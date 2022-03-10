GRTV News - Football Manager 26 has been announced

It will be the next chapter in the Sports Interactive-developed series.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be talking a little bit about Football Manager 2026, because it has been confirmed, it is coming.SEGA and Sports Interactive has announced this upcoming game, and the reason we're talking about it, because I know Football Manager can be quite an unusual sort of series, some people love it, some people hate it, but the reason we're talking about it is because Football Manager 25 was an absolute train wreck, everything that could possibly have gone wrong for the game went wrong, to the point that it never actually came out, which is really surprising considering that it's an annual franchise, it's basically the same as if one year EA decided not to release EA Sports FC or FIFA or decided to drop Madden or 2K did the same with NBA, it's such an unusual thing to say, oh this year we're going to cancel the instalment because it's just not worked out in the way we planned it to be."
"So that puts a lot of pressure on the 2026 game, which has just been announced, again it's a very raw announcement, we're not talking about a lot of details here, but we do have an idea as to what they're hoping this game will achieve, so let's dive on in.Sports Interactive confirms that Football Manager 2026 will be the next game in the series, after a disastrous turn of events for the 2025 game, we're told that the next chapter will redefine the experience."
"So considering the years and years of pretty decent simulated sports experiences that has coined the series in the past, few would have expected Football Manager 2025's life cycle to unravel in the way that it did.The game was met with issues during development that ultimately saw Sports Interactive and publisher Sega delay the game before eventually just cancelling it altogether."
"Was this to be a sign of what the future holds for the series?Clearly not.So we've just been introduced to Football Manager 2026, we're not told much else beyond that the game is coming as of the moment, meaning we don't know release date, nor window, or even what platforms it will land on, even if PC, Xbox Series X and S are Switch and probably mobile is a pretty decent guess, and of course PlayStation 5 there, I don't know why I omitted it when I was talking about it."
"Anyway, what we do know is that this game will be the next chapter in the series and that it will take players on a journey to define their footballing destiny with our most immersive and visually rich Football Manager experience yet.To add to this, Sports Interactive explains the potential for storytelling is redefined by taking players closer to the heart of the beautiful game."
"An early snippet of the elevated match day experience through the lens of the official Premier League license gives just a taster of what to expect following the move to the Unity Engine.So you can see this snippet of gameplay below in the announcement trailer with further information and updates slated to be coming soon."
"So in that last sort of quote, it's the reason as to why Football Manager 25 was ultimately cancelled I think, because they announced that the jump from 24 to 25, they were going to be doing this big engine overhaul and they were going to be moving it to the Unity Engine."
"And there was several reasons for that, but clearly the process of making that jump was not as seamless as they hoped it would be and end up, you know, they needed to take more time.They didn't want to release a game that was half-baked and, you know, riddled with issues just because it's an annual installment."
"So they end up cancelling the game, taking two years to make 26 effectively.And now it's ready again with Unity as its engine instead of the prior engine they used to use.Yeah, we don't actually have the firm release date for the game yet."
"We don't have any platform information.We don't really know much of anything about it, but Football Manager games, they tend to launch, well, they have tend to launch in the past, in the autumn, sort of around November time, you know, a couple of months into the actual sort of actual real season."
"I would assume that they're probably looking to stick to that sort of timeframe, meaning we'll probably get plenty of information about this game soon.Would it be surprising to see more news as soon as next week considering it's Gamescom?Potentially."
"Potentially.But I think that, you know, a series like this has such a dedicated fan base and such a sort of niche fan base, I think they can kind of, you know, tread their own path, really.And they can go their own way and people will flock to it when it comes to the time to share more information."
"But yeah, the key thing to know is that Football Manager 26 is coming.We're not going to, well, hopefully it will actually land.Obviously, things can change, but Football Manager 2025 is a perfect example of that.But yeah, we're expecting this to be the next chapter of the series and that it will be, you know, significantly changed in the way we know and what we expect of Football Manager Games."
"But yeah, that's all the time that I have.So thank you for watching.I'll see you all in the next GFTV News tomorrow."