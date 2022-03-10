GRTV News - Nintendo has shipped over 860 million consoles

The Japanese company continues to be a hardware titan.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be talking a little bit about Nintendo, because we now know how many consoles the company as a whole has sold over its entire lifetime, and well, as you would probably expect, it's a lot."
"And it's one of those things that you look at it and go, if the Switch 2 has a really really strong life cycle, there's every chance that the Switch 2 could be the console where Nintendo ships their one billionth device. So let's take a look and we'll go from there.So Nintendo hits 860 million consoles sold, the Japanese giant remains the king of the gaming world and shows no sign of slowing down. From the good old NES in the 80s to the Gameboy, Super Nintendo, DS Wii and today's Switch, Nintendo has repeatedly redefined how we play and set the trends for the rest of the industry. Their success spans home consoles, handhelds and now hybrids. Simply put, they're the world's most successful console maker and according to fresh sales figures, Nintendo has now sold a total of 860 million consoles worldwide since 1983, a number none of their competitors can come close to matching. When it comes to games, the numbers are just as impressive. Since the beginning, Nintendo has sold over 5.9 billion titles, driven by bestsellers like Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda and Pokemon. So these are now classic franchises that have not only stood the test of time but also continue to attract new generations of players. So by comparison, Sony has sold around 630 million PlayStation consoles since 1994, which is worth remembering that PlayStation came around a decade after Nintendo. Anyway, while Sega are on the Xbox trail, far behind in total sales. With the Switch on track to become the best selling console of all time and Switch 2 already selling at record speed, it looks like Nintendo's dominance will continue well into the future. How many Nintendo consoles have you owned over the years and which one was your first?So you have to look at it and go, if the Switch 2 can sell as well as it does, then maybe by the time that we get to the next Nintendo console, whatever the hell that will be, maybe they will have shipped their one billionth console. So, you know, quite interesting all the same. Again, Nintendo is miles ahead of everyone else. Like PlayStation, again, PlayStation is a successful brand, but it's, you know, it's dealing with a 10, around a 10 year deficit in the amount of time it's been on the market. As you know, the first PlayStation was 1994, first Nintendo was 1983. So there's a huge difference in the amount of time that these two brands have been around, producing consoles actually, because Nintendo is like, you know, 150 years old or something, you know, known for selling playing cards before that. As for Sega and Xbox, Sega is a completely different beast because it hasn't sold consoles in a long while. Xbox has never really managed to keep pace. It had one good generation since then, it hasn't really done anything more. But again, we'll have to see how this goes."
"I would assume that by the time we get to the next Switch console, or the next Switch console, sorry, the next Nintendo console, we're either, that Nintendo has either hit that one billion figure or very, very close to hitting that one billion figure. So we'll just have to stay tuned and see how close we get to that. Otherwise, though, yeah, that's for the time that I have. So thank you for joining me today and I'll see you all on the next year TV news, maybe on Thursday."