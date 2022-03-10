Ninja Creami Deluxe (Quick Look) - Easier Ice Cream Than Ever Before?

Ninja is trying to revolutionize ice cream making at home, and while there are compromises, there's some real upsides here.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.We're finally back in a studio, which is just a tad bit more respectable.We are still sort of rebuilding the regular sets after a huge World of Warcraft stream this summer, so continuous apologies, but we are semi-back, which is great."
"And I have been trying my hand with this alongside my girlfriend Clara over the summer break.This is the Ninja Creamy Deluxe.Now what is it?Well that is actually surprisingly hard to explain because it's not an ice maker, like a gelato ice maker like you would get from, since it's from like a De'Longhi's C-Mac for instance, which seems to be a very popular way of making your own ice, where there is a cooling element inside which draws a lot of power to continuously cool down a liquid and then churn the ice cream to aerate it and to create that beautiful sort of silky smooth texture that we, like at the very least if we make ice cream at home, we associate with it."
"No, the Creamy is actually very different and because of its differentness it has struck quite a chord with people online and globally because this, believe it or not, is a viral hit.It started on social media platforms but it seems like people adore it for a whole host of different reasons."
"You can't really tell if you're just looking on the machine itself.There is a little lock here for various sizes of containers which basically just comes down to what kind of elements you want to cook or to prepare with the Creamy Deluxe.There are 11 different settings here with this rather intuitive but still a little bit dull display here but that is because this is actually pretty cheap."
"Here in Denmark you would get it for around 1500 kroner or something like that which amounts to 220 dollars-ish.So not a whole lot cheaper than a cheap like regular ice maker, ice machine but it is still cheaper and this does a whole lot of different things but that is also because there's one key thing missing."
"There is no cooling element in the Creamy, even the Creamy Deluxe.This requires you to have cooled down the elements that you want to use beforehand and then this churns, mixes and creates the effect that you want through this sort of churning and blending because there is this little blade here which mixes up the elements."
"Now why has this gone viral?That is really difficult to say but through these rudimentary controls here you can have a whole host of different things.So milkshake, slushy, light ice cream, gelato and it does seem to be the healthiness crowd that has really caught on to the Creamy Deluxe because if you work, if you sort of use your ingredients right, this is perfect for creating quick ice creams with healthier alternatives and the cool thing is because this has gone viral and this is actually, I'm not, I'm not giving like, I'm not praising Ninja here."
"They made a good product.The Creamy Deluxe is pretty cool for all it's worth but it is the people that has made it such a hit because immediately after we took it home, we inserted the container in, we started to look for recipes and good things that you could use it for and there was like, like Reddit threads in abundance with people that had found out that if you used these three vegetables with these three fruits and if you frozen them like, like in so-and-so in this order, then you would get this and this alternative and healthier alternatives all around and that was what made it so great."
"In terms of the actual processing power, all of the controls are fine.I feel like it could have done with being two, three hundred kroner or like $30, $40 more expensive and then having more metal effects like this feels a little bit cheap for me but Ninja is surprisingly good throughout its entire product range of delivering really effective functional products which looks fine and then isn't too expensive which might be one of the reasons why it is so popular."
"So there is a full review where we'll go over in more like scrutiny and detail what it actually does and that will be live on the site very soon.So thank you so much for watching and see you on the next one."