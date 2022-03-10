Exploring game concepts - Interview with Chee Ming Wong of Opus Arts at Devom 2025

We talk to Chee Ming Wong, the creative director at Opus Arts. A studio that specializes in exploring game concepts and assisting in getting projects of the ground.
"Hi friends, I'm at the DEFCON for the day 2 and, you know, I'm learning from some of the developers' stories that have been shared here.And you might know, might not know, but some of the games you know and love, some of the most well-known IPs are not created the way you think they are created within the studios."
"Sometimes those studios consult with firms that are all about exploring and investigating and creating what could be the concept for potentially successful IPs.And one of those firms, one of the most prominent, is Opius Arts.So, thank you so much for joining us, Chi."
"What can you tell me you guys do and have been doing for many years that, for some reason, is slightly secret, but it's a very interesting work you guys do. What can you tell me you guys do at the office in London?Right. So, originally, actually, we started by reaching out to Visceral Games back in about 2009 to help out on something called Dead Space series."
"And so, from Dead Space series, we had a nine-year relationship with Visceral Games to help them develop production on Army of Two and, internally, multiple pitches.One of them was to pitch for Battlefield Hardline.We helped them pitch it to DICE, which then got greenlit."
"And we helped them on the production, level design, characters, weapons, that became Battlefield Hardline series.And so, from that kind of recipe, we helped other studios like Sony to develop kind of early explorations such as Ghost of Tsushima, because we completed production on Infamous 2.And so, there was a natural fit there."
"And so, while they were trying to explore what games to explore, eventually, that project became Ghost of Tsushima.Similarly, around the same time, Microsoft was thinking of coming up with a live service game.It's kind of like not anime or cartoony, but involves pirates.And so, we helped them with the key art and a bit of the art direction and environments to establish the art style."
"And actually, that became the Sea of Thieves over at Rare.And it turned out to be a very successful live service game for Xbox.How do you go about exploring those concepts before...I mean, of course, you get approached by studios, but you also have to keep thinking, have to keep developing what could be next, the next big thing."
"And you are there in the first few early, very early phases to help them become something else, right?So, how do you go about your daily work in exploring what could be next for gamers?So, initially, when we were first starting up, maybe there wasn't a formal process.Studios, kind of like a studio called Arkane, they were trying to explore a little game called Dishonored."
"And so, because we were based in London, we would do a lot of background research of what London could be like in a medieval mix, kind of 15th, 16th, 18th century.So, I walked all around the short, long lanes in London Bridge just to explore the look and feel in person, and then transcribe the sketches, and then kind of debrief our artists, like, maybe this is how the look and feel can be before submitting it to Arkane."
"Over the past two decades, we've refined that process now to a more formalized approach.We do a lot of research and development.We think, okay, a game is going to try XYZ in a new look and feel.How can we position that game that's different from other people?So, at the moment, there's a lot of Souls-like games, all right?So, we're going to take a project called Atlas Fallen, which we helped Deck 13 develop the pitch for."
"The story was we already helped do the environment and characters and monsters for Lost and Fallen with City Interactive.Indirectly, we didn't realize we were working with Deck 13.They reached out many years later to help them on the search, too."
"So, some marketing and some pieces, and actually they saw what we did, just like you're discovering now, and then we helped them come up with a totally new project that eventually became Atlas Fallen.I think it was a bit successful because they further got integrated with Focus Entertainment."
"And so, we now realize that our DNA is uniquely mature games and horror.Because we've been doing horror from the beginning, maybe we should focus on that.It doesn't mean we don't do other things as well.Sometimes there's live service games, such as Blizzard."
"Probably about four years ago, we helped Blizzard do a whole bunch of cosmetics and premium cosmetics for the Diablo launch and the past nine seasons and stuff.It's been very interesting and challenging working directly with Blizzard because there's such a stringent quality assurance and creative aspects."
"And we've grown our team significantly since then.So, we have our DNA in horror, and we realized, oh, there's actually a very unique space for not only just IP in games, but maybe IP in games and film.A lot of IP in film and TV suddenly are acquiring game licenses."
"They have different production teams.Maybe they may not know a gamer's true standpoint.Maybe they have their own idea and take on it.Perhaps we could pivot ourselves into that new space."
"We do not know what the results can be yet.All right, all right.Which would you say is the department?Because you mentioned different departments that make part of course IP development in general, both gameplay design, art that you also guys provide."
