Cupra Born - EV Hour

We take a look at a brand-new EV model from Cupra, which claims to offer a dynamic electric feel, instant performance, a touching design philosophy, and all on top of over 360 miles of range on one charge.
"It takes a little while to wrap your head around the CUPRA-BORN, which is in this particular version is the V-SED model. For one, it is kind of cheap, but it's not cheap-cheap.With a few compromises, you can have something like an X-Peng G6 or even a VW ID.4, which are much larger and therefore more utilitarian in nature rather than this hatchback-like design. But at the same time, it is a hatchback. And more importantly, in this V-SED model, it's more like a hot hatchback. But can an electric car be like a hot hatch, like the original Golf GTI, for instance? Those are questions that were percolating inside my mind. But ultimately, as you're about to find out, this does have quite a few very, very interesting strengths to fall back on. So let's take it for a spin, shall we?The V-SED here is the top of the range model. With 326 horsepower on tap and a WLTP of a staggering 587 kilometers. That's the highest range in such a compact chassis I've ever seen. And it pairs that with 185 kilowatt DC charging support. Now that's a strong pairing of size and utility, and it makes it all the easier of appreciating its aggressive design language because it's actually backed up with real-world uses."
"The cabin in here, the interior in general, is sporty. As in, really frickin' sporty.As in, it's sporty to the point where it is an acquired taste. But if there's one thing that I truly respect the Cupra-born V-SED of doing, it is that it's not half-assing anything. Too many cars like this try to give you the sense of luxury and performance by faking it, so to speak."
"But a lot of this is really high quality. If I have to take you around a quick tour, these seats are both very buckety, but also incredibly comfortable, and they are upholstered in a really nice way. These small material choices here are soft to the touch, really high quality, and nothing rattles or feels cheap. Not even over here on the glovebox lid. There's nothing that screams, like, budget with a sort of a small touch to make sure that the yobbos are fooled."
"It's great. This central screen right here is 12.9 inches, and it works just fine. Sure, there's some touch-based malarkey here going on where you have to adjust the AC with your finger, but you can do it other ways as well, and there's obviously full Apple CarPlay, but the OS itself is actually, well, nicer than I would have anticipated, to be fair."
"There is the small command screen here. It is, like, really small. It almost feels like it's, like, comically small, but it gets the job done just fine, and while there are quite a few buttons on the steering wheel, they all have very bespoke functions that is clear to understand when you use the car, and something like this over here, I think, is a good use of buttons in cars because you can see them very clearly, and their functions are very easy to understand. So, in terms of the overall feel in here, whether it's seats, software, material choices, it all comes off as, well, very thoughtfully implemented somehow. I don't think there's anything of this that feels like, well, we're just appealing to idiots, so we might as well put it together so that it reflects that."
"I think it's awesome, and I think it gets away with this cabin in a way that few other cars actually do, and that is even without addressing the x-factor here, which is fun. This place is fun.The Cupra Born VZ is fast, really fast. It squeezes maximum range out of its 79-kilowatt battery, but it's lighter than your standard SUV, meaning it can implement faster steering, harder brakes, and more aggressive throttle responses. It's not like driving a shoebox with an engine bolted onto it, but it does deliver that hot hatch effect, which, up until now, has been missing from the overall EV landscape. The Cupra Born is confusing. It's a bit too expensive when you consider that there are bigger and more spacious utilitarian choices on the market today. At the same time, it beats those very same rivals on range, which, for a lot of consumers, remains the most critical aspect of EV purchasing. So that is a big deal, and it not only wholly handsomely beats, like, something like the XPeng G6 on that range, it does it while feeling just a tad bit more fun to drive as well. So in some cases, it does get frighteningly close to that hot hatch holy grail of doing everything, and for that reason, I recommend it to you, like I did with the Taviscan. I think Cupra is onto something here, and particularly with this, the Born, it seems that if they have the range technology down so much to a tee, they should try bringing that to their bigger vehicles as well, like the Taviscan, because if they can, like, truly trump the rivals this way, we got a lot of good cars coming as well. See you on the next one."