And I also wanted something that had sort of a dark, in a way a non-beautiful color palette.So the Commodore 64 color palette is very expressive but it is also different from a lot of things that we see today, right?And then that also means that, so for instance when you're using the Commodore 64 palette you use black a lot as a contrast color."
"And sort of that juxtaposition of colors and black meant that I very quickly started thinking like hmm, there is actually a horror game just buried in sort of the use of color in this game.And then if I wanted a horror game there was no question that the game, the type of game I wanted was a cosmic horror game because I knew I could write cosmic horror and there are so few games that manage to pull it off in my opinion."
"So I thought okay, I won't take the easy route.I won't do stupid vampires and zombies or gothic horror.I want cosmic horror.So I kind of dug deep on it and that's probably one of the best decisions I made in the game because it's a large part of the praise the game has gotten is for the writing and the cosmic horror."
"So that was a very rewarding payoff.Talking about rewarding, what was the feedback you got from the community?Which would you say was the main lesson you learned from that project?Or the most beautiful thing learned from that or horrible?I mean the community has been really, really good."
"And the feedback has been fantastic.The game is critically acclaimed and it has really good reviews on Steam.We have sold a lot of copies of the game.Considering the game is so niche, that is kind of the interesting business case is how such a niche game can still do pretty well."
"But I would say the most important feedback for me and what I tell everyone, especially younger developers when they are starting out and kind of imagining their first project is if you make something that everyone likes but no one loves, it will fail.So you have to be willing to make something that a lot of people will hate as long as some people will absolutely love it."
"And the way you know that people love the game is like back to what I was saying initially that they fantasize about the game.They sit and they daydream.Like when you are in love with someone, you dream about them when you sit in traffic and you forget to drive when the traffic light goes green."
"They should have that reaction to your game.And not everyone needs to have it, but someone needs to have it or the game cannot succeed.If you make a game that is very polished, everyone is impossible to find something wrong with it and if no one is going to fantasize about it, it cannot succeed."
"It is true that it was highly acclaimed. I remember that.It was tricky for me to find some negative feedback about it, but what about the later sections when it comes to the narrative and the pacing?Did you think that that is something that you could improve in future games?Is that something that you also got yourself?It's also very typical with these games that they start off being very branching and then it becomes more linear in the end simply because you run out of resources."
"And you have to...You have to end the game at some point.But the narrative, like the actual final ending of the game without doing any spoilers, it can be quite abrupt for some people and a lot of people react negatively to it."
"A lot of people think it is stunning.I absolutely stand by the ending of the game and it needs to end the way it does.Otherwise it's not a cosmic horror game.And I will leave it to the imagination of the viewers who haven't played it yet."
"It is, of course, a very classic RPG.Do you think...There's been a surge of classic RPGs in the past, I would say, 5 to 10 years.Would you say there's still market for that sort of very classic..."
"In your case it's not just the mechanics, but also the graphics.There is opportunity for that?Or it's all just based on what you just said about this idea that will excite people no matter what you do?No, I think definitely that not just classic RPGs, but for a lot of types of classic games, there are a lot of conventions and styles of games that were primarily abandoned by publishers and financiers more than consumers."
"And since there are so many consumers, so many people play games, there is a market for almost anything.And I think that there is a lot of interesting space to explore if you want to do a little bit of archaeology and see like..."
"And we see it a lot.For instance, Boomer Shooters is a very good example, right?Where games like Boltgun have done really, really well and they're really, really just like the perfect peanut butter and jelly sandwich, right?So I think that there's a lot of space like that in all genres and it's a little bit of what I did with my game."
"The important thing, obviously, is to realize that it takes a lot of sort of design and engineering to make a good product that kind of captures the nostalgia whilst also feeling...Because there are definitely a lot of design conventions back then that I'm very happy to leave behind."
"And you have to be very cognizant of what you leave behind and what you bring with you.And so I'm not going to go too long on it, but one of the important and interesting things I learned very early with Skald is that people were looking at pictures of the game and saying, this looks exactly like a Commodore 64 game."
"And then if I show them a side-by-side comparison, my game really looks nothing like a Commodore 64 game.It triggers the picture.So it looks the way we remember Commodore 64 games, not necessarily how they actually were."
"And that is sort of a design space that is incredibly important when you are working with retro games to kind of tap into what is the gestalt of the memory of the experience, not the exact product."
"That is not necessarily the important thing.It's sort of the spirit of the product that is important to capture.With all that you just said, what can you tell me you guys are doing now?I'm definitely working on a new project."
"I've said it so far.I've said it so far on social media.And it's definitely a project where, if you like Skald, you will love this.And it is also with an incredibly exciting partner I'm doing it with."
"So people should follow me on social media and also the news outlets.And in a fairly short time it will be announced what we are working on, or at least who I'm working with.It already smells like Commodore again."
"We'll see in a couple of months' time.So thank you so much for your time, Anders.It's been lovely. Enjoy the show.Thank you."