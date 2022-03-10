AD
Gamereactor
Videos
Battlefield 6
Battlefield 6 Gameplay - Breakthrough on Siege of Cairo
We stalwartly defend our objectives in the tight and hectic urban map.
Published 2025-08-11 15:28
Battlefield 6 Gameplay - Breakthrough on Siege of Cairo
on the 11th of August 2025 at 15:28
