GRTV News - Avengers: Doomsday underwent reshoots at Robert Downey Jr's request

We now have a reason for why production seems a bit troubled on the latest Avengers movie.
"Today is a very exciting day for gaming fans, we've got tonight's opening night live which leads into Gamescom which is going to be a huge event and unfortunately I'm not going to be talking about any of that right here because while I could stick around for a bit of Kirby perhaps, I've got a flight to catch to get to Gamescom so therefore I can't really report on anything gaming wise that's going to be happening and I'm not going to be here for GRTV News, but you will see me, you will see me in interviews in the coming weeks and days as all of our Gamescom coverage gets uploaded, but in any case I'm talking movies here today because I thought we'd take an interesting dive as Marcus has written here into the state of Avengers Doomsday which is going under a bit of a production hell it seems, not obviously wanting to throw the stone off the cliff as it were, but it does seem like a lot of reshoots are taking place, there's a lot of script changes reportedly that are going on still despite this film being just over a year out from finishing."
"Obviously there's still a lot of CGI to do, we're still in the production phase right now and there's a lot of post-production that goes into movies like this, Superman for example finished production a full year before it was out and even then some people criticised the use of CGI in that movie. So in a recently released episode of the Hot Mic podcast, insiders Jeff Snyder and John Rocha revealed that apparently Robert Downey Jr himself is the reason for at least some of the reshoots for Avengers Doomsday because he wants to get his Doctor Doom character right, he wants to get that iteration of the character right I should say. According to the podcast, and I quote here, there were times where Robert Downey Jr really wanted to go under about three weeks of reshoots. I quote here, there were times where Downey would be present on set to read lines for Doctor Doom but not involved in the scenes, in his place, body and face doubles would be standing in the movie. Eventually Downey realised the situation was not working and requested to reshoot the entire three weeks of scenes with him in the actual Doctor Doom costume. I guess that's understandable there if you've got a face and a body double, it's not really giving the same presence as someone like Downey Jr would bring into a scene like that. The Marvel boat has been rocked since the end of Avengers Endgame and bringing back Robert Downey Jr is kind of a very poorly veiled, quite desperate attempt to bring back a lot of OG fans, at least in my opinion. Maybe you do think it's entirely pure and they thought he's the best actor we've got, he's the best actor to play Doctor Doom out there. In any case, he's coming back as Doctor Doom as we know and he will be the antagonist of this sort of next phase of Marvel as it were, replacing Kang the Conqueror. We're not sure entirely on his story whether he'll be a Tony Stark clone or whether he'll be some sort of multiversal Tony Stark that turned evil but he's definitely going to be using his appearance as Tony Stark apparently to influence the characters. And apart from that, as I say, we know very little about the film so far apart from the fact that it doesn't seem to be doing too well or production doesn't seem to be going too smoothly. But at least, with reasons like this, it's not just that scripts are coming to a halt, actors are sort of getting frustrated, it's more of a case of Robert Downey Jr thought that it would be better if he was actually present for this which makes a lot of sense. Why he would be not present in the first place, I don't know. We'll find out, I'm sure. Are you excited for Avengers Doomsday? It comes out next December, December 2026 that is."