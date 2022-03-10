Snapshotting the Future in In Our Nature - Sebastiaan Bulwalda Interview at Devcom 2025

In In our Nature a simple snapshot will take you to the future of the place where the picture was taken. We talk to co-founder Sebastiaan Bulwalda about this wild pitch at Devcom.
"Hi friends, we're at the DEFCON and we feel like we are in our nature here because we are surrounded by games and by developers and by speakers and this is the Indie Showcase and I'm taking a look at this game which is called In Our Nature precisely and I'm here joined by Sebastian who's gonna tell me a little bit about the like the main concept here. I love the low poly art here so what can you tell me is the elevator pitch for In Our Nature? So In Our Nature is a narrative photography game and the central USP of the game is you have a camera that whose viewfinder shows you the future and then if you take a picture you actually travel to that moment and the camera the pictures that this camera takes if you burn them you return to the moment the picture was taken originally. Wow what sort of story are you trying to tell with that looking into the past and into the future and coming back is that I guess it gets very personal isn't it? It's a very personal story yeah indeed so it's set in Bavaria in the late 1960s so a period of a lot of change in the world but our main character Emma she feels like trapped she's like in a bit of a quarter-life crisis she doesn't really know what to do with her with her life anymore like is she gonna go and pursue like a photography career is she gonna pursue romance and then when her father reveals on his deathbed like we've had this camera in our family that has allowed us to travel back and forth in time she goes like oh now I can experience all the lives and see like what would I like to do with the rest of my life so it's about finding your purposes essentially what do the different types of film do here the different types of film but you can change it right you can change the filters but like there's like future photography but there's also regular photography so we also have the normal photography features so the future moments is just you find a future point and then the game makes it clear and you travel forward in time but the film is just there for aesthetics essentially what can you tell me about the world itself that we are going to explore here it's a slightly open as I can see no survival elements is all narrative so how do you deal with the world how do you traverse it and what do you have to do here yeah so it's like you can explore the Bavarian National Park which is like what our game is mostly set in and around this time it was slowly turning from like an open field where everybody could build what they want into the Europe's first National Park and the game is pretty chill it's there's like you can find birds in the wild you can take pictures of them you can find rock structures in the wild and take pictures of them but yeah it's mostly a chill ride so you won't encounter like too many dangers although there is like a guy with a gun running around as well and yeah but yeah we'll have to play to figure that out all the things you can take pictures of our collectibles because I'm obsessive about that yeah I mean it's a great game for collectible fans of course like with a camera of course you want to see all the birds that are in the forest you want to see the waterfalls you want to see the rock structures but also like something mysterious is happening in this forest like somebody's like bombs are going off in this forest and then the sort of investigative journalist parts of finding like clues like why is this happening that's also a collectible and what's the status of the project and when can we expect to be playing this and on which platforms if we get some kind of idea of what the funding situation is going to be then we hope to release it in early 2027 and at first it's going to be a steam and steam so PC and steam deck and but we're also hoping to port it to of course other major consoles all right thank you so much for your time Sebastian and enjoy the show"