GRTV News - Report: Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will launch in mid-November

CoD is returning to the Christmas period, but it won't be coming to one key platform.
"Without further ado though, today we're talking Call of Duty Black Ops 7.Now, Call of Duty Black Ops 7 we know is going to be coming out at some point this year, that's just the way COD works, and it was revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase that it would be this year's COD, so that's all good to know, but now we might have an update on when it will be coming out, specifically, it seems to be launching on the 14th of November, at least if that's, if you're willing to believe, DEA Labs, I always call them DEA Labs, maybe it's DEA Labs, I don't really know, but this is a reliable source and a reliable leaker who is usually pretty solid with their information, and they are pointing to Call of Duty Black Ops 7 launching on the 14th of November, as I said, for Xbox Series X, PS5, PC, Xbox One and PS4, so yes, still support for the old school consoles, but it's important to note that Black Ops 7 does not appear to be launching on the Switch 2, but that doesn't rule out, as Ben writes here, an eventual port coming to the handheld or hybrid console."
"So it's interesting that Call of Duty Black Ops 2 is going for old school consoles like the Xbox One and the PS4, and yet even though the Nintendo Switch 2 apparently has comparable performance to something like a PS4 or PS4 Pro, they're still not yet porting these games at launch to Nintendo Switch, despite there being a deal when Activision Blizzard originally was bought out by Microsoft that they would allow for exclusivity, non-exclusivity, sorry, and bring big franchises like Call of Duty to Nintendo Switch."
"It seems the game will be looking at €80 as a price point for a physical edition with the disc, and apart from that we know very little else about Call of Duty Black Ops 7 in terms of when it will be releasing, like collector's editions, things like that.You can imagine some of that will be included, and we'll probably hear more about it next week because, as we know, Gamescom is kicking off next week, O&L will happen, Call of Duty Black Ops 7 is very, very likely to be there, if not already confirmed by Geoff Keighley, I think it has already been confirmed by Geoff Keighley, in any case, we're likely going to be getting a good showcase of it there, which will hopefully give COD a bit of a battle against Battlefield, which has been currently running the publicity market, let us know tomorrow."
"Battlefield 6, despite not being available on PS4, Xbox One, and Switch 2 as well, is looking to be a real contender this year for a lot of people's king of shooters.It's nice to see COD and Battlefield battling it out once more, although we'll have to see how the landscape has changed this time, because while Battlefield's been away for quite a significant while, or at least it hasn't been up to its standard for quite a significant amount of time, Call of Duty has just been delivering game after game after game, which has been dominating the FPS market."
"As I say though, we'll have to wait and see on that.Once again, this stuff isn't confirmed, although November 14th for Call of Duty does seem quite likely, considering the fact that already Xbox has some big games lined up for September and October, so we wouldn't be surprised to see Call of Duty get pushed back to November."
"It's a bit weird though, because Call of Duty is a game that's release date has been creeping closer and closer towards more the end of summer than towards that holiday period, kind of like FIFA or EA Sports FC.As I say though, we'll have to see."
