GRTV News - A new Tales of Remastered is being announced today

It will happen in the hours leading up to Gamescom Opening Night Live.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News.Today we're going to be talking a little bit about something that's coming up very, very, very soon."
"Not Gamescom actually, kind of related to it, I guess anything that happens this week is kind of an attribute to Gamescom week, but we're actually talking about a new Tales of game because Bandai Namco has announced that they're going to be announcing a new Tales of Remastered today."
"It's going to be happening a decent time before the Gamescom Open Night Live show.So the Gamescom Open Night Live show is set for about 7pm UK time and this is going to be happening a few hours before that.So we can expect a new game announcement to be coming around the same time actually after Kirby's Direct concludes."
"So let's take a look.So yeah, Bandai Namco will announce a new Tales of Remastered today.It'll be a few hours before Gamescom O&L, so tomorrow afternoon or today afternoon should be a lively one."
"So yeah, Bandai Namco is going to follow Nintendo's lead with Kirby Air Riders and Sakurai, taking advantage of the anticipation of gamers in the hours leading up to Open Night Live at Gamescom, the biggest video game event in the world today.The Japanese company has just previewed the announcement of a new game in the Tales of Remastered series, which will be made tomorrow or again today, August 19th at 3pm BST, 4pm CEST."
"At the moment, there are no further details about this new game, other than that it will be a revision of one of the previous instalments of the long-running series, such as Tales of Symphonia Remastered and Tales of Graces F Remastered, which is celebrating its 30th year as an exponent of the JRPG of 2025."
"And again, you can follow the presentation of the new Tales of Remastered on Bandai Namco's official YouTube channel over there.And that's the teaser that Bandai Namco put out.So it seems like a lot of publishers, a lot of developers are all sort of isolating now Gamescom and noticing it for what it is, which is basically the actual big replacement that we have been looking for for E3."
"Summer Game Fest is, you know, it has its moments, but it's more, it's not as fan-centric and I think that's why people look towards more Gamescom because, you know, you can line up a week of announcements at Gamescom and then you can show those games off at the trade show or the showcase and stuff like that."
"And it'll generate a lot of buzz because there'll be a lot of people out there, a lot of people in Germany attending the show.For Summer Game Fest, it's a little bit different, obviously, it's much more trade and industry-centric.There's less fan stuff and that's probably why we're seeing this happen."
"But again, we don't normally see Gamescom like this, it's usually open at night live and that's sort of the show of the year, or the season should we say.And then, but this year we've got Nintendo Direct, this long one, 45 minutes long, this afternoon, and then it's going straight into this Tales of remastered announcement, then we've got the O&L pre-show, then O&L and, you know, lots of exciting stuff coming up."
"So be sure to stay tuned to your local Game Rant region for all the good stuff, all the good news, announcements and trailers and all that.Otherwise, that's all the time that I have.I'll actually be back now next week for another GRTV News because I'll be heading off to Germany myself to go and attend Gamescom."
