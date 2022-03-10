Strauss Zelnick hits us with a hot take on why some games aren't doing so well nowadays.
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole."
"So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more.Without further ado though today, we're talking some words from Take-Two's CEO Sjaef Selnick who has kind of given quite an interesting take on how the industry works, specifically talking about the Bioshock 4 delight."
"So just to catch you up if you're not already aware, Bioshock 4 has recently been reported by Bloomberg's Jason Schreier as being a bit of in development limbo, it seems like development has been completely overhauled on the game as there was a sort of look that while the game was a decent Bioshock game, it wasn't the overwhelmingly great response that internal testers had had and so they therefore at Take-Two, the publisher for the game, wanted there to be a bit more of an oomph."
"When it comes out, you know, Take-Two is known for wanting quite a high standard, especially when it comes to games like Bioshock, these sort of more single player experiences, especially when it comes to delivering narratives but anyway, as I said, Sjaef Selnick was speaking to IGN and he had some interesting takes about sort of the strategy for video games going forward and the high pressure environments that we see in gaming nowadays that is only heightening as people aren't really accepting OK as a baseline anymore."
"Good games are sort of seen as the new bad, as Selnick says here.So he says, and I quote, I think it's a reflection of the fact that as entertainment business is mature, consumers see quality and everyone realises that the consumer is highly demanding and properly so."
"The strategy of this company, meaning Take-Two, has always been to make the best entertainment, not necessarily the most entertainment.Of course, sometimes we've fallen short but frankly, a precious few times and I think some of our competitors have realised that maybe a little late in the day that consumers are not OK with OK."
"Good is the new bad, great is the new great and our goal here is to make everything exceptional.I think largely that has summed up sort of recent gaming trends.You do see a lot of people pointing at certain releases and going, well, why didn't this one work when this one worked and why didn't that one work when that one worked?For the past few years, some people have pointed to things like, you know, character designs to political messaging to things like that to say, well, this is why games aren't working if they throw political messages at us when usually it actually seems to be just a pure quality point of view."
"Then again, saying that, some great games fall under the radar and don't get seen as much as they'd have liked.Zelnick as well clarifies by saying he didn't necessarily mean to criticise any other gaming company here as he knows that it's a tough gig."
"You know, he says making games is a really hard stuff and you don't want to criticise someone for sticking with their creative talent, supporting them and trying to get a great result.So, in short here, basically what he's saying is that while some games release and they're just fine and while audiences aren't pleased with that, that doesn't necessarily fall on the developers because at the end of the day, of course, if everyone could make a 10 out of 10 game, they would and that's just something that unfortunately doesn't always get to happen whether that's through external factors, internal factors, game release date or things like that."
"It's basically used in a way as sort of how Zelnick is going to explain this Bioshock delay to make sure that no matter when the game comes out, which it is by the way, he did say it's definitely coming, it's definitely going to release, but whenever it does come that it will feel like it's earned that delay and that it was worth the wait."
"But yeah, let me know what you think about Zelnick's take here.Do you agree with it?Do you disagree?Let me know and I'll see you next week for some more GRTV news."
"Goodbye."