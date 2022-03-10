GRTV News - Former PlayStation boss thinks Game Pass is 'inspiring'

Shawn Layden has talked about how the subscription model doesn't lead to creative developers.
"Good morning everyone and welcome back to another GRTV news. Today we're going to be talking a little bit about Game Pass and what one of the leading former executives in the games industry thinks about the use of that system. So basically, Sean Layden, if anyone's unfamiliar with who Sean Layden is, he hasn't actually had much of a major prominent role in the video game industry for a little while, but he used to be one of the top PlayStation execs, he used to be the boss of PlayStation. This was before Jim Ryan, I believe, so at this point quite a considerable time ago. But anyway, Sean Layden has been talking, as he often does, about giving sort of a take, an impression of what he sees as how the games industry is changing, and he's talking about Game Pass in this case, and how he doesn't actually believe it's very inspiring for developers. So let's take a look and see what he says."
"So yeah, former PlayStation exec doesn't think Game Pass is inspiring for developers. Sean Layden believes subscription models make developers wage slaves. So yeah, is Game Pass good? Is Game Pass bad? Plenty of people have plenty of opinions on the subscription model, and while it seems to be an overwhelmingly good deal for a lot of consumers, those in the industry are still torn on how it affects developers making games. Speaking with gamesindustry.biz, ex-PlayStation executive Sean Layden believes that the Game Pass model can serve to make developers wage slaves. While it might be profitable from an executive standpoint, it might not inspire developers to make the best game they can. The real issue for me, and things like Game Pass is, is it healthy for the developer? Layden asks. They're not creating value, putting it in the mass marketplace, hoping it explodes and profit sharing and overages, and all that nice stuff. It's just you pay me X dollars an hour, I built you a game, here, go put it on your servers. I don't think it's really inspiring for game developers. Layden does admit that Game Pass and services like it can help small teams get noticed with the games they're making, but for large studios, these models might not be the best creative future for gaming. Do you agree with Layden's comments?Now, I do agree in part that it perhaps limits the creativity that you see flowing through the industry a little bit, but at the same time, you have to balance creativity against security. That's what Game Pass gives you, by saying that we're going to pay you this much money for this game and that's how it's going to work. It's more of a, it should be a safer bet than saying, we've spent X amount of money on this game, it needs to make this amount of money back for us to be counted as a success, and then it comes out and perhaps doesn't succeed, or maybe it's a little bit unrefined, and then it causes, it struggles in sales, and that's how you get layoffs and things like that. Now, granted, I say that as Microsoft is the one that lays off the most people at the moment, but that's because Microsoft operate as one of the biggest corporations in the world, and they're sort of, the way they sort of act with layoffs is very different to a lot of people, I would assume. But the point is that, yeah, I do think Sean Layden's into something there, when he mentions that Game Pass is, it's not necessarily about matching a creative vision, it's about sort of being, you know, essentially it's a contract work in a bit, in a way. But at the same time, there's a degree of security that comes with that, and I think that's particularly important for indie developers, and even AA developers, you know, having that, the financial support that Game Pass offers to fall back on is probably quite beneficial in that regard. But still, there's definitely something to be said about Game Pass, because I don't think it is sustainable in the grand scheme of things, and I think you'll see good sweeping changes to how it's offered in the future, but we'll see how that changes down the line. For the time being though, I think that it's, you know, there's benefits and there's weaknesses to the service, and yeah, I think that pretty much everyone seems to be under the arm's pressure at the moment. But yeah, that's all the time that I have at the moment, so thank you all for joining me today, and I'll see you all on the next GLTV News on Monday. Take care, everyone."