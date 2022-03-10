GRTV News - Baldur's Gate IV is coming, just not for a while

Don't expect every studio working on a D&D game to be making a new Baldur's Gate.
"Without further ado, we're talking Baldur's Gate 4. Has there been an announcement? Has there been a teaser? No, there's just been sort of the acknowledgement that it's coming but it's just not coming right now. So we know that Wizards of the Coast and Dungeons and Dragons as an IP has been working heavily on reaching wider audiences and also developing itself into new media besides video games. Baldur's Gate 3 was a huge hit for that, it drew millions and millions of players, millions and millions of hours played and it is seen as sort of one of the quintessential D&D games and the quintessential fantasy RPGs I guess in general depending on how much you love the game but even if you loved or hated the game, it's hard to argue that it's not been a massive success for Wizards of the Coast. Something that they are definitely constantly talking about getting a new version of and speaking to the game business, Wizards of the Coast president John Haidt recently said that while Baldur's Gate 4 is absolutely something that's going to happen, it's just not something that's going to happen right now and it's not something you should expect whenever a new D&D game is announced. I'll get the quote here from Haidt and then we can talk a bit more about it. Baldur's Gate is an incredible game and of course we're going to do a success that Haidt says but we go to Sig and his team to tell an incredible story and bring D&D to a very broad audience. Ideally the game will appeal to D&D players because it will help them realise their imagination but it's also going to hopefully appeal to people that love playing action games, that love the Jedi games, that love God of War games. So if you're not aware, D&D and Wizards of the Coast have partnered with Giant Bomb, Giant Skull sorry, Stig Asmundsen's new studio. Stig Asmundsen is the director of the first two Star Wars Jedi games and the creative director of Battlefield 3 and so the game that he's going to be making for Wizards of the Coast is largely going to be very much inspired by that sort of gameplay style I'd say. It looks to be an action game, it's not going to be a top down CRPG like Baldur's Gate 3 is. I guess the only thing that might have people raising their eyebrows is when Haidt talks about appealing to a broader audience and I don't think that he necessarily, this counts as a dig to say that Baldur's Gate 3 didn't appeal to a broad audience because it did shown by the millions of copies sold but it might be something that people have been talking about, it might be in relation to that as a lot of people in the games industry have been talking about sort of making a niche focus that then appeals to a wider audience because it feels like something, a project or a game or a title or anything has been so fully committed to its niche and to its vision. We saw that with Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, we saw that with Claire Obscure, we saw that with Baldur's Gate 3, we've seen that with a lot of games that have really really stood out despite them on paper may not sounding like they'd appeal to a massively wide audience. Often these games that do that and still manage to succeed in everything that they do because of the commitment to the vision often end up getting praised but more so than something that tries to please everyone in the same way. We're still in the very very early stages of this project from Giant Skull and so we don't even know anything about like protagonist, about gameplay style, about what the world's going to be like, about when it's going to be set in the D&D world, where it's going to be set in the D&D world, anything like that so I don't think we should look to make any sort of judgments about that right now but it's good to know that it's not going to be a Baldur's Gate 4 or anything like that at least from this studio because this studio is heavily focused on action games and making sure that people can just pick up and play a cinematic action experience probably like the Star Wars Shadowguns and like the God of War games. Who do you want to see hell on the Baldur's Gate 4? We know Larian's not doing it because they're moving on to other stuff let me know and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye!"