"Which would you say is the main one you are currently being approached for?So, studios come to you and say, hey, we need help creating this concept or finalizing it, or we need help with art, or we need help with some sort of mechanics that they don't know what the trends are telling them to do."
"So, to put it from a financial spin, basically it has to be low cost or a limited budget, right?And so for them, maybe they have an established IP and they want to figure out what the next IP is.At some point, they don't want to wait for the current game to be shipped.They need to start planning maybe one, two or three years ahead."
"So, they will reach out to different vendors, including Opus Arts, and they will test little small kind of limited budgets to see what could work.And if one of them is really great, they will make something called a vertical slice demo that they can then use to pitch either internally or externally."
"And then once it gets greenlit, it goes into pre-production and then production.All right, understood now.Would you like to share any more specific development story of one of the many games that you mentioned, for example, Ghost of Tsushima or Sea of Thieves, that you can share more into what went into the collaboration with the studio proper, what you guys actually did there?It's a bit challenging because a lot of what we do is under NDA still, even though we help work on it."
"Because what happens is, what we provide is essentially like an art bible or DNA of what the game key pillars are.And so, eventually, when a game is long released and is no longer in circulation, perhaps we can approach the client and go, oh, actually, these were the original ideas, which may be very different from what the game is currently."
"And for multiple reasons, you don't necessarily want to show those either.So, basically, we survive on word of mouth and reputation.And we hope we can position ourselves in both games and games in film.And at the moment, I think it will be the next big thing."
"It's not about just franchising games.It's about transmedia, as you call it.And it will be a virtual circle.Basically, games are successful."
"We helped Haze do a pitch called Split Fiction.It did very well.And now it's going to go into production for other film and TV with Sidney Sweeney attached to cast for it."
"And I suspect, because of the successful games, suddenly someone approached them and go, can we make a series from this or a movie?And I think more and more people understand that because a game has a built-in audience and merchandise."
"So, it makes sense that if a game is successful, why not do a TV series?Why not, if you adapt it faithfully, look at Last of Us series, right?And so, games, investment films, go, that's really great."
"We can buy both the games and TV series and be a continuous virtual circle.So, perhaps the same reason that you just mentioned that they… You're very B2B."
"You're not very well-known publicly.But perhaps that also has to do with how they want to keep their IP, their intellectual property to them as if they were creating the whole thing when it's not the case."
"But do you think it would be good for both developers and public in general to know that there are these sort of firms to consult?They actually take part in many processes and it's natural.It's perfectly fine."
"And you guys help make a lot of great games.Traditionally, people actually call them marketing agencies or strategic marketing.But it's not just marketing. It's IP development now."
"It is now.I think IP development is maturing enough that people recognize that, oh, if you want to make a movie IP from a game adaptation, who are you going to consult?Are you going to put your own production team to figure it out, to approach the game company to transfer the license?And once you even get that license, what are you going to do with it?It might have a script and then it may or may not go into production."
"Now, if you have the right pitch with the right people who understand the games and carry it all the way through, it may have a better chance of both the investment and actually getting launched as a TV series or movie."
"I don't think it's just healthy that people know that this exists.I think people like the behind-the-scenes approach.People who are fans of how games and TV series are made realize there's actually a broader ecosystem."
"And that could be quite cool.Absolutely. Final one.What would you say is the next thing that's going to come up next, the next big thing for games?You were there in the very early stages of many games we know and love, AAA that became super successful, without getting into NDA territory."
"What can you tell me is a game concept that could be really successful in the next few years?So, I think people still love personal stories.If you look at the adaptation of Fallout TV series with Prime and MGM, they tick all the boxes."
"It's a well-loved IP.You've got a good, solid writing by, I think, Joseph Nolan, Chris Nolan's brother.They even successfully managed to do the Mass Effect TV series and other TV series as well."
"So, once you've got a good hit and you show you have the credentials, I think that will be the next big thing.And now people are starting to clamor for IP and games.That's the next goldmine."
"Regardless of using LLMs and AIs, people still want personal stories and human-created works.And both can exist very nicely.That's one of the most interesting development stories I've heard here."
"I think it's very revealing to me and to many people.So, thank you so much for your time, Chi.Enjoy the show and we are looking forward to learning more about you in the future.Thank you so much, David."