GRTV News - EA wants to make Battlefield an annual franchise

With the aim to get to back-to-back instalments at least in five years.
Not because of the beta actually, the beta weekend, the second beta weekend did happen over the past weekend and it did quite well, didn't quite live up to the heights of the first beta weekend but it still drew in hundreds of thousands of players.
"But the reason why we're talking about it today is because a well-known industry analyst has come out and basically said or talked a little bit about what EA hopes to achieve with the Battlefield franchise in the future.So this is sort of like what EA wants to get Battlefield 2 in a few years' time."
"And basically they want to rival COD.So while we've been waiting a long while for Battlefield 6 and clearly the extra development time has paid off in regards to the quality of the game, EA wants to get to a point where it can produce a Battlefield every single year and they want to do that by using the multi-studio setup that they've already sort of gone down with Battlefield Studios."
"So that being the case, let's dive on in.So yeah, Michael Pachter. EA wants Battlefield to become an annual release.Industry analyst Michael Pachter claims that Electronic Arts is planning to turn Battlefield into an annual franchise, much like Call of Duty."
"So yeah, Michael Pachter is at it again, this time claiming that Battlefield is set to become an annual release, similar to Call of Duty.According to Pachter, he brought up the idea directly with Byron Bede, who currently oversees the Battlefield brand."
"Allegedly, Electronic Arts wants the franchise to release on a yearly basis with three different studios each handling their own projects simultaneously.Here's what Pachter said in an episode of Pachter Factor.And their goal is three studios making Battlefield on a three-year basis so they can get to Battlefield annually."
"And he said it's going to take five or six years before they get two in a row, so we're not going to get there for a while.If this is true, Battlefield could eventually shift toward an annual release model, although it might take up to five or six years before that becomes reality."
"What impact this strategy might have on the franchise's future is still unclear.Electronic Arts has long pushed for Battlefield to compete directly with Call of Duty.Considering how popular the beta for the next installment has been, it's perhaps no surprise EA wants to bring more products to market."
"The real question is, would yearly releases actually strengthen Battlefield as a brand?Would you like to see Battlefield become an annual release?Well, I mean, I personally don't think Battlefield would benefit from being an annual release.I don't think it's one of those games that needs it."
"I think it should have two, maybe three years between each installment of the game.I think it benefits from building out the game and letting the community thrive instead of constantly just trying to force them to the next chapter.You tend to find that with these annual releases, to make it work, developers have to force so much content down your throat that they become these absolute juggernauts that require all your time."
"When you go on Call of Duty these days, there's a new event every week.There's constant microtransactions being thrown at you in the form of the store.The seasonal model means that if you're not playing on a regular basis, you're not going to complete your battle passes, all that good stuff."
"I don't think Battlefield would benefit from that.And the other thing as well, I don't think the community would at all buy into it.The Battlefield community is a much more savvy audience than the Call of Duty audience.And the second that things aren't going quite right for Battlefield, they will turn on it without a second thought."
"You saw that happen. It started happening with Battlefield V and the Battlefront games.And then with Battlefield 2042, you saw the impact that game had and people were really not very happy with it.EA is still trying to get the good faith back."
"And also as well, getting Battlefield, which is a franchise, again, that has never been particularly productive in producing lots of games on a frequent basis, getting that to an annual release is going to take a lot of time.Again, he says here that it might take five or six years before they can get even two in a row."
"Now, Battlefield Studios at the moment consists of four developers, but those four developers won't all be working on Battlefield in the future.But we assume anyway, DICE obviously will continue working on Battlefield.And I'm not too sure whether they'll class Battlefront as part of the Battlefield franchise, but DICE has always done those games, so you expect that to be there."
"Ripple Effect was made specifically, I believe, to make Battlefield campaigns.So at least that's the single player side of things sorted, because you'd assume that realistically the part of the game that would require sort of the less refinement and the less sort of major investment would be the single player, because Battlefield has always been a multiplayer first franchise."
"But beyond that, there's Criterion and there's Motive.Now, Motive was the Dead Space remake developer who's currently still working on the Iron Man game that we haven't heard anything about for about a decade.Not for a decade, it's been like four years or something like that, but it's been a while."
"And you would expect Motive to not be a Battlefield developer down the line, to maybe go back to doing the other things that it was made to do.And then Criterion has been notoriously known for making racing games like Need for Speed.So you would expect that Criterion would potentially go back to making racing games for EA."
"But it's hard to tell. It's very difficult to see what the future holds for Battlefield.But I think I'd be a little bit disappointed personally if the future saw Criterion and Motive absorbed into Battlefield Studios and turned into just making annual releases for the game.Again, I don't think it necessarily works."
"I think people like very specific things for Battlefield.When it's done right, they love it. And when it's not done right, they hate it.The audience is not nearly as savvy and as accepting as Call of Duty, where you can just constantly throw stuff at them and they just love it."
"They'll just eat it up.So I'm not too sure this is actually the right direction for EA.But again, EA does these things where they go through periods of really upsetting their fans and they go through periods where you're like, Oh my God, they've really cracked it here."
"And then they go back to upsetting them.So, you know, you've got to ride the wave.Enjoy Battlefield 6 while it's here, because it might not always be the future like this.But anyway, that's all the time I have."
So thank you all for joining me on today's episode of GRTV News.But I'll be back now tomorrow for the next one of the week.