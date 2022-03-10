GRTV News - Kirby's exclusive Switch 2 game will have its own Nintendo Direct tomorrow

45 mins of Kirby Air Riders are being served up tomorrow.
"Today we've got an exciting bit of news that's just dropped from Nintendo talking about Kirby Air Riders, it's one of the sort of few main games that are looking to come out exclusively for the Nintendo Switch 2, it's a sequel to the 2003 Kirby Air Rider game which might not be up on everyone's favourite lists, it was sort of mixed in terms of it's initial reception, it was sort of seen as quite under the radar and yet Nintendo is bringing it back for I believe next year, I don't think we've got a full release date on it yet, it could be later this year, it could be early next year but we're going to find out a lot more about it because tomorrow there's going to be a 45 minute Nintendo Direct specifically about Kirby Air Riders so don't expect Silksong, don't be putting that in any chats, don't expect any other Kirby games, don't expect any Mario games, don't expect Metroid, Pokemon, anything like that because we are just focusing on Kirby and his little vehicles and the vehicles of his friends. We're not sure what shape this game is going to take, probably something similar to Kirby Air Rider but as I say it's probably not really worth speculating too much on this because we're going to get 45 whopping minutes of Kirby Air Riders tomorrow at 15 CST, CST sorry, or 14 BST or 2 or 3pm depending on where you're at which is an exciting little announcement. Nintendo does this though and they have been wild with their directs as of late. Last week we got the Indie World presentation which was seen as quite a bit of a disappointing showcase for a lot of people. Then before that we had one of the first Nintendo 2 Directs which was again quite disappointing for a lot of people and although it's not Nintendo specifically it's quite Nintendo adjacent because we had a Pokemon Presents which is obviously purely for Nintendo systems and mobile systems really which again pretty much absolutely a nothing burger showcase and then we get 45 minutes of Kirby. So you start to wonder where has this been this whole time? Why are these showcases coming out like this? It's also on the same day of Gamescom opening night live, it's on the same day of the eve of Gamescom when Nintendo is going to have a presence so even though there isn't necessarily that much news to dig into with this announcement I just thought it was interesting to talk about Nintendo's state of their presentations and why they are baffling us consistently especially the people who have to watch consistently and try and tune into all these presentations."
"If you're just a general consumer I don't think it really matters but I think if you're watching the industry consistently and you're watching Nintendo especially it will feel baffling to keep tuning into these shows seeing nothing that you actually think you might even see and then get something like this which is a 45 minute showcase. 45 minutes is a lot of time. Donkey Kong Bonanza didn't get that much amount of time and so you'd imagine we're going to see some really extensive gameplay here. We're going to be seeing exactly what this game is going to be and probably you'd imagine a release date if they're showing 45 minutes of it. I can't remember the last time Nintendo showed that much footage for a game without it being pretty close to release. But yeah, are you excited for Kirby Air Riders?Will you be tuning into the Direct tomorrow? Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some Kirby Air Riders news almost definitely. Ta-ta for now."