GRTV News - Remedy shares its opinions on FBC: Firebreak's rocky launch

It notes that the game has been unsatisfactory but that it should become better in time due to its solid foundation.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News.Today we're going to be talking a little bit about Remedy Entertainment and a little bit about FBC Firebreak.Because, well the game has been, it's had a so-so launch, you know, there's been actually fairly good player numbers, but it hasn't necessarily been the success that I think Remedy was hoping it to be."
"But anyway, Remedy has now talked about the game as part of its latest financial report, and it's given us an idea of how it sort of perceives the launch and what it thinks will happen to FBC Firebreak in the future.So yeah, Remedy is unsatisfied with FBC Firebreak, but believes it has a solid game to build on.The Finnish studio reveals that the majority of players that flocked to the game were based on PlayStation and Xbox."
"So there's no denying that FBC Firebreak perhaps hasn't been as successful as Remedy had hoped.The game received lukewarm reviews and saw very poor player figures on Steam, despite soon hitting one million total players in part down to console users and the launch inclusion on PlayStation Plus and Game Pass.So now that a decent amount of time has passed, what is Remedy's true opinion on FBC Firebreak?The Finnish studio has commented on the game in the half-year financial report, where it explains that while the launch succeeded technically, it ultimately underperformed on PC, meaning Remedy is unsatisfied with the game, even if it does note that it has a solid game to build on."
"So in full, Remedy explains, FBC Firebreak was designed as a game that evolves over time.Despite the rocky launch, we believe we have a solid game to build on.Players who spent over an hour with the game reviewed the game most positively, showing us that the core experience of the game is entertaining."
"We've already rolled out patches and communicated on how the game will continue to develop.Looking ahead, a larger major update late September will be the next key step for FBC Firebreak.This will be supported by targeting marketing activities, which we expect to drive interest in the title.We're committed to continuing to work on FBC Firebreak, engaging with the community and expanding the game."
"So while the game hasn't been the roaring success Remedy would have hoped, like Alan Wake 2, it's comfortable in knowing that it should continue to grow, improve and succeed in time.Now, I can kind of understand that, and I think that Remedy does have a good sort of mindset with that, that, you know, instead of a game coming out and having to sell X amount of million copies or whatever at launch, and then basically if it doesn't break even at launch, it won't, the way that, you know, many publishers kind of view game launches."
"Remedy is a bit more, a bit more leaning and they're a bit more open to games growing into what they will ultimately become.And I respect that, I do.That being said, I think FBC Firebreak was not the game that they were hoping it would be.I think, again, you look at the million players that it hit relatively soon after 10 days, and you think that it's done quite well."
"But again, this is a game that launched on PlayStation Plus and launched on Xbox Game Pass.And it's a game that we saw when its Steam numbers, when people were playing it around launch, its Steam numbers were particularly poor.They were incredibly low."
"So it kind of shows that the interest in the game has been pretty low across the board.And well, Remedy games, again, they do have that ability to continue to succeed over time.You do look at it and think, maybe this hasn't been the hit that they want it to be.Maybe they're a little bit less confident than they probably should be about where the future holds for this game."
"But again, we'll know more in time.FBC does have the ability to be improved over time.And again, it's not like a full live service game in the mindset that it requires constant innovation on like a weekly basis.It's a cooperative game that they're trying to build."
"So it will continue to grow.And maybe in a year or so, maybe there'll be a big resurgence of players who look at it and go, OK, what we have here is quite a complex and quite a broad cooperative experience.But we'll just have to see about that and see how Remedy's ability to let things play out, how it pans out in the case of FBC Firebreak."
"But again, that's all the time I have on today's episode of GeoTV News.So I'll be back now tomorrow for the next one of the week.So, yeah, thank you for watching.I'll see you all on the next one."