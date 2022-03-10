GRTV News - Netflix's One Piece will return for a third season

The live-action show has been greenlit for a third batch of episodes.
"Netflix's, well, One Piece Day happened, shall we say, and Netflix used that as an opportunity to talk a little bit about the live action show. Now we kind of knew that this was going to be the case because they specifically said they were going to be sharing some One Piece news over the weekend. But now we know exactly what that refers to. And basically, we got another look at season two. Not a huge surprise that we've already seen plenty of looks at season two. We don't actually have a firm release date still. We just know that it's coming in 2026. Hopefully that means early 2026 because we've already been waiting a long while for the second season. But the good news is that will be a third season and that they're getting work started on it very, very soon. In fact, I think they've just started production on it as well. So let's dive in. So, yeah, Netflix confirms One Piece season three season two trailer debuts. Netflix's One Piece live action series is setting sail for a second season next year and fans already have a fresh trailer plus confirmation that the third season is in the works. So, yeah, the Japanese mega hit One Piece has already conquered the world through its long running manga and brilliant anime series. But many of us were still pleasantly surprised by how Netflix's bouncy live action adaptation managed to capture the adventurous spirit of the source material. Now fans can rejoice at not one but two One Piece related announcements. Live action Luffy and his Straw Hat crew will return to Netflix next year and a brand new trailer for the second season has just dropped. In it we get our first look at characters such as Robin, Smoker, Brogy and Laboon. The trailer also revealed that the third season is already in production, meaning we hopefully won't have to wait too long for more swashbuckling pirate adventures. Season two will adapt the Logue Town, Reverse Mountain, Twin Cape, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden and Drum Island arcs from the manga. Alongside Luffy and his crew we'll see Michaela Hoover as Tony Tony Chopper, Joe Manganiello as Sir Crocodile, Lyra Abova as Nico Robin, Charitha Chandran as Vivi Nefertari, Sendhil Rama Murthy as Cobra Nefertari, Daniel Asker as Mr. Nine, Cameron Johnson as Mr. Five, Jazara Jaslin as Miss Valentine, David Dasmalchian as Mr."
"Three, Clive Russell as Crocus, Werner Kuetzer as Dory, Brendan Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Coletti as Wapol, Tai Kio as Dalton, Katie Seagal as Dr. Kureha and Marek Haralik as Dr. Hiruluk. Are you ready for more One Piece?So yeah, that's the exciting thing basically is that season three is already in production, they've begun work on it. One Piece is a very unusual beast and this adaptation is that as well for the simple reason that unlike certain adaptations where there's a limited amount of source material, One Piece is still ongoing and it's like a thousand episodes long, the actual TV series, the anime TV series, which is why really if they have any hope of adapting this full TV series or doing it in a way that maybe cuts out some of the longer storylines and makes it more concise because there's no way they can make like a hundred seasons of television, if they have any intention of doing that and doing it in a more sort of authentic way, they have to get going with this show, they basically can't stop filming it. That's a big commitment for the actors, it's a big opportunity for the actors as well but it means that realistically Netflix needs to be producing the show almost continuously if they want to do anything significant with the way that they're adapting it. But again, we'll learn more about it in the future. We still don't know when season two is even launching yet. I believe season one was 2023 maybe? It's been a while, it's taken them a while which makes me think that perhaps Netflix should have been a little bit more aggressive and perhaps maybe not greenlit an entire second season but started groundwork and started getting underway on a second season before the first season arrived, just in case they needed to get that second season out. But the good news is that it seems to be more proactive as season three so hopefully we won't be waiting three years or whatever."
"Hopefully it'll be 2027 or something like that when season three makes its arrival.But again, if you know more about this information or about this stuff, we'll be sure to keep you posted and updated."