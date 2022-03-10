Dav caught up with a "Lore Master" on the upcoming multiplayer shooter Exoborne, to discuss how big games use lore and storytelling to keep players engaged and guessing.
"Hi friends, this is DEFCON Day 2, and I'm here interviewing some of the speakers gathered here, such as Jimmy, who is going to talk later today.First and foremost, I wanted to ask you about your role, because I like it. It's the Loremaster. What does a Loremaster do?So I am the Narrative Loremaster at Sharkmob, and I've been for about five years."
"So what I've been doing, among other things, is helping the world team, so to speak, create a believable world that helps facilitate the fun and engaging player fantasy, basically.That world is into this Exoborne game, which will release, we'll know when. There's no news on that yet.But how do you approach world building and narrative design for a tactical extraction shooter, which is not narratively driven by default?Exactly. Well, there are many ways. First of all, Exoborne takes place in America, Southeastern America, that is torn apart by extreme forces of nature."
"So that is really the mission, to build an America that people recognize, but it's still not our world. It's an alternate universe.And for the second part of your question, you're very right.All live service multiplayer games, most of them don't really have a linear storytelling, but the storytelling is really made by the players themselves, because of the many social mechanics that you let loose into the world."
"So that makes this even more important that the world you build is cohesive enough so it strengthens that storytelling that is unique, but still want to point in the same direction, if you know what I'm saying.So it's not linear, which makes the world building itself much more important, I think.And you mentioned the extreme forces of nature, like the weather conditions we're going to face and we're going to have to deal with."
"What would you say those factors play into the narrative itself? Because of course it's not just the environment you're creating, but also keeping in mind these very changing, very extreme conditions.Well, this is really the key, because all the players, as you may know, are wearing exo-rigs, which is advanced technology exoskeletons.So all those exo-rigs respond to the forces of nature. That's why they have them."
"The player you play is a rebel of sorts, calling themselves Reborn.So they rebelled against their former masters, but still have the exo-rigs.So in order to make it and in order to help Rebirth, which were their former masters, building their structures, they had those exo-rigs that would protect them from tornadoes or any other flooding or any other forces of nature that were in the past."
"So the exo-rig is really playing the lead role here.It's also what you progress in the story. You don't progress, as in many other games, your character skills, your talents or your character classes.You really progress the exo-rigs themselves. They play the leading role, and that's also how we use them in the world. So they're very connected to the world."
"Other than these extreme conditions and the suits they're wearing, can you tell me something very specific from the world building or the narrative design of the game that you are very proud of, that can perhaps capture the imagination of players?I don't know, the lore behind one specific character, some event that is going to happen, something that you can share now.I mean, it takes place in Southeastern America, like I said, in a little tiny county called Colton County."
"And I got to say, there's no special thing. Well, there are many tiny things, but you really have to discover them for yourself.But we've built a Colton County as a place that you can really feel you're in Southeastern America and after it's been torn apart by the collapse.So many of the things like the fast food joints, the fire brigade stations, the police stations, the sheriff's stations, all of that point to a very cohesive world where you actually feel, yes, I'm in Colton County."
"It could exist. It could have been where somebody I know grew up or whatever.And that cohesive feeling makes it all believable and eventually makes the player fantasy more realistic, I think.It's more about the environmental little details that players are going to feel and find around rather than something very in your face.I mean, well, I can't really talk about the storytelling and what's happening here, but I mean, it's all..."
"I mentioned Rebirth before. Rebirth were fighting. They were a company supposed to fight a looming climate disaster going on.And for some reason they did the opposite, but they built these geoengineering massive structures that you may have seen called Stratos Towers.They are massive and they're cool and they're reactivating again.And that together with a quaint American county in Colton County makes a really good..."
"I wouldn't use the word dissonance, but you feel there are two worlds colliding here.And that is awesome, but that's really all about the storytelling I can tell you at this point. I'm sorry.Fair enough, fair enough.Perhaps you can tell me in advance, other than the game, in advance what you're going to share later today."
"Your panels, you have one shared talk about multiplayer and then your own panel is going to be about world building and narrative.But it's later today. It's very towards the end of the day, so we couldn't fit this after the panel.What can you share beforehand? Can you give me a teaser of what you are going to share with the developers gathered here?I can definitely do that. It's not a secret."
"A lot of what I will cover today will be about if you build a living and breathing world, it really needs to be cohesive.It needs to make sense.And I have an expression that I will share with you. Cohesion drives creativity, I usually say.And I mean by that by imposing creative limitations to your world building."
"It will eventually get better and improved.Because creative limitations force you to dig deeper into those elegant and more thought through solutions instead of just going with whatever sounds cool at the moment.So I'm going to talk a lot about how cohesive world building will really help you going forward and make it a standout product in the end."
"Alright. And I know you are very much into retro gaming.You love retro gaming, so can we expect to see some retro references within Exoborne?Or would you love to work on a retro style game soon?I mean I have been working on retro style games."
"Sure, you can get some of those references, but not explicitly.But you're right, I'm also, in my native Sweden I'm more known as an author and editor of pop culture heavy ass coffee table books.So I've been writing about retro computers from Commodore for example.Which is fitting because we're in Germany now and Commodore had their European headquarters in Braunschweig I think."
"So that's fitting. But I've also been writing about the comic book industry, the tabletop RPG industry in Sweden.Which is also very famous today because it's one of the industry leaders together with Germany and USA.So yes, I'm into that, but I'm trying to be a little bit careful not to be too old and nostalgic when I write my stuff.Because you tend to get obsolete faster I guess."
"It's trendy, we were just discussing Skald which is based on Commodore with this Norwegian developer.Like right before your interview, so it's very trendy right now.Okay, final one. How are you guys doing?What's the status currently? What can we expect to learn more?What's the feedback you got from February I think was the last playing session."
"So how are you feeling at the studio? I know you cannot share a fixed release date as of yet.What can you tell me about how things are going on right now regarding Exaborn?I mean from my side being the lore master, it's excellent.As you said, I can't really talk about anything else really."
"I am the guy keeping the world cohesive, helping the world team, level artists, environment artists, level designers and all that.What I can tell you is that everyone who is interested in Exaborn should sign up on Steam for the closed test that we're running somewhere in September.Are you feeling good about it?Yes, definitely. It's going to be very exciting talking today and it's going to be very exciting seeing players play our game."
"Of course. Looking forward to doing that myself. Thank you so much for your time, Jimmy.Enjoy the rest of the show, master of the lore.Thank you so much."