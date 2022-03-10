GRTV News - Video game spending among young people has dropped drastically

Gen Z aren't nearly as ready to open their wallets for the latest games as other generations.
"Without further ado though, today we're talking a bit about sad news, especially if you're someone who likes to sell video games to young people, I'm not sure why that sounded so weird, but in any case, it turns out that Zoomers and Gen Z aren't spending nearly as much on video games as their other generational counterparts are."
"This comes from Matt Piscatella of Cercana, a research firm, and a guy who is usually 100% reliable with this stuff, Matt Piscatella is one of the mainstays of gaming news when it comes to things like this, statistics like this, and it was picked up by PC Gamer and we've picked it up as well, to take a look at how the games industry is not being able to sell to young people as perhaps it once was."
"You usually think of gamers as being quite young people, 18-24 sounds like the perfect age range for that peak gamer, I guess you'd say, the people who have a lot of time on their hands but perhaps not much money, but then again, gaming used to be a fairly inexpensive hobby, especially when it came to just buying a console and playing a game, however, as we see $80 games on the rise, as we see more and more consoles requiring hundreds and hundreds of dollars for an investment, it seems that things aren't as hunky-dory as perhaps they once were."
"So games did take about a 5% drop off in total, but in the Matt Piscatella analytics we can see that for people in the 18-24 age range, especially in the US, that has taken a massive drop to around minus 23% compared to the year before in terms of what people are spending their money on, and Piscatella cites a Wall Street Journal article that mainly points to things like student loans, job scarcity, rising interest rates, the inability to pay rent and also save any money, the inability to get a house, and a lot of unstable factors for young people that they face today, which, you know, it's kind of difficult not to see that stuff is out there and in the wild, and while, you know, your grandad might tell you well if you just stop buying those avocado toasts you'll be fine, it's not as simple as that, and people are seeing it even in things like gaming, where the price of entry is actually pretty low, considering you can just get a phone and play a game, but that's where Piscatella reckons most people in that age range are going, games that are free to play that do offer microtransactions to keep their money, but can give gamers a free experience that is equivalent to something that they might pay money for."
"It's also interesting to note that we're looking at a time where price is varying a lot in terms of games, I believe Piscatella himself commented on this where he was talking about, you know, what a lot of people are calling the game of the year, Claire Obscure Expedition 33 was around £40, about €45 and about $50, but then when we look at some other games they are charging $70 and $80, $70 still kind of being the AAA standard for prices but we're seeing games that are falling below that definitely, that are delivering that level of quality, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is another example that comes to mind, Baldur's Gate 3 didn't launch at $70 when it launched, obviously with things like collector's editions people do spend more than the average that they used to spend on games nowadays, but it seems like people are just becoming maybe a bit more savvy when they're young gamers or perhaps they just don't want to spend that much money, are you a young gamer, do you fall in either category, do you save your money for Steam sales or do you just not play new games that much anymore, let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye."