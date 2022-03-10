Purr-suit of Happiness - Interview with Red Stage Entertainment

We talk to Sahin Cengiz from Red Stage Entertainment about their upcoming indie title that combines some furry goodness with an end of the world narrative twist.
"Hi friends, this is the Indie Showcase at the DEF CON and some of the developers gathered here have pitched their new projects to some publishers and some of them will be luckier than others and Sahim here is very happy about the session you guys had and I've heard about your cat game already and I love the name already, it's the Pursuit of Happiness, right?I'm super allergic to cats but I like audiovisual cats so I'm perfectly fine with this type of kitties so what can you tell me, this is a very interesting, very fresh, original sort of a story you're trying to tell here, right?Yeah, definitely, in Pursuit of Happiness you are going to be a delivery cat you're delivering packages between people but at the same time it's the end of the world there is an asteroid coming and everyone kind of has to just prepare for that like how do we, what do we do in the approaching apocalypse but you as a player, you know, you're just a cat it's not your thing really to care about existential stuff so you're delivering the packages between the people you're hearing their stories and you're gonna get to hopefully laugh and cry during that time So how can we picture the world is going to be like in terms of scale and what you have to do, is it sort of mission-based or is it more linear and then you have to deliver this, then that, then this triggers and happens It's not a very big game, we were aiming to make a couple of hours long game because nowadays games tend to be too long we wanted to like, okay, let's do some smaller, very story-heavy game but it's relatively open, you can run around the places and find the packages and then hear their stories in kind of different orders depending on the player but it will take two to three hours to complete Fantastic Talking about the pitching sessions, which would you say was the highlight?What you enjoyed the most? Did you train for that?Because some developers are really learning how to pitch nowadays and did you get any feedback from the jury or the other developers gathered there?I think I'm quite comfortable pitching and talking to people I don't really plan what I'm going to do, I just went in and winged it and I think it went quite well, like it's a very quick succession of different meetings I did not get any negative feedback What about the positives? What did they like the most about this pursuit?Yeah, I mean, it seems to always get a smile from people I actually told, like there was someone playing here some time ago they got quite far into it, they were actually crying here and that was like the highlight of my life, I think but overall, like in the pitching and all that I honestly tell about the games that we're making and I think they're really good projects and people like them that's how it's been Let's see what happens next and who's our partners going forward What is the status of the CAD game?It's more advanced than the other game we're going to talk about so what can you tell me about it?Of course you're looking for a publisher, so what's left to do?We would like to polish it forever, for multiple years but we probably are aiming for one month on our side of development time for it just polishing, just doing the last fixes other than that we need localization and porting and marketing help and that's it, just got to get it out I hope you get the perfect release with this game and then tell me a little bit about Ainz which is a game that is earlier in its development stage Definitely earlier, we have now finished a demo or a vertical slice the vertical slice we cut in half and that's the demo people get to play here so that's cool, we've been getting this is the actual premiere of this game it has never been tested by anyone outside of the Devcom audience now which has been awesome to actually see people play it we also got a couple of actual audible screams but it's a horror game, very different from the CAD game we have I mean both are story driven games, that's what we do at Red Stage we want to find some interesting themes, interesting stories make them into games, we want them to be good games too it's not just reading a book for us, we want it to work as a game but both of these games are heavy in story and I actually really think people are going to love it, what we have in store but Ainz is kind of a survival horror game You are a house manager at a very weird tech company where I would say borderline illegal or illegal things are happening Alright Yeah, and you probably saw a bit of it here behind because someone's playing it, you're routing electricity to different devices in a facility that has lost its power and it's sci-fi in the sense that it's almost this world but it's like 15 minutes into the future Where does the horror come from, like monsters or just psychological?So we have quite a cool, I think quite unique little feature here that the mirror image of the player character is kind of like a monster like this very spider-like being and you can see it in all reflective surfaces and it might or might not come out of the mirrors every now and then So there are monsters, yes What do the monsters mean? Do they have otherwise meaning?Yes, and I really want people to see what we actually have in store Okay, fair enough And about the mechanics you have to do, you mentioned you're dealing with electricity Do you solve puzzles? Is it about opening new doors?What do you have to do?When it goes further, you've got to manage those electricity levels You have to make choices whether some doors are open or whether electricity is flowing through different places to be able to, let's say, solve a puzzle And if enemies attack you, you can then choose to basically overcharge your whole electricity storage on the enemy to incapacitate them But now you just lost the door that was open You lost the electricity routed to the other room and so on So you're managing this kind of an aspect in the game It is interesting to see two very different games from the same studio at Red States, from USA So looking forward to playing them both Thank you so much for your time Good luck with the pursuit of happiness Thank you"