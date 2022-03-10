GRTV News - Contraband is no longer in active development

Avalanche and Xbox has paused work on the upcoming project.
"One of them was Contraband and the reason I say that isn't because I had no faith in Avalanche or anything like that, it's because when the game was announced years ago at this point, we haven't seen anything, well we haven't literally seen anything since.So there was a game here that was in development and there's been literally no sign of life for it for years and at the time it looked like it had survived the recent culling of Xbox, you know the recent cutbacks they'd made where lots of people had been laid off and projects had been cancelled."
"You know we'd seen various different glimpses of perfect dark and yet Contraband we haven't seen basically anything of in the same time period and that game was still going in development.So it won't anymore.Now obviously it's a little bit disappointing to hear that news but at the same time when something like that happens you can understand why development on the project has been paused because again we have never seen anything really of any substance about this game."
"So yeah Xbox has stopped development of Contraband, the Just Cause developers are free to do other things.So do you remember that Avalanche Studios, the developers of the Just Cause games and Mad Max unveiled Contraband back in 2021?I wouldn't blame you if you didn't as we've barely heard anything about it since."
"That's why tonight's report shouldn't come as a big surprise after Xbox Game Studios many cancellations and layoffs lately.Gamefile's Steven Titillo reveals that Xbox and Avalanche has decided to stop developing Contraband."
"They don't use the word cancelled but the game isn't in active development anymore.Not exactly a good sign for ever making it to market considering how even massive games like Perfect Dark aren't allowed to cross the finish line.It'll be interesting to see what this means for Avalanche where it's highly unlikely that the Swedish studio will be able to move all the people who worked on Contraband for more than five years over to other projects."
"So yes, Contraband has been again not effectively cancelled as of yet but it has been paused and unless something significant changes I would assume that this means that we won't be seeing this game at all.Even if it does mean that the IP, the idea is still sort of in Avalanche's portfolio."
"Again I'm not exactly surprised this has happened.There have been people working on this game for a long time and there's been nothing to show of it and while you know I don't like seeing games being stopped or you know cancelled or paused whatever you want to phrase it, at the end of the day there is still a business side of it and you know four years of work and nothing to show of it or nothing to show to fans should we say is quite concerning especially when you look at things like you know Everwild and Perfect Dark being axed."
"It feels strange that Contraband managed to get through that period.I still don't really know what this game is because when we first saw the trailer, when we first got the enhancement it wasn't a gameplay trailer or anything like that.It was one of those sort of CGI cinematic trailers."
"It was in that Xbox game showcase where they revealed like you know this is what we're going to be doing.There's going to be so many games coming out within the next 18 months and then like five of them did."
"It was that year that this game got announced and we haven't seen anything about it since.So again it's disappointing that we get this news but it's also not exactly surprising.I think this was coming, this was a long time coming actually in a way and the question now remains as to what the future holds for Contraband and if this game will ever see the future."
"I don't think it will.I think this is the end of this experience and it means that the folk at Avalanche will be able to change and go back to something else.You know whether that's again a new Just Cause, whether that's a new Mad Max game, whether that's maybe even something like a return to Rage because I believe Avalanche made Rage."
"So we'll have to see.Otherwise Avalanche is also the developer on Hogwarts Legacy so they might be too busy and too wrapped up in the world, in the wizarding world to move on to something else.But we'll have to stay tuned and we'll see what's happening there but otherwise that's all the time that I have."
