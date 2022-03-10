AD
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos
Zach Cregger wants to direct a DC movie
The horror director has a script for a film he has yet to pitch.
Published 2025-08-12 15:45
Copied!
Copied!
GR Misc
Battlefield 6 - Visiting Los Angeles to see the upcoming shooter
on the 6th of August 2025 at 14:54
Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon Collector's Edition - Unboxing
on the 17th of July 2025 at 13:56
How did The Gang perfect Out of Sight’s second-person perspective?
on the 10th of May 2025 at 12:50
Akira will be back for the John Wick Caine spin-off
on the 10th of May 2025 at 10:04
Nintendo Switch 2 - Accessories Close-Up
on the 3rd of April 2025 at 14:10
Nintendo Switch 2 - Hardware Close-Up from the Paris Preview
on the 3rd of April 2025 at 14:03
Nintendo Switch 2 - What's In The Box from the Paris Preview
on the 3rd of April 2025 at 14:03
Nintendo Switch 2 - A Full Hardware Rotation from the Paris Preview
on the 3rd of April 2025 at 14:03
Assassin's Creed Shadows - Collector's Edition Unboxing
on the 28th of March 2025 at 11:17
Nick Frost is tapped to take over Hagrid duties in HBO’s Harry Potter reboot
on the 27th of March 2025 at 15:42
Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 will now launch in October
on the 27th of March 2025 at 12:42
Don’t expect to play Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet this year
on the 26th of March 2025 at 15:23
Videos
GRTV News - Rumour: A Lego Batman collection could soon be revealed
on the 12th of August 2025 at 12:35
GRTV News - Nintendo has shipped over 860 million consoles
on the 12th of August 2025 at 07:59
Mafia: The Old Country - Livestream Replay
on the 11th of August 2025 at 18:03
Battlefield 6 Gameplay - Breakthrough on Siege of Cairo
on the 11th of August 2025 at 15:28
Battlefield 6 Gameplay - Conquest on Siege of Cairo
on the 11th of August 2025 at 15:27
GRTV News - Video game spending among young people has dropped drastically
on the 11th of August 2025 at 15:23
Battlefield 6 Gameplay - Squad Deathmatch on Empire State
on the 11th of August 2025 at 15:22
Battlefield 6 Gameplay - Breakthrough on Liberation Peak
on the 11th of August 2025 at 15:21
Battlefield 6 Gameplay - Conquest on Liberation Peak
on the 11th of August 2025 at 15:18
GRTV News - Netflix's One Piece will return for a third season
on the 11th of August 2025 at 08:13
GRTV News - Take-Two CEO says "good is the new bad" for gaming
on the 8th of August 2025 at 14:14
Mage Arena - Livestream Replay
on the 8th of August 2025 at 14:08
Movie Trailers
Swiped - Official Trailer
on the 12th of August 2025 at 08:42
Haunted Hotel - Official Trailer
on the 12th of August 2025 at 08:25
Spider-Man: Brand New Day - Day One on Set
on the 11th of August 2025 at 10:20
The Paper - Official Trailer
on the 8th of August 2025 at 11:50
The Wrong Paris - Official Trailer
on the 7th of August 2025 at 13:13
Him - Official Trailer
on the 7th of August 2025 at 08:13
Cold Storage - Official Teaser Trailer
on the 6th of August 2025 at 17:22
If I Had Legs I'd Kick You - Official Trailer
on the 6th of August 2025 at 15:24
Invasion: Season 3 - Official Trailer
on the 6th of August 2025 at 10:25
Jay Kelly - Official Trailer
on the 6th of August 2025 at 08:36
Rental Family - Official Trailer
on the 6th of August 2025 at 08:15
Regretting You - Official Trailer
on the 6th of August 2025 at 08:14
Trailers
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 - The Guild: Together, We Won't Fear Tomorrow Trailer
on the 12th of August 2025 at 14:57
Phasmophobia - Grafton Farmhouse Rework Release Trailer
on the 12th of August 2025 at 14:11
Prologue: Go Wayback! - Open Beta Trailer
on the 12th of August 2025 at 14:00
Date Everything! - Accolades Trailer
on the 12th of August 2025 at 06:04
Woochi the Wayfarer - Teaser Trailer
on the 12th of August 2025 at 04:36
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II Enhanced - Senua Returns to PlayStation
on the 12th of August 2025 at 04:04
Mafia: The Old Country - Official Accolades Trailer
on the 12th of August 2025 at 03:52
Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition - Enhanced Trailer Original Audio
on the 11th of August 2025 at 19:22
Henry Halfhead - Release Date Trailer
on the 11th of August 2025 at 14:00
Radiant Elusion - 1.3 Trailer
on the 11th of August 2025 at 11:40
DOOM: The Dark Ages - Update 2
on the 10th of August 2025 at 20:38
Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound - Accolades Trailer
on the 10th of August 2025 at 13:23
Events
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part III
on the 30th of May 2025 at 10:09
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part II
on the 30th of May 2025 at 09:25
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part I
on the 30th of May 2025 at 09:17
Cannes Film Festival - Thoughts & Impressions by the Marina
on the 23rd of May 2025 at 08:12
Nintendo Switch 2 Premiere - Paris Event Recap
on the 4th of April 2025 at 13:41
Club JBL London - A quick overview on the 2025 lineup
on the 20th of March 2025 at 16:08
Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
on the 4th of November 2023 at 13:44
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:58
We're attending Summer Games Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:52
MSIology RTX40 event
on the 3rd of March 2023 at 12:48
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
on the 30th of March 2022 at 16:10
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
on the 10th of March 2022 at 17:27
