AD
Featured: Gamescom 2025 Coverage
News
Previews
Reviews
Articles
Hardware
World news
Sports
Lifestyle
Guides
Esports
Videos
User TV
Shorts
Game Trailers
Movie Trailers
Gameplay
Livestream
Previews
Hardware
Interviews
Sponsored
Guides
Events
EV Hour
GDC - Game Developers Conference
GC - Gamescom
CES
Gamelab
Summer Events
E3 - Electronic Entertainment Expo
Tokyo Game Show
Esports
Reviews
4K
League
Movies
Series
Community
Blogs
Forum
Poll
Contests
User reviews
English
Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Log in member
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos
EA Sports FC 26
EA Sports FC 26 - Jakob played a match on Switch 2!
Jakob is testing whether the upcoming EA Sports FC game plays well on Nintendo's new console.
Published 2025-08-20 09:28
Copied!
Copied!
GR Misc
EA Sports FC 26 - Jakob played a match on Switch 2!
on the 20th of August 2025 at 09:28
Hollow Knight: Silksong - Waiting in line at Gamescom 2025
on the 20th of August 2025 at 09:23
Battlefield 6 - Visiting Los Angeles to see the upcoming shooter
on the 6th of August 2025 at 14:54
Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon Collector's Edition - Unboxing
on the 17th of July 2025 at 13:56
How did The Gang perfect Out of Sight’s second-person perspective?
on the 10th of May 2025 at 12:50
Akira will be back for the John Wick Caine spin-off
on the 10th of May 2025 at 10:04
Nintendo Switch 2 - Accessories Close-Up
on the 3rd of April 2025 at 14:10
Nintendo Switch 2 - Hardware Close-Up from the Paris Preview
on the 3rd of April 2025 at 14:03
Nintendo Switch 2 - What's In The Box from the Paris Preview
on the 3rd of April 2025 at 14:03
Nintendo Switch 2 - A Full Hardware Rotation from the Paris Preview
on the 3rd of April 2025 at 14:03
Assassin's Creed Shadows - Collector's Edition Unboxing
on the 28th of March 2025 at 11:17
Nick Frost is tapped to take over Hagrid duties in HBO’s Harry Potter reboot
on the 27th of March 2025 at 15:42
More
Videos
The Edge of Water - Interview with Diana Razman of Bigmood
on the 20th of August 2025 at 11:25
Exploring game concepts - Interview with Chee Ming Wong of Opus Arts at Devom 2025
on the 20th of August 2025 at 11:17
Design pillars in indie games - Anders Lauridsen of High North Studios talks development at Devcom 2025
on the 20th of August 2025 at 11:13
Purr-suit of Happiness - Interview with Red Stage Entertainment
on the 20th of August 2025 at 10:31
Snapshotting the Future in In Our Nature - Sebastiaan Bulwalda Interview at Devcom 2025
on the 20th of August 2025 at 10:26
Creating catchy video game soundtracks - Wilbert Roger II at Devcom 2025
on the 20th of August 2025 at 10:23
EA Sports FC 26 - Jakob played a match on Switch 2!
on the 20th of August 2025 at 09:28
Hollow Knight: Silksong - Waiting in line at Gamescom 2025
on the 20th of August 2025 at 09:23
GRTV News - Avengers: Doomsday underwent reshoots at Robert Downey Jr's request
on the 19th of August 2025 at 12:51
GRTV News - A new Tales of Remastered is being announced today
on the 19th of August 2025 at 07:48
DJI Osmo 360 (Quick Look) - Finally, DJI!
on the 19th of August 2025 at 06:46
Ninja Creami Deluxe (Quick Look) - Easier Ice Cream Than Ever Before?
on the 19th of August 2025 at 06:44
More
Movie Trailers
Sekiro: No Defeat - Official Trailer
on the 19th of August 2025 at 20:37
Fallout - Season Two Teaser Trailer
on the 19th of August 2025 at 20:16
Keeper - Official Trailer
on the 19th of August 2025 at 07:59
The Diplomat: Season 3 - Date Announcement (Netflix)
on the 19th of August 2025 at 07:06
Good Boy - Official Trailer
on the 18th of August 2025 at 18:30
The Truth About Jussie Smollett? - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 15th of August 2025 at 07:08
Wednesday: Season 2 - Part 2 - Official Trailer
on the 14th of August 2025 at 14:49
Marty Supreme - Official Teaser Trailer
on the 14th of August 2025 at 08:32
Katrina: Come Hell and High Water - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 14th of August 2025 at 07:10
Steve - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 14th of August 2025 at 07:09
Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 5 - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 14th of August 2025 at 07:09
Bodyguard of Lies - Official Trailer (Paramount+)
on the 14th of August 2025 at 07:08
More
Trailers
Black Myth: Zhong Kui - Teaser Trailer
on the 19th of August 2025 at 22:21
Routine - Release Window Trailer
on the 19th of August 2025 at 22:02
Europa Universalis V - Pre-Purchase Trailer
on the 19th of August 2025 at 22:01
Enshrouded - Wake of the Water
on the 19th of August 2025 at 21:49
Unbeatable: Final Trailer
on the 19th of August 2025 at 21:38
Honor of Kings: World | Gamescom 2025 Trailer
on the 19th of August 2025 at 21:18
Black Myth: Zhong Kui - World Premiere Trailer
on the 19th of August 2025 at 21:15
Ghost of Yotei - 'Song of Vengeance' Trailer
on the 19th of August 2025 at 21:15
Resident Evil Requiem - ONL Premiere Trailer
on the 19th of August 2025 at 21:13
Project Spectrum - Story Teaser Trailer
on the 19th of August 2025 at 21:09
World of Warcraft: Midnight - Gameplay Reveal
on the 19th of August 2025 at 21:00
Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault - Early Access Date Reveal Trailer
on the 19th of August 2025 at 21:00
More
Events
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part III
on the 30th of May 2025 at 10:09
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part II
on the 30th of May 2025 at 09:25
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part I
on the 30th of May 2025 at 09:17
Cannes Film Festival - Thoughts & Impressions by the Marina
on the 23rd of May 2025 at 08:12
Nintendo Switch 2 Premiere - Paris Event Recap
on the 4th of April 2025 at 13:41
Club JBL London - A quick overview on the 2025 lineup
on the 20th of March 2025 at 16:08
Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
on the 4th of November 2023 at 13:44
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:58
We're attending Summer Games Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:52
MSIology RTX40 event
on the 3rd of March 2023 at 12:48
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
on the 30th of March 2022 at 16:10
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
on the 10th of March 2022 at 17:27
More